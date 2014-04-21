Ferri's Best Test

SECTION I Diagnostic imaging



A. Abdominal and Gastrointestinal (GI) imaging



1. Abdominal film, plain (kidney, ureter, and bladder [KUB])

2. Barium enema (BE)

3. Barium swallow (esophagram)

4. Upper GI (UGI) series

5. Computed tomographic colonography (CTC, virtual colonoscopy)

6. CT scan of abdomen and pelvis

7. Magnetic resonance enterography (MRE)

8. Hepatobiliary iminodiacetic acid (HIDA) scan

9. Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

10. Percutaneous biliary procedures

11. Magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP)

12. Meckel scan (TC-99m pertechnetate scintigraphy)

13. MRI scan of abdomen

14. Small-bowel series

15. TC-99m sulfur colloid (TC-99m SC) scintigraphy for GI bleeding

16. TC-99m-labeled red blood cell (RBC) scintigraphy for GI bleeding

17. Ultrasound of abdomen

18. Ultrasound of appendix

19. Ultrasound of gallbladder and bile ducts

20. Ultrasound of liver

21. Ultrasound of pancreas

22. Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)

23. Video capsule endoscopy (VCE)



B. Breast imaging



1. Mammogram

2. Breast ultrasound

3. MRI of the breast



C. Cardiac imaging



1. Stress echocardiography

2. Cardiovascular radionuclide imaging (thallium, sestamibi, dipyridamole [Persantine] scan)

3. Cardiac MRI (CMR)

4. Multidetector CT scan

5. Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)

6. Transthoracic echocardiography (TTE)

7. Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS)



D. Chest imaging



1. Chest radiograph

2. CT scan of chest

3. MRI scan of chest



E. Endocrine imaging



1. Adrenal medullary scintigraphy (metaiodobenzylguanidine [MIBG] scan)

2. Parathyroid (PTH) scan

3. Thyroid scan (radioiodine uptake study)

4. Thyroid ultrasound



F. Genitourinary imaging



1. Obstetric ultrasound

2. Pelvic ultrasound

3. Prostate ultrasound

4. Renal ultrasound

5. Scrotal ultrasound

6. Transvaginal (endovaginal) ultrasound

7. Urinary bladder ultrasound

8. Hysterosalpingography (HSG)

9. Intravenous pyelography (IVP) and retrograde pyelography



G. Musculoskeletal and spinal cord imaging



1. Plain x-ray films of skeletal system

2. Bone densitometry (dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry [DEXA] scan)

3. MRI scan of spine

4. MRI scan of shoulder

5. MRI scan of hip and extremities

6. MRI scan of pelvis

7. MRI scan of knee

8. CT scan of spinal cord

9. Arthrography

10. CT myelography

11. Nuclear imaging (bone scan, gallium scan, white blood cell [WBC] scan)



H. Neuroimaging of brain



1. CT scan of brain

2. MRI scan of brain



I. Positron emission tomography (PET)



J. Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)



K. Vascular imaging



1. Angiography

2. Aorta ultrasound

3. Arterial ultrasound

4. Captopril renal scan (CRS)

5. Carotid ultrasonography

6. Computed tomographic angiography (CTA)

7. Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)

8. Magnetic resonance direct thrombus imaging (MRDTI)

9. Pulmonary angiography

10. Transcranial Doppler

11. Venography

12. Compression ultrasonography and venous Doppler ultrasound

13. Ventilation/perfusion (V/Q) lung scan



L. Oncology



1. Whole-body integrated (dual-modality) PET-CT

2. Whole-body MRI



SECTION II Laboratory values and interpretation of results



ACE level

Acetone (serum or plasma)

Acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody

Acid phosphatase (serum)

Acid serum test

Activated clotting time (ACT)

Activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT)

Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)

Alanine aminopeptidase

Alanine aminotransferase (ALT, formerly serum glutamic-pyruvic transaminase [SGPT])

Albumin (serum)

