Ferri's Clinical Advisor 2010
1st Edition
5 Books in 1, Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
The 2010 volume of Ferri’s Clinical Advisor is simply the fastest, most effective way to access current diagnostic and therapeutic information on over 700 conditions. Its popular "5 books in 1" format provides quick reference to actionable guidance on diseases and disorders, differential diagnosis, clinical algorithms, laboratory evaluations, and clinical preventive services. Consult the user-friendly text or effortlessly search the thoroughly updated 2010 volume online, where you’ll also have unlimited access to downloadable illustrations, revised patient teaching guides in English and Spanish, links to PubMed, and so much more.
Key Features
- Presents cross-references, outlines, bulleted text, tables, boxes, and algorithms for rapid access to key information.
- Provides cost-effective referral and consultation guidelines.
- Includes more than 200 lab tests covering normal values and interpretation of results.
- Incorporates the most common childhood diseases into the Diseases and Disorders section.
- Provides billing codes, including ICD-9-CM codes, to expedite insurance claims and reimbursements.
- Features website addresses for additional resources and support.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 20th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076852
About the Authors
Fred Ferri Author
Dr. Ferri is a Clinical Professor of Community Health at the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and author of over 30 medical books. He has been the best selling medical author in the United States over the past 25 years and is also well known and respected internationally. He has been a visiting Professor at other medical schools and many of his books have been translated in several languages. In addition to his numerous publications, he has had a distinguished academic career at Brown University where he has received several awards for his dedication to teaching including the Brown University Excellence in Teaching award and Dean’s teaching Award, and with the American College of Physicians where he was inducted as a Fellow in the ACP and has been a recipient of the Irving Addison Beck Award from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island