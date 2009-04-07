Ferri's Best Test
2nd Edition
A Practical Guide to Laboratory Medicine and Diagnostic Imaging
Table of Contents
SECTION I Diagnostic imaging
A. Abdominal/GI imaging
1. Abdominal film, plain (kidney, ureter, and bladder [KUB])
2. Barium enema
3. Barium swallow (esophagram)
4. Upper GI series (UGI)
5. Computed tomographic colonoscopy (CTC, Virtual colonoscopy)
6. CT of abdomen/pelvis
7. Helical or spiral CT of abdomen/pelvis
8. Hepatobiliary (iminodiacetic acid [IDA]) scan
9. Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
10. Percutaneous biliary procedures
11. Magnetic resonance cholangiography (MRCP)
12. Meckel scan (TC-99m pertechnetate scintigraphy)
13. MRI of abdomen
14. Small-bowel series
15. Tc99m sulfur colloid scintigraphy (Tc99mSC) for GI bleeding
16. Tc-99m-labeled RBC scintigraphy for GI bleeding
17. Ultrasound of abdomen
18. Ultrasound of appendix
19. Ultrasound of gallbladder and bile ducts
20. Ultrasound of liver
21. Ultrasound of pancreas
22. Ultrasound of spleen
23. Video capsule endoscopy (VCE)
B. Breast imaging
1. Mammogram
2. Breast ultrasound
3. Magnetic resonance imaging of breast
C. Cardiac imaging
1. Stress echocardiography
2. Cardiovascular radionuclide imaging (Thallium, Sestamibi, Dipyridamole [Persantine] scan)
3. Cardiac MRI (CMR)
4. Multidetector computed tomography
5. Trans-esophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
6. Trans-thoracic echocardiography
D. Chest imaging
1. Chest x-ray
2. CT of chest
3. Helical (Spiral) CT of chest
4. MRI of chest
E. Endocrine imaging
1. Adrenal medullary scintigraphy (meta-iodobenzylguanidine [MIBG] scan)
2. Parathyroid scan
3. Thyroid scan
4. Thyroid ultrasound
F. Genitourinary imaging
1. Obstetrical ultrasound
2. Pelvic ultrasound
3. Prostate ultrasound
4. Renal ultrasound
5. Scrotal ultrasound
6. Transvaginal (endovaginal) ultrasound
7. Urinary bladder ultrasound
8. Hysterosalpingography (HSG)
9. Intravenous pyelography (IVP) and retrograde pyelography
G. Musculoskeletal and spinal cord imaging
1. Plain x-ray films of skeletal system
2. Bone densitometry (dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry [DEXA] scan)
3. MRI of spine
4. MRI of shoulder
5. MRI of hip
6. MRI of pelvis
7. MRI of knee
8. CT of spinal cord
9. Arthrography
10. CT myelography
11. Nuclear imaging (Bone scan, Gallium scan, WBC scan)
H. Neuroimaging of brain
1. CT of brain
2. MRI of brain
I. Positron emission tomography (PET)
J. Single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)
K. Vascular imaging
1. Angiography
2. Aorta ultrasound
3. Arterial ultrasound
4. Captopril renal scan (CRS)
5. Carotid ultrasonography
6. Computed tomographic angiography (CTA)
7. Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
8. Magnetic resonance direct thrombus imaging (MRDTI)
9. Pulmonary angiography
10. Transcranial Doppler
11. Venography
12. Venous Doppler ultrasound
13. Ventilation/perfusion lung scan (V/Q Scan)
L. Oncology
1. Whole body integrated (dual modality) positron emission tomography (PET) and CT (PET/CT)
2. Whole body MRI
SECTION II Laboratory values and interpretation of results
