Fertilization
1st Edition
Comparative Morphology, Biochemistry, and Immunology
Description
Fertilization: Comparative Morphology, Biochemistry, and Immunology, Volume I focuses on the many aspects of the physiological mechanisms of fertilization in different forms of life.
The selection first tackles the problems and procedures of comparative gametology and syngamy and sperm motility. Discussions focus on the morphology of cilia and flagella, extraneous chemical and physical factors, motility in male and female reproductive tests, problems of the quantitative and qualitative control of fertility, and patterns of reproduction. The text then ponders on sperm metabolism and mechanisms of gametic approach in plants.
The manuscript takes a look at gamete surface components and their role in fertilization, acrosome reaction and lysins, and membrane fusion in relation to sperm-egg association. Topics include gametic association, acrosome formation during spermiogenesis, fine-structure studies of acrosomal changes, specificity of fertilization, and amphibian fertilization. The book also examines the activation of the egg and parthenogenesis in vertebrates.
The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in the processes involved in fertilization.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter 1. Introduction: Problems and Procedures of Comparative Gametology and Syngamy
I. Basic Problems of Gamete Physiology and Fertilization
II. Problems of the Quantitative and Qualitative Control of Fertility
III. The Comparative Approach
IV. The Experimental Method
V. Spallanzani and the Philosophy of Fertilization
VI. Mechanism of Syngamy
VII. Patterns of Reproduction
References
Chapter 2. Sperm Motility
I. Introduction
II. Morphology of Cilia and Flagella
III. Nature of the Flagellar Wave
IV. Contraction-Relaxation Cycles
V. Extraneous Chemical Factors
VI. Extraneous Physical Factors
VII. Motility in Male and Female Reproductive Tests
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 3. Sperm Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Characteristics of Semen
III. Anaerobic and Aerobic Glycolysis
IV. Respiration
V. Sperm Energetics
VI. Significance of Anaerobic and Aerobic Metabolism for Sperm Survival in the Female Tract
References
Chapter 4. Mechanisms of Gametic Approach in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. The Chemotactic Systems
IV. The Chemotropic Systems
References
Chapter 5. Gamete Surface Components and Their Role in Fertilization
I. Introduction
II. Specificity of Fertilization
III. The Spermatozoon
IV. The Egg
V. Sea Urchin Gamete Surfaces and Fertilization
VI. Amphibian Fertilization
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Acrosome Reaction and Lysins
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of the Reaction
III. Acrosome Formation During Spermiogenesis
IV. Fine Structure of Acrosomes
V. Fine-Structure Studies of Acrosomal Changes
VI. Lysins
VII. General Considerations
References
Chapter 7. Membrane Fusion in Relation to Sperm-Egg Association
I. Introduction
II. Gametic Association
III. Discussion
References
Chapter 8. The Activation of the Egg
I. Introduction
II. Metabolic Aspects of Oogenesis and Maturation
III. Relation of Activation to Fertilization
IV. Respiratory Metabolism of the Fertilized Egg
V. RNA and Protein Synthesis
VI. Activation and Changes in Protein Structure
References
Chapter 9. Parthenogenesis in Vertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Normal Cytology of Female Meiosis
III. Normal Sex Chromosomes
IV. Cytogenetics of Parthenogenesis
V. Experimental Induction of Parthenogenesis
VI. Viability of Parthenogenones
VII. Fishes
VIII. Amphibians
IX. Reptiles
X. Birds
XI. Mammals
References
Author Index
Genus and Species Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258430
About the Editor
Charles B. Metz
Alberto Monroy
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy