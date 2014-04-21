Ferri's Best Test
3rd Edition
A Practical Guide to Clinical Laboratory Medicine and Diagnostic Imaging
Table of Contents
SECTION I Diagnostic imaging
A. Abdominal and Gastrointestinal (GI) imaging
1. Abdominal film, plain (kidney, ureter, and bladder [KUB])
2. Barium enema (BE)
3. Barium swallow (esophagram)
4. Upper GI (UGI) series
5. Computed tomographic colonography (CTC, virtual colonoscopy)
6. CT scan of abdomen and pelvis
7. Magnetic resonance enterography (MRE)
8. Hepatobiliary iminodiacetic acid (HIDA) scan
9. Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
10. Percutaneous biliary procedures
11. Magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP)
12. Meckel scan (TC-99m pertechnetate scintigraphy)
13. MRI scan of abdomen
14. Small-bowel series
15. TC-99m sulfur colloid (TC-99m SC) scintigraphy for GI bleeding
16. TC-99m-labeled red blood cell (RBC) scintigraphy for GI bleeding
17. Ultrasound of abdomen
18. Ultrasound of appendix
19. Ultrasound of gallbladder and bile ducts
20. Ultrasound of liver
21. Ultrasound of pancreas
22. Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)
23. Video capsule endoscopy (VCE)
B. Breast imaging
1. Mammogram
2. Breast ultrasound
3. MRI of the breast
C. Cardiac imaging
1. Stress echocardiography
2. Cardiovascular radionuclide imaging (thallium, sestamibi, dipyridamole [Persantine] scan)
3. Cardiac MRI (CMR)
4. Multidetector CT scan
5. Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
6. Transthoracic echocardiography (TTE)
7. Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS)
D. Chest imaging
1. Chest radiograph
2. CT scan of chest
3. MRI scan of chest
E. Endocrine imaging
1. Adrenal medullary scintigraphy (metaiodobenzylguanidine [MIBG] scan)
2. Parathyroid (PTH) scan
3. Thyroid scan (radioiodine uptake study)
4. Thyroid ultrasound
F. Genitourinary imaging
1. Obstetric ultrasound
2. Pelvic ultrasound
3. Prostate ultrasound
4. Renal ultrasound
5. Scrotal ultrasound
6. Transvaginal (endovaginal) ultrasound
7. Urinary bladder ultrasound
8. Hysterosalpingography (HSG)
9. Intravenous pyelography (IVP) and retrograde pyelography
G. Musculoskeletal and spinal cord imaging
1. Plain x-ray films of skeletal system
2. Bone densitometry (dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry [DEXA] scan)
3. MRI scan of spine
4. MRI scan of shoulder
5. MRI scan of hip and extremities
6. MRI scan of pelvis
7. MRI scan of knee
8. CT scan of spinal cord
9. Arthrography
10. CT myelography
11. Nuclear imaging (bone scan, gallium scan, white blood cell [WBC] scan)
H. Neuroimaging of brain
1. CT scan of brain
2. MRI scan of brain
I. Positron emission tomography (PET)
J. Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)
K. Vascular imaging
1. Angiography
2. Aorta ultrasound
3. Arterial ultrasound
4. Captopril renal scan (CRS)
5. Carotid ultrasonography
6. Computed tomographic angiography (CTA)
7. Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
8. Magnetic resonance direct thrombus imaging (MRDTI)
9. Pulmonary angiography
10. Transcranial Doppler
11. Venography
12. Compression ultrasonography and venous Doppler ultrasound
13. Ventilation/perfusion (V/Q) lung scan
L. Oncology
1. Whole-body integrated (dual-modality) PET-CT
2. Whole-body MRI
SECTION II Laboratory values and interpretation of results
ACE level
Acetone (serum or plasma)
Acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody
Acid phosphatase (serum)
Acid serum test
Activated clotting time (ACT)
Activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT)
Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)
Alanine aminopeptidase
Alanine aminotransferase (ALT, formerly serum glutamic-pyruvic transaminase [SGPT])
Albumin (serum)
Alcohol dehydrogenase
Aldolase (serum)
Aldosterone (plasma)
Alkaline phosphatase (serum)
Alpha-1-antitrypsin (serum)
Alpha-1-fetoprotein (serum)
ALT
Aluminum (serum)
AMA