Alcohol dehydrogenase

Aldolase (serum)

Aldosterone (plasma)

Alkaline phosphatase (serum)

Alpha-1-antitrypsin (serum)

Alpha-1-fetoprotein (serum)

ALT

Aluminum (serum)

AMA

Amebiasis serological test

Aminolevulinic acid (d-ALA) (24-hour urine collection)

Ammonia (serum)

Amylase (serum)

Amylase, urine

Amyloid A protein (serum)

ANA

ANCA

Androstenedione (serum)

Angiotensin II

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) level

ANH

Anion gap

Anticardiolipin antibody (ACA)

Anticoagulant

Antidiuretic hormone

Anti-DNA

Anti-ds DNA

Anti-globin test, direct

Antiglomerular basement antibody

Anti-HCV

Antihistone

Antimitochondrial antibody (AMA)

Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)

Antinuclear antibody (ANA)

Antiphospholipid antibody

Anti-RNP antibody

Anti-Scl-70

Anti-Smith (anti-Sm) antibody

Anti-Smooth muscle antibody

Antistreptolysin O titer (streptozyme, ASLO titer)

Antithrombin III

Apolipoprotein A-I (Apo A-I)

Apolipoprotein B (Apo B)

Arterial blood gases

Arthrocentesis fluid

ASLO titer

Aspartate aminotransferase (AST, serum glutamic oxalocetic transaminase[SGOT])

Atrial natriuretic hormone (ANH)

Basophil count

Bicarbonate

Bile acid breath test

Bile, urine

Bilirubin, direct (conjugated bilirubin)

Bilirubin, indirect (unconjugated bilirubin)

Bilirubin, total

Bilirubin, urine

Bladder tumor–associated antigen

Bleeding time (modified IVY method)

Blood volume, total

Bordetella pertussis serology

BRCA-1, BRCA-2

Breath hydrogen test

B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP)

BUN

C3

C4

CA 15-3

CA 27-29

CA 72-4

CA 125

Calcitonin (serum)

Calcium (serum)

Calcium, urine

Cancer antigen 15-3 (CA 15-3)

Cancer antigen 27-29 (CA 27-29)

Cancer antigen 72-4 (CA 72-4)

Cancer antigen 125 (CA-125)

Captopril stimulation test

Carbamazepine (Tegretol)

Carbohydrate antigen 19-9

Carbon dioxide, partial pressure

Carbon monoxide

Carboxyhemoglobin (COHb)

Cardiac markers (serum)

Cardiac troponins

Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA)

Cardio-CRP

Carotene (serum)

Catecholamines, urine

CBC

CCK

CCK-PZ

CD4 T-lymphocyte count (CD4 T-cells)

CD40 ligand

CEA

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)

Ceruloplasmin (serum)

Chlamydia group antibody serologic test

Chlamydia trachomatis polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Chloride (serum)

Chloride (sweat)

Chloride, urine

Cholecystokinin-pancreozymin (CCK, CCK-PZ)

Cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein

Cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein

Cholesterol, total

Chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), human (serum)

Chymotrypsin

Circulating anticoagulant (antiphospholipid antibody, lupus anticoagulant)

CK

Clonidine suppression test

Clostridium difficile toxin assay (stool)

CO

Coagulation factors

Cold agglutinins titer

Complement (C3, C4)

Complete blood cell (CBC) count

Conjugated bilirubin

Coombs, direct (antiglobulin test, direct, DAT)

Coombs, indirect

Copper (serum)

Copper, urine

Corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH) stimulation test

Cortisol (plasma)

C-peptide

CPK

C-reactive protein (CRP)

Creatinine clearance

Creatinine kinase (CK), creatine phosphokinase (CPK)

Creatinine kinase isoenzymes

CK-MB

CK-MM

CK-BB

Creatinine (serum)

Creatinine, urine

Cryoglobulins (serum)

Cryptosporidium antigen by enzyme immunoassay (EIA) (stool)

CSF

Cystatin C

Cystic fibrosis polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Cytomegalovirus by polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

D-Dimer

Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate

Deoxycorticosterone (11-deoxycorticosterone, DOC), serum

Dexamethasone suppression test, overnight

Dihydrotestosterone, serum, urine

Disaccharide absorption tests

DOC

Donath-Landsteiner (D-L) test for paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria

Digoxin (lanoxin)

Dilantin

Dopamine

d-Xylose absorption test

Electrolytes, urine

Electrophoresis, hemoglobin

Electrophoresis, protein

ENA complex

Endomysial antibodies

Eosinophil count

Epinephrine, plasma

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) serology

Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) (Westergren)

Erythropoietin (EP)

Estradiol (serum)

Estrogens, total

Ethanol (blood)

Extractable nuclear antigen (ENA complex, anti-RNP antibody, anti-SM, anti-Smith)

Factor V leiden

FDP

Fecal FAT, qualitative

Fecal FAT, quantitative (72-hour collection)

Fecal globin immunochemical test

Ferritin (serum)

Fibrin degradation products (FDP)

Fibrinogen

Fluorescent treponemal antibody

Folate (folic acid)

Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)

Free T4

Free thyroxine index

FSH

FTA-ABS (serum)

Furosemide stimulation test

Gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT)

Gastrin (serum)

Gastrin stimulation test

Gliadin antibodies, immunoglobulin (Ig) A and IgG

Glomerular basement membrane antibody

Glomerular filtration rate (GFR)

Glucagon

Glucose, fasting

Glucose, postprandial

Glucose tolerance test

Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) screen (blood)

ᵞ-Glutamyl transferase (GGT)

Glycated (glycosylated) hemoglobin (HbAIc)

Glycohemoglobin

Growth hormone

Growth hormone–releasing hormone (GHRH)

Growth hormone suppression test (after glucose)

HAM test (acid serum test)

Haptoglobin (serum)

HBA, C

HDL

Helicobacter pylori (serology, stool antigen)

Hematocrit

Hemoglobin

Hemoglobin (Hb) electrophoresis

Hemoglobin, glycated

Hemoglobin, glycosylated

Hemoglobin H

Hemoglobin, urine

Hemosiderin, urine

Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia antibodies

Hepatitis A antibody

Hepatitis B core antibody

Hepatitis B DNA

Hepatitis Be antigen (HBeAg) and antibody

Hepatitis B surface antibody

Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg)

Hepatitis C antibody (anti-HCV)

Hepatitis C RNA

Hepatitis D antigen and antibody

Her-2/nue

Herpes simplex virus (HSV)

Heterophil antibody

HFE screen for hereditary hemochromatosis

High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol

Homocysteine, plasma

Hs-CRP

HSV

Human Herpes Virus 8 (HHV8)

Human immunodeficiency virus antibody, type 1 (HIV-1)

Human papilloma virus (HPV)

Huntington’s disease polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

5-Hydroxyindole-acetic acid, urine

Immune complex assay

Immunoglobulin (Ig)

Influenza A and B tests

INR

Insulin autoantibodies

Insulin, free

Insulin-like growth factor-I (IGF-1), serum

Insulin-like growth factor II

International normalized ratio (INR)

Intrinsic factor antibodies

Iron-binding capacity (total iron-binding capacity [TIBC])

Iron saturation (% transferrin saturation)

Iron, serum

Lactate (blood)

Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH)

Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) isoenzymes

Lactose tolerance test (serum)

Lanoxin

Lap score

Lead

LDH

LDL

Legionella pneumophila polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Legionella titer

Leukocyte alkaline phosphatase (LAP)

LH

Lipase

Lipoprotein (A)

Lipoprotein cholesterol, low density

Lipoprotein cholesterol, high density

Liver kidney microsome type 1 (LKM1) antibodies

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol

Lupus anticoagulant (LA) test

Luteinizing hormone (LH), blood

Lymphocytes

Magnesium (serum)

