Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Alloy Processes
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium on Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Alloy Processes, Hamilton, Ontario, August 26-30, 1990
Introduction. Papers. An economical process for stainless steel making from nickel ore, H Arai et al. Development of ferro-nickel smelting at Hyuga smelter,T Kimura. Lining problems & development of new lining concepts for ferro-alloy smelting furnaces, P H Hyldmo & J A Johansen. Reduction behaviour of some South African manganese ores, G Akodogan et al. Plasma production of ferromolybdenum from olybdenite in the presence of sodium carbonate, C Lelievre. Slag-metal equilibrium in a ferromanganese blast furnace, R Bloise. Ferromanganese material & energy balances & suggested mechanism of eruptions, G W Healy. Activities in the liquid Fe-Mn-C system, G W Healy. An engineered carbide desulphurizer for lowering slag reactivity, B J Barker. Assimilation & recovery characteristics of innovative cored wire additions for steelmaking, J Schade et al. Magnesiothermic production of titanium silicide C Lelievre et al. Recovery of vanadium from suncor flyash - flowsheet development, V I Lakshmanan et al. Rapid reduction of chromium ore for direct production of Cr-containing iron in BOF, T Takaoka et al. The application of nickel sulfide to a reduction process of Canadian chromites, W Dresler & A McLean. Authors index.
The Proceedings focus primarily on alloys used in the iron and steel industry. Operating papers discuss the production of stainless steel from nickel ore by combining the Krupp-Renn with the BOF process, the production of ferro-nickel by a novel electric furnace process and chromium containing iron in the BOF, as well as furnace lining problems in ferro alloy smelting. A number of papers deal with various aspects of ferro-manganese production and ferro-molybdenum. The use of engineered carbide desulphurizer and the application of innovative cored wire in steel making is highlighted. Studies into the production of titanium silicide and the process leading to the recovery of vanadium from Suncor flyash is presented. Results of experimental work dealing with the preparation of nickel chromium alloys from Bird River chromite and nickel sulphide are discussed.
