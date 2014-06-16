Ferri's Clinical Advisor 2015 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323083751, 9780323084307

Ferri's Clinical Advisor 2015

1st Edition

5 Books in 1

Authors: Fred Ferri
eBook ISBN: 9780323084307
eBook ISBN: 9780323401609
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th June 2014
Page Count: 1824
Table of Contents

Section I 

Diseases and Disorders

Section II

Differential Diagnosis

Section III

Clinical Algorithms

Section IV

Laboratory Tests and Interpretation of Results

Section V

Clinical Practice Guidelines

Appendix I

Definitions of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Terms

Appendix II

Nutrition

Appendix III

Acute Poisoning

Appendix IV

Impairment and Disability Issues

Appendix V

Primary Care Procedures

Appendix VI

Patient Teaching Guides

Description

"The book’s big plus is the excellent and accessible layout designed for a rapid read of a specific topic. Having an electronic version available saves the user having to lug around a big textbook which still has its place." Dr Harry Brown, October 2014

Ferri’s Clinical Advisor 2015 is the fastest, most effective way to access current diagnostic and therapeutic information on more than 700 common medical conditions. Dr. Ferri’s popular "5 books in 1" format provides quick guidance on short QT syndrome, microscopic polyangiitis, fungal meningitis, and much more. Now featuring expanded online components, this medical reference makes the answers you need even easier to find - anytime, anywhere.


"Apart from the sheer volume of information available, the book’s big plus is the excellent and accessible layout designed for a rapid read of a specific topic. Having an electronic version available saves the user having to lug around a big textbook which still has its place".
Key Features

  • Review normal values and interpret results for more than 200 lab tests.
  • Improve your family healthcare practice’s efficiency with cost-effective referral and consultation guidelines.

Details

About the Authors

Fred Ferri Author

Dr. Ferri is a Clinical Professor of Community Health at the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and author of over 30 medical books. He has been the best selling medical author in the United States over the past 25 years and is also well known and respected internationally. He has been a visiting Professor at other medical schools and many of his books have been translated in several languages. In addition to his numerous publications, he has had a distinguished academic career at Brown University where he has received several awards for his dedication to teaching including the Brown University Excellence in Teaching award and Dean’s teaching Award, and with the American College of Physicians where he was inducted as a Fellow in the ACP and has been a recipient of the Irving Addison Beck Award from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

