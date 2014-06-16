Ferri's Clinical Advisor 2015
1st Edition
5 Books in 1
Table of Contents
Section I
Diseases and Disorders
Section II
Differential Diagnosis
Section III
Clinical Algorithms
Section IV
Laboratory Tests and Interpretation of Results
Section V
Clinical Practice Guidelines
Appendix I
Definitions of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Terms
Appendix II
Nutrition
Appendix III
Acute Poisoning
Appendix IV
Impairment and Disability Issues
Appendix V
Primary Care Procedures
Appendix VI
Patient Teaching Guides
Description
Ferri's Clinical Advisor 2015 is the fastest, most effective way to access current diagnostic and therapeutic information on more than 700 common medical conditions. Dr. Ferri's popular "5 books in 1" format provides quick guidance on short QT syndrome, microscopic polyangiitis, fungal meningitis, and much more.
Key Features
- Review normal values and interpret results for more than 200 lab tests.
- Improve your family healthcare practice’s efficiency with cost-effective referral and consultation guidelines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1824
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 16th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323084307
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323401609
About the Authors
Fred Ferri Author
Dr. Ferri is a Clinical Professor of Community Health at the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and author of over 30 medical books. He has been the best selling medical author in the United States over the past 25 years and is also well known and respected internationally. He has been a visiting Professor at other medical schools and many of his books have been translated in several languages. In addition to his numerous publications, he has had a distinguished academic career at Brown University where he has received several awards for his dedication to teaching including the Brown University Excellence in Teaching award and Dean’s teaching Award, and with the American College of Physicians where he was inducted as a Fellow in the ACP and has been a recipient of the Irving Addison Beck Award from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island