Amebiasis serological test
Aminolevulinic acid (d-ALA) (24-hour urine collection)
Ammonia (serum)
Amylase (serum)
Amylase, urine
Amyloid A protein (serum)
ANA
ANCA
Androstenedione (serum)
Angiotensin II
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) level
ANH
Anion gap
Anticardiolipin antibody (ACA)
Anticoagulant
Antidiuretic hormone
Anti-DNA
Anti-ds DNA
Anti-globin test, direct
Antiglomerular basement antibody
Anti-HCV
Antihistone
Antimitochondrial antibody (AMA)
Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)
Antinuclear antibody (ANA)
Antiphospholipid antibody
Anti-RNP antibody
Anti-Scl-70
Anti-Smith (anti-Sm) antibody
Anti-Smooth muscle antibody
Antistreptolysin O titer (streptozyme, ASLO titer)
Antithrombin III
Apolipoprotein A-I (Apo A-I)
Apolipoprotein B (Apo B)
Arterial blood gases
Arthrocentesis fluid
ASLO titer
Aspartate aminotransferase (AST, serum glutamic oxalocetic transaminase[SGOT])
Atrial natriuretic hormone (ANH)
Basophil count
Bicarbonate
Bile acid breath test
Bile, urine
Bilirubin, direct (conjugated bilirubin)
Bilirubin, indirect (unconjugated bilirubin)
Bilirubin, total
Bilirubin, urine
Bladder tumor–associated antigen
Bleeding time (modified IVY method)
Blood volume, total
Bordetella pertussis serology
BRCA-1, BRCA-2
Breath hydrogen test
B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP)
BUN
C3
C4
CA 15-3
CA 27-29
CA 72-4
CA 125
Calcitonin (serum)
Calcium (serum)
Calcium, urine
Cancer antigen 15-3 (CA 15-3)
Cancer antigen 27-29 (CA 27-29)
Cancer antigen 72-4 (CA 72-4)
Cancer antigen 125 (CA-125)
Captopril stimulation test
Carbamazepine (Tegretol)
Carbohydrate antigen 19-9
Carbon dioxide, partial pressure
Carbon monoxide
Carboxyhemoglobin (COHb)
Cardiac markers (serum)
Cardiac troponins
Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA)
Cardio-CRP
Carotene (serum)
Catecholamines, urine
CBC
CCK
CCK-PZ
CD4 T-lymphocyte count (CD4 T-cells)
CD40 ligand
CEA
Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)
Ceruloplasmin (serum)
Chlamydia group antibody serologic test
Chlamydia trachomatis polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
Chloride (serum)
Chloride (sweat)
Chloride, urine
Cholecystokinin-pancreozymin (CCK, CCK-PZ)
Cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein
Cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein
Cholesterol, total
Chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), human (serum)
Chymotrypsin
Circulating anticoagulant (antiphospholipid antibody, lupus anticoagulant)
CK
Clonidine suppression test
Clostridium difficile toxin assay (stool)
CO
Coagulation factors
Cold agglutinins titer
Complement (C3, C4)
Complete blood cell (CBC) count
Conjugated bilirubin
Coombs, direct (antiglobulin test, direct, DAT)
Coombs, indirect
Copper (serum)
Copper, urine
Corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH) stimulation test
Cortisol (plasma)
C-peptide
CPK
C-reactive protein (CRP)
Creatinine clearance
Creatinine kinase (CK), creatine phosphokinase (CPK)
Creatinine kinase isoenzymes
CK-MB
CK-MM
CK-BB
Creatinine (serum)
Creatinine, urine
Cryoglobulins (serum)
Cryptosporidium antigen by enzyme immunoassay (EIA) (stool)
CSF
Cystatin C
Cystic fibrosis polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
Cytomegalovirus by polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
D-Dimer
Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate
Deoxycorticosterone (11-deoxycorticosterone, DOC), serum
Dexamethasone suppression test, overnight
Dihydrotestosterone, serum, urine
Disaccharide absorption tests
DOC
Donath-Landsteiner (D-L) test for paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria
Digoxin (lanoxin)
Dilantin
Dopamine
d-Xylose absorption test
Electrolytes, urine
Electrophoresis, hemoglobin
Electrophoresis, protein
ENA complex
Endomysial antibodies
Eosinophil count
Epinephrine, plasma
Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) serology
Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) (Westergren)
