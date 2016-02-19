Fertility in Massachusetts from the Revolution to the Civil War
1st Edition
Fertility in Massachusetts from the Revolution to the Civil War focuses on the socioeconomic determinants of fertility differentials and trends in Massachusetts from 1765 to 1860. The book provides useful insights into the nature of the development of Massachusetts in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries. Topics covered in the text include analysis of the differentials and trends in white fertility ratios at the national, regional, and state levels; differentials and trends in mortality rates in Massachusetts; impact of land scarcity and the role of urbanization and industrialization on fertility; relationship between modernization and changes in fertility in Massachusetts; and the correlation of the decline of fertility in the West with the situation in developing countries. Demographers, sociologists, historians, researchers, and economists will find the book interesting.
Table of Contents
Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1 Levels and Trends in Fertility in the United States before 1860
The Decline in Fertility in the United States before 1860
Fertility Levels and Trends in Massachusetts and the Other New England States before 1860
Rural-Urban Fertility Differentials
Conclusion
2 Mortality Rates and Trends in Massachusetts before 1860
Mortality Rates in Seventeenth- and Eighteenth-Century Massachusetts
Mortality Rates and Trends in Antebellum Massachusetts
Conclusion
3 Marriage Patterns in Massachusetts
Age at Marriage in Massachusetts
Analysis of Births per Marriage among Massachusetts Communities
4 Socioeconomic Characteristics of Antebellum Massachusetts
Population Changes
Urban Development
Economic Development
Educational Development
5 Availability of Easily Accessible Land
Interstate Fertility Variations and the Land Availability Thesis
Fertility Differentials among Massachusetts Towns and Regions and the Land Availability Thesis
The Relationship between Land Availability and Fertility at the Household Level
6 The Impact of Urban and Industrial Development on Fertility Differentials and Trends
Urbanization and Fertility Differentials in the United States in 1850 and 1860
The Relationship between Measures of Urban and Industrial Development and Fertility Differentials among Massachusetts Towns in 1765, 1790, 1820, 1840, and 1860
Analysis of Rural—Urban Differentials at the Household Level
Rural-Urban Fertility Differentials and Trends
7 Demographic and Social Explanations of Variations in the White Refined Fertility Ratios
Sex Ratio of the Population
Ethnic Composition of the Population
Religious Composition of the Population
The Relationship between the Levels of Education of the Population and Fertility Differentials
8 Speculations on Modernization and the Fertility Decline in Antebellum America
Modernization and the Decline in Fertility
Modernization in America in the Late Eighteenth Century and the First Half of the Nineteenth Century
Levels and Trends in Education in Antebellum America
Levels and Trends in Information Consumption in Antebellum America
Changes in the Occupational Structure of the American Economy
Changing Perception of the Role of the Individual as a Reformer and Shifts in Achievement Orientation
Changes in the Value and Cost of Children
Modernization and the Fertility Decline in Antebellum America
9 Conclusion
The Experience of Nineteenth-Century America as a Model for Developing Countries Today?
Appendix A
The Use of Fertility Ratios as Indexes of Birth Rates
Appendix B
Reliability and Usefulness of Mortality Data
Appendix C
Results of Regression Analysis of Interstate Fertility Differentials in the United States in 1850 and 1860
Appendix D
Results of Regression Analysis of Fertility Differentials among Massachusetts Townships from 1765 to 1860
Appendix E
Tables for the Charts and Graphs Used in the Text
Bibliography
Primary Sources
Secondary Works
Subject Index
