Festkörper Probleme IX
1st Edition
Advances in Solid State Physics
Description
Festkörper Probleme IX: Advances in Solid State Physics presents a model for the behavior of electrons in non-crystalline materials. This book describes some experimental evidence that supports for the behavior of electrons. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of crystallization, glass forming, and melting processes in systems forming chalcogenide glasses. This text then describes the theory of the transport properties of electrons in non-crystalline solids and liquids. Other chapters consider the optical and electrical properties of amorphous semiconductors wherein the treatment is mainly restricted to the elements selenium, germanium, and tellurium. This book discusses as well the basic aspects of the optical phenomena of the Jahn–Teller effect, with emphasis on some criteria of the strength and observability of the Jahn–Teller effect. The final chapter deals with the methods for processing emulsion and metal film masks. This book is a valuable resource for solid state physicists.
Table of Contents
Teil I. Referate des Fachausschusses „Halbleiter"
Part I. Plenary Lectures of the Professional Group "Semiconductor Physics"
Struktur und Bindungsverhältnisse in Amorphen Halbleitern
Charge Transport in Non-Crystalline Semiconductors
Optische und Elektrische Eigenschaften von Amorphen Halbleitern
Light Scattering in Semiconductors
Der Jahn-Teller-Effekt
Elektrische Instabilitäten in Halb- und Photoleitern
Über die Physik des Lawinendurchbruches in Halbleitern
Analytic Properties of Thermodynamic Functions and Phase Transitions
Die Elektronische Bandstruktur in äußeren Magnetfeldern
Teil II. Hauptvorträge der Europäischen Tagung des IEEE
Part II. Invited Papers of the European Meeting of the IEEE
Physical Properties of Transferred-Electron and Avalanche Microwave Devices
Neue Ergebnisse an MIS-Transistoren
The Application of Ion Implantation to Semiconductor Devices
Computer Device Modeling
Monolithische Speicher
Thyristoren für hohe Spannungen
Moderne Verfahren zur Herstellung von Masken für Halbleiterschaltungen
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145914