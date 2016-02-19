Festkörper Probleme IX - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080155432, 9781483145914

Festkörper Probleme IX

1st Edition

Advances in Solid State Physics

Editors: O. Madelung
eBook ISBN: 9781483145914
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Festkörper Probleme IX: Advances in Solid State Physics presents a model for the behavior of electrons in non-crystalline materials. This book describes some experimental evidence that supports for the behavior of electrons. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of crystallization, glass forming, and melting processes in systems forming chalcogenide glasses. This text then describes the theory of the transport properties of electrons in non-crystalline solids and liquids. Other chapters consider the optical and electrical properties of amorphous semiconductors wherein the treatment is mainly restricted to the elements selenium, germanium, and tellurium. This book discusses as well the basic aspects of the optical phenomena of the Jahn–Teller effect, with emphasis on some criteria of the strength and observability of the Jahn–Teller effect. The final chapter deals with the methods for processing emulsion and metal film masks. This book is a valuable resource for solid state physicists.

Table of Contents


Teil I. Referate des Fachausschusses „Halbleiter"

Part I. Plenary Lectures of the Professional Group "Semiconductor Physics"

Struktur und Bindungsverhältnisse in Amorphen Halbleitern

Charge Transport in Non-Crystalline Semiconductors

Optische und Elektrische Eigenschaften von Amorphen Halbleitern

Light Scattering in Semiconductors

Der Jahn-Teller-Effekt

Elektrische Instabilitäten in Halb- und Photoleitern

Über die Physik des Lawinendurchbruches in Halbleitern

Analytic Properties of Thermodynamic Functions and Phase Transitions

Die Elektronische Bandstruktur in äußeren Magnetfeldern

Teil II. Hauptvorträge der Europäischen Tagung des IEEE

Part II. Invited Papers of the European Meeting of the IEEE

Physical Properties of Transferred-Electron and Avalanche Microwave Devices

Neue Ergebnisse an MIS-Transistoren

The Application of Ion Implantation to Semiconductor Devices

Computer Device Modeling

Monolithische Speicher

Thyristoren für hohe Spannungen

Moderne Verfahren zur Herstellung von Masken für Halbleiterschaltungen

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145914

About the Editor

O. Madelung

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.