Festkörper Probleme VIII - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080131092, 9781483140346

Festkörper Probleme VIII

1st Edition

Advances in Solid State Physics

Editors: O. Madelung
eBook ISBN: 9781483140346
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 322
Description

Festkörper Probleme VIII reviews the status of radiation damage in semiconducting materials and components. This book examines the problems connected to the mechanism of production of defects by bombardment with energetic particles, particularly the displacement energy. Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the microstructure of radiation defects in silicon, which is known from optical absorption experiments and electron spin resonance. This text then explains the preparation of single crystals of high purity or defined impurity contents, which is the basis of successful solid state research. Other chapters consider the widespread application of vapor phase reactions. This book discusses as well mechanism of latent image formation, which considers some advances in silver halide research. The final chapter explains the useful information that can be obtained by a study of the field effects. This book is a valuable resource for solid state physicists as well as applied physicists.

Table of Contents


Inhaltsverzeichnis

Strahlenschaden in Halbleiter c und Halbleiterbauelementen

Kristallzucht aus der Gasphase

Die Physik des photographischen Prozesses

Zur Physik der Elektrophotographie

Der photokapazitive Effekt

Neue Ergebnisse uber Elektronentraps und „Tunnel-Nachleuchten" in ZnS

Ergebnisse und Mangel der heutigen Theorie der Supraleiter 2. Art Diffusion in Metallen und Halbleitern

Die Plastizitat von Germanium und Silizium

The Influence of Electric and Magnetic Fields on the Transport

Properties of Polyatomic Dilute Gases


Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140346

About the Editor

O. Madelung