Erythropoietin (EP)
Estradiol (serum)
Estrogens, total
Ethanol (blood)
Extractable nuclear antigen (ENA complex, anti-RNP antibody, anti-SM, anti-Smith)
Factor V leiden
FDP
Fecal FAT, qualitative
Fecal FAT, quantitative (72-hour collection)
Fecal globin immunochemical test
Ferritin (serum)
Fibrin degradation products (FDP)
Fibrinogen
Fluorescent treponemal antibody
Folate (folic acid)
Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)
Free T4
Free thyroxine index
FSH
FTA-ABS (serum)
Furosemide stimulation test
Gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT)
Gastrin (serum)
Gastrin stimulation test
Gliadin antibodies, immunoglobulin (Ig) A and IgG
Glomerular basement membrane antibody
Glomerular filtration rate (GFR)
Glucagon
Glucose, fasting
Glucose, postprandial
Glucose tolerance test
Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) screen (blood)
ᵞ-Glutamyl transferase (GGT)
Glycated (glycosylated) hemoglobin (HbAIc)
Glycohemoglobin
Growth hormone
Growth hormone–releasing hormone (GHRH)
Growth hormone suppression test (after glucose)
HAM test (acid serum test)
Haptoglobin (serum)
HBA, C
HDL
Helicobacter pylori (serology, stool antigen)
Hematocrit
Hemoglobin
Hemoglobin (Hb) electrophoresis
Hemoglobin, glycated
Hemoglobin, glycosylated
Hemoglobin H
Hemoglobin, urine
Hemosiderin, urine
Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia antibodies
Hepatitis A antibody
Hepatitis B core antibody
Hepatitis B DNA
Hepatitis Be antigen (HBeAg) and antibody
Hepatitis B surface antibody
Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg)
Hepatitis C antibody (anti-HCV)
Hepatitis C RNA
Hepatitis D antigen and antibody
Her-2/nue
Herpes simplex virus (HSV)
Heterophil antibody
HFE screen for hereditary hemochromatosis
High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol
Homocysteine, plasma
Hs-CRP
HSV
Human Herpes Virus 8 (HHV8)
Human immunodeficiency virus antibody, type 1 (HIV-1)
Human papilloma virus (HPV)
Huntington’s disease polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
5-Hydroxyindole-acetic acid, urine
Immune complex assay
Immunoglobulin (Ig)
Influenza A and B tests
INR
Insulin autoantibodies
Insulin, free
Insulin-like growth factor-I (IGF-1), serum
Insulin-like growth factor II
International normalized ratio (INR)
Intrinsic factor antibodies
Iron-binding capacity (total iron-binding capacity [TIBC])
Iron saturation (% transferrin saturation)
Iron, serum
Lactate (blood)
Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH)
Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) isoenzymes
Lactose tolerance test (serum)
Lanoxin
Lap score
Lead
LDH
LDL
Legionella pneumophila polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
Legionella titer
Leukocyte alkaline phosphatase (LAP)
LH
Lipase
Lipoprotein (A)
Lipoprotein cholesterol, low density
Lipoprotein cholesterol, high density
Liver kidney microsome type 1 (LKM1) antibodies
Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol
Lupus anticoagulant (LA) test
Luteinizing hormone (LH), blood
Lymphocytes
Magnesium (serum)
Mean corpuscular volume (MCV)
Metanephrines, urine
Methylmalonic acid, serum
Mitochondrial antibody (antimitochondrial antibody [AMA])
Monocyte count
Mycoplasma pneumoniae PCR
Myelin basic protein, cerebrospinal fluid
Myoglobin, urine
Natriuretic peptide
Neisseria gonorrhoeae polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
Neutrophil count
Norepinephrine
5’ nucleotidase
Osmolality, serum
Osmolality, urine
Osmotic fragility test
Paracentesis fluid
Parathyroid hormone
Parietal cell antibodies
Partial thromboplastin time (PTT), activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT)
Pepsinogen I
PFA
pH, blood
Phenobarbital
Phenytoin (Dilantin)
Phosphatase, acid
Phosphatase, alkaline
Phosphate (serum)
pH, urine
Plasminogen
Platelet aggregation
Platelet antibodies
Platelet count
Platelet function analysis (PFA) 100 assay
Potassium (serum)
Potassium, urine
Procainamide
Progesterone, serum
Prolactin
Prostate-specific antigen (PSA)
Prostatic acid phosphatase
Protein (serum)
Protein C assay
Protein electrophoresis (serum)
Protein S assay
Prothrombin time (PT)
Protoporphyrin (free erythrocyte)
PSA
PT
PTT
RDW
Red blood cell count
Red blood cell distribution width (RDW)
Red blood cell folate
Red blood cell mass (volume)
Renin (serum)
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) screen
Reticulocyte count
Rheumatoid factor
RNP
Rotavirus serology
Schilling test
Sedimentation rate
Semen analysis
SGOT
SGPT
Sickle cell test
Smooth muscle antibody
Sodium (serum)
Streptozyme
Sucrose hemolysis test (sugar water test)
Sudan III stain (qualitative screening for fecal fat)
T3 (triiodothyronine)
T3 resin uptake (T3RU)
T4, Serum T4, and free (free thyroxine)
Serum free T4
Tegretol
Testosterone
Theophylline
Thiamine
Thoracentesis fluid
Thrombin time (TT)
Thyroglobulin
Thyroid binding globulin (TBG)
Thyroid microsomal antibodies
Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH)
Thyrotropin (thyroid-stimulating hormone [TSH]) receptor antibodies
Thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) stimulation test
TIBC
Tissue transglutaminase antibody
Transferrin
Triglycerides
Triiodothyronine
Troponins, serum
TSH
TT
Unconjugated bilirubin
Urea nitrogen
Uric acid (serum)
Urinalysis
Urine amylase
Urine bile
Urine calcium
Urine cAMP
Urine catecholamines
Urine chloride
Urine copper
Urine cortisol, free
Urine creatinine (24-hour)
Urine crystals
Urine eosinophils
Urine glucose (qualitative)
Urine hemoglobin, free
Urine hemosiderin
Urine 5-hydroxyindole-acetic acid (urine 5-HIAA)
Urine indican
Urine ketones (semiquantitative)
Urine metanephrines
Urine myoglobin
Urine nitrite
Urine occult blood
Urine osmolality
Urine pH
Urine phosphate
Urine potassium
Urine protein (quantitative)
Urine sodium (quantitative)
Urine specific gravity
Urine vanillylmandelic acid (VMA)
Varicella-zoster virus (VZV) serologic testing
Vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP)
Venereal disease research laboratories (VDRL)
VIP
Viscosity (serum)
Vitamin B12
Vitamin D, 1,25 dihydroxy calciferol, Vitamin D 25(OH)D (25- Hydroxyvitamin D)
Vitamin K
von Willebrand’s factor
WBCs
Westergren
White blood cell count
d-Xylose absorption
Section III Diseases and disorders
1. Abdominal abscess
2. Abdominal aortic aneurysm
3. Achalasia
4. Acid-base disorders
5. Acute kidney injury
6. Addison’s disease (Adrenal Insufficiency)
7. Adrenal mass
8. Alkaline phosphatase elevation
9. ALT/AST elevation
10. Amenorrhea, primary
11. Amenorrhea, secondary
12. Anemia, macrocytic
13. Anemia, microcytic
14. Antinuclear antibody (ANA)-positive
15. Aortic dissection
16. Appendicitis
17. Ascites
18. Avascular necrosis
19. Back pain, acute, lumbosacral (LS) area
20. Bilirubin elevation
21. Bleeding disorder, congenital
22. Brain abscess
23. Breast mass
24. Carcinoid syndrome
25. Cardiomegaly on chest radiograph
26. Cholangitis
27. Cholecystitis
28. Cholelithiasis
29. Complex regional pain syndrome (Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy [RSD])
30. Constipation
31. Creatinine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation
32. Cushing’s syndrome
33. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)
34. Delayed puberty
35. Delirium
36. Diarrhea
37. Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC)
38. Diverticulitis
39. Dyspepsia
40. Dyspnea
41. Dysuria
42. Ectopic pregnancy
43. Edema, lower extremity
44. Endocarditis, infective
45. Endometriosis
46. Epiglottitis
47. Fatigue
48. Fever of undetermined origin (FUO)
49. Galactorrhea
50. Genital lesions/ulcers
51. Goiter
52. Gynecomastia
53. Hearing loss
54. Hematuria
55. Hemochromatosis
56. Hemoptysis
57. Hepatomegaly
58. Hirsutism
59. Hyperaldosteronism
60. Hypercalcemia
61. Hyperkalemia
62. Hypermagnesemia
63. Hypernatremia
64. Hyperphosphatemia
65. Hyperthyroidism
66. Hypocalcemia
67. Hypoglycemia
68. Hypogonadism
69. Hypokalemia
70. Hypomagnesemia
71. Hyponatremia
72. Hypophosphatemia
