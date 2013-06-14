Ferri's Clinical Advisor 2014 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323083744, 9780323084314

Ferri's Clinical Advisor 2014

1st Edition

5 Books in 1, Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Fred Ferri
eBook ISBN: 9780323084314
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th June 2013
Page Count: 1712
Table of Contents

section i

Diseases and Disorders

section ii

Differential Diagnosis

section iii

Clinical Algorithms

section iv

Laboratory Tests and Interpretation of Results

section v

Clinical Practice Guidelines

appendix i

Definitions of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Terms

appendix ii

Nutrition

appendix iii

Acute Poisoning

appendix iv

Primary Care Procedures, available online

appendix v

Patient Teaching Guides,     available online

Description

Ferri's Clinical Advisor is the fastest, most effective way to access current diagnostic and therapeutic information on more than 700 common medical conditions. Dr. Fred Ferri’s popular "5 books in 1" format provides quick guidance on menorrhagia, Failure to Thrive (FTT), Cogan’s syndrome, and much more. Now featuring expanded online components, it makes the answers you need for your family practice even easier to find - anytime, anywhere.

Key Features

  • Rapidly find the answers you need with separate sections on diseases and disorders, differential diagnosis, clinical algorithms, laboratory results, and clinical preventive services, plus an at-a-glance format that uses cross-references, outlines, bullets, tables, boxes, and algorithms to expedite reference.
  • Review normal values and interpret results for more than 200 lab tests.
  • Get the insurance billing codes you require, including ICD-9-CM codes, to expedite insurance reimbursements.
  • Improve your family healthcare practice’s efficiency with cost-effective referral and consultation guidelines.

Details

No. of pages:
1712
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323084314

About the Authors

Fred Ferri Author

Dr. Ferri is a Clinical Professor of Community Health at the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and author of over 30 medical books. He has been the best selling medical author in the United States over the past 25 years and is also well known and respected internationally. He has been a visiting Professor at other medical schools and many of his books have been translated in several languages. In addition to his numerous publications, he has had a distinguished academic career at Brown University where he has received several awards for his dedication to teaching including the Brown University Excellence in Teaching award and Dean’s teaching Award, and with the American College of Physicians where he was inducted as a Fellow in the ACP and has been a recipient of the Irving Addison Beck Award from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