Mean corpuscular volume (MCV)

Metanephrines, urine

Methylmalonic acid, serum

Mitochondrial antibody (antimitochondrial antibody [AMA])

Monocyte count

Mycoplasma pneumoniae PCR

Myelin basic protein, cerebrospinal fluid

Myoglobin, urine

Natriuretic peptide

Neisseria gonorrhoeae polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Neutrophil count

Norepinephrine

5’ nucleotidase

Osmolality, serum

Osmolality, urine

Osmotic fragility test

Paracentesis fluid

Parathyroid hormone

Parietal cell antibodies

Partial thromboplastin time (PTT), activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT)

Pepsinogen I

PFA

pH, blood

Phenobarbital

Phenytoin (Dilantin)

Phosphatase, acid

Phosphatase, alkaline

Phosphate (serum)

pH, urine

Plasminogen

Platelet aggregation

Platelet antibodies

Platelet count

Platelet function analysis (PFA) 100 assay

Potassium (serum)

Potassium, urine

Procainamide

Progesterone, serum

Prolactin

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA)

Prostatic acid phosphatase

Protein (serum)

Protein C assay

Protein electrophoresis (serum)

Protein S assay

Prothrombin time (PT)

Protoporphyrin (free erythrocyte)

PSA

PT

PTT

RDW

Red blood cell count

Red blood cell distribution width (RDW)

Red blood cell folate

Red blood cell mass (volume)

Renin (serum)

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) screen

Reticulocyte count

Rheumatoid factor

RNP

Rotavirus serology

Schilling test

Sedimentation rate

Semen analysis

SGOT

SGPT

Sickle cell test

Smooth muscle antibody

Sodium (serum)

Streptozyme

Sucrose hemolysis test (sugar water test)

Sudan III stain (qualitative screening for fecal fat)

T3 (triiodothyronine)

T3 resin uptake (T3RU)

T4, Serum T4, and free (free thyroxine)

Serum free T4

Tegretol

Testosterone

Theophylline

Thiamine

Thoracentesis fluid

Thrombin time (TT)

Thyroglobulin

Thyroid binding globulin (TBG)

Thyroid microsomal antibodies

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH)

Thyrotropin (thyroid-stimulating hormone [TSH]) receptor antibodies

Thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) stimulation test

TIBC

Tissue transglutaminase antibody

Transferrin

Triglycerides

Triiodothyronine

Troponins, serum

TSH

TT

Unconjugated bilirubin

Urea nitrogen

Uric acid (serum)

Urinalysis

Urine amylase

Urine bile

Urine calcium

Urine cAMP

Urine catecholamines

Urine chloride

Urine copper

Urine cortisol, free

Urine creatinine (24-hour)

Urine crystals

Urine eosinophils

Urine glucose (qualitative)

Urine hemoglobin, free

Urine hemosiderin

Urine 5-hydroxyindole-acetic acid (urine 5-HIAA)

Urine indican

Urine ketones (semiquantitative)

Urine metanephrines

Urine myoglobin

Urine nitrite

Urine occult blood

Urine osmolality

Urine pH

Urine phosphate

Urine potassium

Urine protein (quantitative)

Urine sodium (quantitative)

Urine specific gravity

Urine vanillylmandelic acid (VMA)

Varicella-zoster virus (VZV) serologic testing

Vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP)

Venereal disease research laboratories (VDRL)

VIP

Viscosity (serum)

Vitamin B12

Vitamin D, 1,25 dihydroxy calciferol, Vitamin D 25(OH)D (25- Hydroxyvitamin D)

