Festkörper Probleme - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080036793, 9781483155975

Festkörper Probleme

1st Edition

Editors: O. Madelung
eBook ISBN: 9781483155975
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 292
Festkorper Probleme VII covers papers of the European Meeting of the IEEE about Semiconductor Device Research. The book includes papers about the advances in band structures investigations using optical techniques; some problems in the physics of power rectifiers and thyristors; the surface properties of thermally oxidized silicon; and the amplification of acoustic waves at microwave frequencies. The text also presents papers about active thin film devices, optoelectronic devices, and negative conductance in semiconductors. Electrical engineers will find the book invaluable.

﻿Supraleitende Halbleiter

Neuere Methoden und Ergebnisse der Bandstrukturberechnung in Halbleitern

Recent advances in band structures investigations using optical techniques

Ultrarot-Lumineszenz von Zinksulfid-Phosphoren

Some problems in the physics of power rectifiers and thyristors

The surface properties of thermally oxidized silicon

Amplification of acoustic waves at microwave frequencies

Active thin film devices

Galvanomagnetische Bauelemente

Optoelectronic devices

Negative conductance in semiconductors

O. Madelung

