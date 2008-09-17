Ferri's Netter Advisor Desk Display Charts
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Body Systems
1. Skeletal System
2. Musculature I
3. Musculature II
4. Central Nervous System: Brain
5. Central Nervous System: Spinal Cord
6. Anatomy of the Ear
7. Anatomy of the Eye
8. Anatomy of the Heart
9. Cardiopulmonary Circulation
10. Respiratory System
11. Gastrointestinal System
12. Urinary System
13. Female Reproductive System
14. Male Reproductive System
15. Lymphatic System
Cancer
16. Breast cancer
17. Colon cancer
18. Lung cancer
19. Prostate cancer
Endocrine/metabolic
20. Diabetes Mellitus, type 2
21. Hyperlipidemia
22. Hypothyroidism
23. Menopause
24. Osteoporosis
25. Thyroid nodule
Cardiovascular
26. Atrial fibrillation
27. Congestive heart failure (CHF)
28. Coronary artery disease
29. Hypertension
Gastrointestinal
30. Gallstones
31. Gastroesophageal reflux (GERD)
32. Fatty liver
33. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
34. Diverticular disease
Pulmonary
35. Asthma
36. Emphysema
Musculoskeletal
37. Carpal tunnel syndrome
38. Low back pain
39. Osteoarthritis of the hip
40. Osteoarthritis of the knee
41. Rotator cuff tendonitis/tear
42. Spinal stenosis
43. Fibromyalgia
Genitourinary
44. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)
45. Genital herpes
46. Incontinence
47. Kidney stones (urolithiasis)
Eyes
48. Cataracts
49. Glaucoma
Neurologic
50. Stroke
Description
This laminated desktop collection combines 15 body systems charts with 35 patient education charts—exquisitely illustrated with highly regarded Netter artwork and text from renowned author Dr. Fred Ferri. Designed to improve and simplify patient education, this set of easy-to-read stand-up flip charts sits conveniently on your desk and makes it easy for your patients to understand their conditions...while highly visual Netter images make the information memorable. Provide those who count on your care with a thorough understanding of their health conditions with the most useful and visually powerful clinician-provided patient education resource available.
Key Features
- 15 full-color illustrated anatomical charts of body systems and organs give your patients exceptional visual guidance.
- 35 overviews of health maintenance and common illnesses and injuries help them become informed, active partners in their healthcare management.
- A consistent format for every illness chart clearly defines the illness, its causes, risk factors, and symptoms and how it’s diagnosed, treated, and managed.
- A laminated surface allows you to write on each chart with dry erase markers.
Details
- 104
- English
- © Saunders 2009
- 17th September 2008
- Saunders
- 9781416060390
About the Authors
Fred Ferri Author
Dr. Ferri is a Clinical Professor of Community Health at the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and author of over 30 medical books. He has been the best selling medical author in the United States over the past 25 years and is also well known and respected internationally. He has been a visiting Professor at other medical schools and many of his books have been translated in several languages. In addition to his numerous publications, he has had a distinguished academic career at Brown University where he has received several awards for his dedication to teaching including the Brown University Excellence in Teaching award and Dean’s teaching Award, and with the American College of Physicians where he was inducted as a Fellow in the ACP and has been a recipient of the Irving Addison Beck Award from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island