Vitamin K

von Willebrand’s factor

WBCs

Westergren

White blood cell count

d-Xylose absorption



Section III Diseases and disorders



1. Abdominal abscess

2. Abdominal aortic aneurysm

3. Achalasia

4. Acid-base disorders

5. Acute kidney injury

6. Addison’s disease (Adrenal Insufficiency)

7. Adrenal mass

8. Alkaline phosphatase elevation

9. ALT/AST elevation

10. Amenorrhea, primary

11. Amenorrhea, secondary

12. Anemia, macrocytic

13. Anemia, microcytic

14. Antinuclear antibody (ANA)-positive

15. Aortic dissection

16. Appendicitis

17. Ascites

18. Avascular necrosis

19. Back pain, acute, lumbosacral (LS) area

20. Bilirubin elevation

21. Bleeding disorder, congenital

22. Brain abscess

23. Breast mass

24. Carcinoid syndrome

25. Cardiomegaly on chest radiograph

26. Cholangitis

27. Cholecystitis

28. Cholelithiasis

29. Complex regional pain syndrome (Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy [RSD])

30. Constipation

31. Creatinine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation

32. Cushing’s syndrome

33. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

34. Delayed puberty

35. Delirium

36. Diarrhea

37. Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC)

38. Diverticulitis

39. Dyspepsia

40. Dyspnea

41. Dysuria

42. Ectopic pregnancy

43. Edema, lower extremity

44. Endocarditis, infective

45. Endometriosis

46. Epiglottitis

47. Fatigue

48. Fever of undetermined origin (FUO)

49. Galactorrhea

50. Genital lesions/ulcers

51. Goiter

52. Gynecomastia

53. Hearing loss

54. Hematuria

55. Hemochromatosis

56. Hemoptysis

57. Hepatomegaly

58. Hirsutism

59. Hyperaldosteronism

60. Hypercalcemia

61. Hyperkalemia

62. Hypermagnesemia

63. Hypernatremia

64. Hyperphosphatemia

65. Hyperthyroidism

66. Hypocalcemia

67. Hypoglycemia

68. Hypogonadism

69. Hypokalemia

70. Hypomagnesemia

71. Hyponatremia

72. Hypophosphatemia

73. Hypothyroidism

74. Infertility

75. Jaundice

76. Joint effusion

77. Liver function test elevations

78. Liver mass

79. Lymphadenopathy, generalized

80. Malabsorption, suspected

81. Meningioma

82. Mesenteric ischemia

83. Mesothelioma

84. Metabolic acidosis

85. Metabolic alkalosis

86. Microcytosis

87. Multiple myeloma

88. Multiple sclerosis

89. Myalgias

90. Muscle weakness

91. Neck mass

92. Neuropathy

93. Neutropenia

94. Osteomyelitis

95. Pancreatic mass

96. Pancreatitis, acute

97. Parapharyngeal abscess

98. Pelvic mass

99. Peripheral arterial disease (PAD)

100. Pheochromocytoma

101. Pituitary adenoma

102. Pleural effusion

103. Polyarteritis nodosa

104. Polycythemia

105. Portal vein thrombosis

106. Precocious puberty

107. Proteinuria

108. Pruritus, generalized

109. Pulmonary embolism

110. Pulmonary hypertension

111. Pulmonary nodule

112. Purpura

113. Renal artery stenosis

114. Renal mass

115. Rotator cuff tear

116. Sarcoidosis

117. Scrotal mass

118. Small-bowel obstruction

119. Spinal epidural abscess

120. Splenomegaly

121. Stroke

122. Subarachnoid hemorrhage

123. Subclavian steal syndrome

124. Subdural hematoma

125. Superior vena cava syndrome

126. Syncope

127. Testicular torsion

128. Thoracic outlet syndrome

129. Thrombocytopenia

130. Thrombocytosis

131. Thyroid nodule

132. Thyroiditis

133. Tinnitus

134. Transient ischemic attack (TIA)

135. Urethral discharge

136. Urolithiasis

137. Urticaria

138. Vaginal discharge

139. Vertigo

140. Viral hepatitis

141. Wegener’s granulomatosis

142. Weight gain

143. Weight loss, involuntary