73. Hypothyroidism
74. Infertility
75. Jaundice
76. Joint effusion
77. Liver function test elevations
78. Liver mass
79. Lymphadenopathy, generalized
80. Malabsorption, suspected
81. Meningioma
82. Mesenteric ischemia
83. Mesothelioma
84. Metabolic acidosis
85. Metabolic alkalosis
86. Microcytosis
87. Multiple myeloma
88. Multiple sclerosis
89. Myalgias
90. Muscle weakness
91. Neck mass
92. Neuropathy
93. Neutropenia
94. Osteomyelitis
95. Pancreatic mass
96. Pancreatitis, acute
97. Parapharyngeal abscess
98. Pelvic mass
99. Peripheral arterial disease (PAD)
100. Pheochromocytoma
101. Pituitary adenoma
102. Pleural effusion
103. Polyarteritis nodosa
104. Polycythemia
105. Portal vein thrombosis
106. Precocious puberty
107. Proteinuria
108. Pruritus, generalized
109. Pulmonary embolism
110. Pulmonary hypertension
111. Pulmonary nodule
112. Purpura
113. Renal artery stenosis
114. Renal mass
115. Rotator cuff tear
116. Sarcoidosis
117. Scrotal mass
118. Small-bowel obstruction
119. Spinal epidural abscess
120. Splenomegaly
121. Stroke
122. Subarachnoid hemorrhage
123. Subclavian steal syndrome
124. Subdural hematoma
125. Superior vena cava syndrome
126. Syncope
127. Testicular torsion
128. Thoracic outlet syndrome
129. Thrombocytopenia
130. Thrombocytosis
131. Thyroid nodule
132. Thyroiditis
133. Tinnitus
134. Transient ischemic attack (TIA)
135. Urethral discharge
136. Urolithiasis
137. Urticaria
138. Vaginal discharge
139. Vertigo
140. Viral hepatitis
141. Wegener’s granulomatosis
142. Weight gain
143. Weight loss, involuntary
Description
For nearly 25 years, Ferri's concise, pocket-sized resources have served as the go-to medical reference books among students, residents, and other medical professionals. Ferri’s Best Test continues that trend, providing fast, effective, and efficient guidance and helping you review the most important laboratory and imaging testing information, with an added focus on cost-effective decision making.
Key Features
- Quickly access important information with concise, well-organized guidance to the most common lab tests and diagnostic imaging modalities.
- Simplify your decision-making process through analysis that describes the most common imaging studies for each organ system, reviewing their indications, advantages, disadvantages, and approximate costs.
- Confidently address problematic situations with background data that examines over 384 laboratory tests, describing the normal range of results in adult patients, typical abnormalities (positive tests, increased or decreased values), and the likeliest causes.
- Select the best test for diagnosing more than 200 common diseases and disorders.
- Keep important information at your fingertips with this portable, pocket-sized format that allows for convenient consultation anytime, anywhere.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 21st April 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455745982
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323340908
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314206
About the Authors
Fred Ferri Author
Dr. Ferri is a Clinical Professor of Community Health at the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and author of over 30 medical books. He has been the best selling medical author in the United States over the past 25 years and is also well known and respected internationally. He has been a visiting Professor at other medical schools and many of his books have been translated in several languages. In addition to his numerous publications, he has had a distinguished academic career at Brown University where he has received several awards for his dedication to teaching including the Brown University Excellence in Teaching award and Dean’s teaching Award, and with the American College of Physicians where he was inducted as a Fellow in the ACP and has been a recipient of the Irving Addison Beck Award from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island