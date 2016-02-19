Festkörper Probleme
1st Edition
Editors: O. Madelung
eBook ISBN: 9781483155975
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 292
Description
Festkorper Probleme VII covers papers of the European Meeting of the IEEE about Semiconductor Device Research. The book includes papers about the advances in band structures investigations using optical techniques; some problems in the physics of power rectifiers and thyristors; the surface properties of thermally oxidized silicon; and the amplification of acoustic waves at microwave frequencies. The text also presents papers about active thin film devices, optoelectronic devices, and negative conductance in semiconductors. Electrical engineers will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Supraleitende Halbleiter
Neuere Methoden und Ergebnisse der Bandstrukturberechnung in Halbleitern
Recent advances in band structures investigations using optical techniques
Ultrarot-Lumineszenz von Zinksulfid-Phosphoren
Some problems in the physics of power rectifiers and thyristors
The surface properties of thermally oxidized silicon
Amplification of acoustic waves at microwave frequencies
Active thin film devices
Galvanomagnetische Bauelemente
Optoelectronic devices
Negative conductance in semiconductors
Autorenverzeichnis
About the Editor
O. Madelung
