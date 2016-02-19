Festkörper Probleme VIII reviews the status of radiation damage in semiconducting materials and components. This book examines the problems connected to the mechanism of production of defects by bombardment with energetic particles, particularly the displacement energy. Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the microstructure of radiation defects in silicon, which is known from optical absorption experiments and electron spin resonance. This text then explains the preparation of single crystals of high purity or defined impurity contents, which is the basis of successful solid state research. Other chapters consider the widespread application of vapor phase reactions. This book discusses as well mechanism of latent image formation, which considers some advances in silver halide research. The final chapter explains the useful information that can be obtained by a study of the field effects. This book is a valuable resource for solid state physicists as well as applied physicists.