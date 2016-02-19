Fertilization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227764, 9781483258430

Fertilization

1st Edition

Comparative Morphology, Biochemistry, and Immunology

Editors: Charles B. Metz Alberto Monroy
eBook ISBN: 9781483258430
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 504
Description

Fertilization: Comparative Morphology, Biochemistry, and Immunology, Volume I focuses on the many aspects of the physiological mechanisms of fertilization in different forms of life.

The selection first tackles the problems and procedures of comparative gametology and syngamy and sperm motility. Discussions focus on the morphology of cilia and flagella, extraneous chemical and physical factors, motility in male and female reproductive tests, problems of the quantitative and qualitative control of fertility, and patterns of reproduction. The text then ponders on sperm metabolism and mechanisms of gametic approach in plants.

The manuscript takes a look at gamete surface components and their role in fertilization, acrosome reaction and lysins, and membrane fusion in relation to sperm-egg association. Topics include gametic association, acrosome formation during spermiogenesis, fine-structure studies of acrosomal changes, specificity of fertilization, and amphibian fertilization. The book also examines the activation of the egg and parthenogenesis in vertebrates.

The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in the processes involved in fertilization.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Chapter 1. Introduction: Problems and Procedures of Comparative Gametology and Syngamy

I. Basic Problems of Gamete Physiology and Fertilization

II. Problems of the Quantitative and Qualitative Control of Fertility

III. The Comparative Approach

IV. The Experimental Method

V. Spallanzani and the Philosophy of Fertilization

VI. Mechanism of Syngamy

VII. Patterns of Reproduction

References

Chapter 2. Sperm Motility

I. Introduction

II. Morphology of Cilia and Flagella

III. Nature of the Flagellar Wave

IV. Contraction-Relaxation Cycles

V. Extraneous Chemical Factors

VI. Extraneous Physical Factors

VII. Motility in Male and Female Reproductive Tests

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 3. Sperm Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Characteristics of Semen

III. Anaerobic and Aerobic Glycolysis

IV. Respiration

V. Sperm Energetics

VI. Significance of Anaerobic and Aerobic Metabolism for Sperm Survival in the Female Tract

References

Chapter 4. Mechanisms of Gametic Approach in Plants

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. The Chemotactic Systems

IV. The Chemotropic Systems

References

Chapter 5. Gamete Surface Components and Their Role in Fertilization

I. Introduction

II. Specificity of Fertilization

III. The Spermatozoon

IV. The Egg

V. Sea Urchin Gamete Surfaces and Fertilization

VI. Amphibian Fertilization

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 6. Acrosome Reaction and Lysins

I. Introduction

II. General Aspects of the Reaction

III. Acrosome Formation During Spermiogenesis

IV. Fine Structure of Acrosomes

V. Fine-Structure Studies of Acrosomal Changes

VI. Lysins

VII. General Considerations

References

Chapter 7. Membrane Fusion in Relation to Sperm-Egg Association

I. Introduction

II. Gametic Association

III. Discussion

References

Chapter 8. The Activation of the Egg

I. Introduction

II. Metabolic Aspects of Oogenesis and Maturation

III. Relation of Activation to Fertilization

IV. Respiratory Metabolism of the Fertilized Egg

V. RNA and Protein Synthesis

VI. Activation and Changes in Protein Structure

References

Chapter 9. Parthenogenesis in Vertebrates

I. Introduction

II. Normal Cytology of Female Meiosis

III. Normal Sex Chromosomes

IV. Cytogenetics of Parthenogenesis

V. Experimental Induction of Parthenogenesis

VI. Viability of Parthenogenones

VII. Fishes

VIII. Amphibians

IX. Reptiles

X. Birds

XI. Mammals

References

Author Index

Genus and Species Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Charles B. Metz

Alberto Monroy

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy

