Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Alloy Processes

The Proceedings focus primarily on alloys used in the iron and steel industry. Operating papers discuss the production of stainless steel from nickel ore by combining the Krupp-Renn with the BOF process, the production of ferro-nickel by a novel electric furnace process and chromium containing iron in the BOF, as well as furnace lining problems in ferro alloy smelting. A number of papers deal with various aspects of ferro-manganese production and ferro-molybdenum. The use of engineered carbide desulphurizer and the application of innovative cored wire in steel making is highlighted. Studies into the production of titanium silicide and the process leading to the recovery of vanadium from Suncor flyash is presented. Results of experimental work dealing with the preparation of nickel chromium alloys from Bird River chromite and nickel sulphide are discussed.