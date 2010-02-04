Ferri's Fast Facts in Dermatology
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to Skin Diseases and Disorders
Description
Written by renowned author Fred F. Ferri, MD, FACP, and featuring high-quality images from Drs. Studdiford and Tully - faculty members at Jefferson Medical College, Ferri’s Fast Facts in Dermatology presents "need-to-know" information on nearly 200 dermatologic disorders. Each topic includes color images displaying the disease, and the accompanying bulleted text provides an at-a-glance view. This useful, clinical resource helps you hone your developing diagnostic skills and sharpen your clinical acumen. Its concise, user-friendly format lets you get to the information you need fast, and its convenient size makes reference a snap.
Key Features
- Covers nearly 200 disorders that help you better diagnose and recognize the most common dermatologic diseases.
- Includes high-quality full-color images that provide optimal visual guidance for diagnoses.
- Presents a consistent organization for each disorder that includes Definitions, Etiology, Clinical Manifestations, Physical Examination, Diagnostic Tests, Differential Diagnosis, Treatment, and Clinical Pearls.
- Uses bulleted text that makes reference easy.
- Comes in a convenient 4" x 6" format for on-the-go reference.
- Makes the perfect study or review tool for exams for students or a focused point-of-care reference for residents and practitioners of all levels.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 4th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455704095
About the Authors
Fred Ferri Author
Dr. Ferri is a Clinical Professor of Community Health at the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and author of over 30 medical books. He has been the best selling medical author in the United States over the past 25 years and is also well known and respected internationally. He has been a visiting Professor at other medical schools and many of his books have been translated in several languages. In addition to his numerous publications, he has had a distinguished academic career at Brown University where he has received several awards for his dedication to teaching including the Brown University Excellence in Teaching award and Dean’s teaching Award, and with the American College of Physicians where he was inducted as a Fellow in the ACP and has been a recipient of the Irving Addison Beck Award from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island
James Studdiford Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Jefferson Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Amber Tully Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Medicine Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio