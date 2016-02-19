Fertility in Massachusetts from the Revolution to the Civil War focuses on the socioeconomic determinants of fertility differentials and trends in Massachusetts from 1765 to 1860. The book provides useful insights into the nature of the development of Massachusetts in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries. Topics covered in the text include analysis of the differentials and trends in white fertility ratios at the national, regional, and state levels; differentials and trends in mortality rates in Massachusetts; impact of land scarcity and the role of urbanization and industrialization on fertility; relationship between modernization and changes in fertility in Massachusetts; and the correlation of the decline of fertility in the West with the situation in developing countries. Demographers, sociologists, historians, researchers, and economists will find the book interesting.

Table of Contents



Contents

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1 Levels and Trends in Fertility in the United States before 1860

The Decline in Fertility in the United States before 1860

Fertility Levels and Trends in Massachusetts and the Other New England States before 1860

Rural-Urban Fertility Differentials

Conclusion

2 Mortality Rates and Trends in Massachusetts before 1860

Mortality Rates in Seventeenth- and Eighteenth-Century Massachusetts

Mortality Rates and Trends in Antebellum Massachusetts

Conclusion

3 Marriage Patterns in Massachusetts

Age at Marriage in Massachusetts

Analysis of Births per Marriage among Massachusetts Communities

4 Socioeconomic Characteristics of Antebellum Massachusetts

Population Changes

Urban Development

Economic Development

Educational Development

5 Availability of Easily Accessible Land

Interstate Fertility Variations and the Land Availability Thesis

Fertility Differentials among Massachusetts Towns and Regions and the Land Availability Thesis

The Relationship between Land Availability and Fertility at the Household Level

6 The Impact of Urban and Industrial Development on Fertility Differentials and Trends

Urbanization and Fertility Differentials in the United States in 1850 and 1860

The Relationship between Measures of Urban and Industrial Development and Fertility Differentials among Massachusetts Towns in 1765, 1790, 1820, 1840, and 1860

Analysis of Rural—Urban Differentials at the Household Level

Rural-Urban Fertility Differentials and Trends

7 Demographic and Social Explanations of Variations in the White Refined Fertility Ratios

Sex Ratio of the Population

Ethnic Composition of the Population

Religious Composition of the Population

The Relationship between the Levels of Education of the Population and Fertility Differentials

8 Speculations on Modernization and the Fertility Decline in Antebellum America

Modernization and the Decline in Fertility

Modernization in America in the Late Eighteenth Century and the First Half of the Nineteenth Century

Levels and Trends in Education in Antebellum America

Levels and Trends in Information Consumption in Antebellum America

Changes in the Occupational Structure of the American Economy

Changing Perception of the Role of the Individual as a Reformer and Shifts in Achievement Orientation

Changes in the Value and Cost of Children

Modernization and the Fertility Decline in Antebellum America

9 Conclusion

The Experience of Nineteenth-Century America as a Model for Developing Countries Today?

Appendix A

The Use of Fertility Ratios as Indexes of Birth Rates

Appendix B

Reliability and Usefulness of Mortality Data

Appendix C

Results of Regression Analysis of Interstate Fertility Differentials in the United States in 1850 and 1860

Appendix D

Results of Regression Analysis of Fertility Differentials among Massachusetts Townships from 1765 to 1860

Appendix E

Tables for the Charts and Graphs Used in the Text

Bibliography

Primary Sources

Secondary Works

Subject Index