ACE level Acetone (serum and plasma) Acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody Acid phosphatase Acid serum test Activated clotting time (ACT) Activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT) Adrenocorticotropic hormone Alanine aminopeptidase Alanine aminotransferase Albumin (serum) Alcohol dehydrogenase Aldolase (serum) Aldosterone (plasma) Alkaline phosphatase (serum) Alpha-1-antitrypsin (serum) Alpha-1-fetoprotein (serum) ALT Aluminum (serum) AMA Amebiasis serological test Aminolevulic acid (d-ALA) (24 h urine collection) Ammonia (serum) Amylase (serum) Amylase, Urine Amyloid A protein (serum) ANA ANCA Androstenedione (serum) Angiotensin II Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE level) ANH Anion gap Anticardiolipin antibody (ACA) Anticoagulant Anti-HCV Antidiuretic hormone Anti-DNA Anti-dsDNA Anti-globin test, direct Antiglomerular basement antibody Antihistone Antimitochondrial antibody (AMA) Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA) Antinuclear antibody (ANA) Antiphospholipid Antibody Anti-RNP Antibody Anti-Scl-70 Anti-Sm (anti-Smith) Antibody Anti-smooth muscle antibody Antistreptolysin O titer Antithrombin III Apolipoprotein A-I (Apo A-I) Apolipoprotein B (Apo B) Arterial blood gases Arthrocentesis fluid ASLO titer Aspartate aminotransferase (AST, SGOT) Atrial natriuretic hormone (ANH) Basophil count Bicarbonate Bile acid breath test Bile, urine Bilirubin, direct Bilirubin, indirect Bilirubin, total Bilirubin, urine Bladder tumor associated antigen Bleeding time Blood volume, total Bordetella pertussis serology BRCA-1,BRCA-2 Breath hydrogen test B-type natriuretic peptide Bun C3 C4 CA 15-3 CA 27-29 CA 72-4 CA 125 Calcitonin (serum) Calcium (serum) Calcium, urine Cancer antigen 15-3 (CA 15-3) Cancer antigen 27-29 (CA 27-29) Cancer antigen 72-4 (CA 72-4) Cancer antigen 125 (CA 125) Captopril stimulation test Carbamazepine (tegretol) Carbohydrate antigen 19-9 Carbon dioxide, partial pressure Carbon monoxide Carboxyhemoglobin Cardiac markers (serum) Cardiac troponins Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) Cardio-CRP Carotene (serum) Catecholamines, urine CBC CCK-PZ CD4 T-lymphocyte count (CD4 T-cells) CD40 ligand CEA Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) Ceruloplasmin (serum) Chlamydia group antibody serological test Chlamydia trachomatis PCR Chloride, serum Chloride (sweat) Chloride, urine Cholecystokinin-pancreozymin (CCK, CCK-PZ) Cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein Lipoprotein cholesterol Cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein Lipoprotein cholesterol Cholesterol, total Chorionic gonadotropins, human (serum) Chymotrypsin Circulating anticoagulant (antiphospholipid antibody, lupus anticoagulant) Clonidine suppression test CK Clonidine suppression test Clostridium difficile toxin assay (stool) CO Coagulation factors Cold agglutinins titer Complement (C3, C4) Complete blood count (CBC) Coombs, direct (Antiglobulin Test, Direct, DAT) Coombs, indirect CPK Copper (serum) Copper, urine Corticotropin releasing hormone (CRH) stimulation test Cortisol (plasma) C-peptide CPK C-reactive protein Creatinine kinase (CK, CPK) Creatinine kinase isoenzymes CK-MB CK-MM CK-BB Creatinine (serum) Creatinine clearance Creatinine, urine Cryoglobulins (serum) Cryptosporidium antigen by EIA (stool) CSF Cystatin C Cystic Fibrosis PCR Cytomegalovirus by PCR D-Dimer Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate Deoxycorticosterone (11-deoxycorticosterone, doc), serum Dexamethasone suppression test, overnight Dihydrotestosterone serum, urine Disaccharideabsorption tests DOC Donath-Landsteiner (D-L) test for paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria d-Xylose absorption test Digoxin (lanoxin) Dilantin Dopamine Electrolytes, urine Electrophoresis, hemoglobin Electrophoresis, protein ENA-complex Endomysial antibodies Eosinophil count Epinephrine, plasma Epstein-Barr virus serology Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) (Westergren) Erythropoietin (EP) Estradiol (serum) Estrogens, total Ethanol (blood) Extractable nuclear antigen (ENA complex, anti-RNP antibody, anti-Sm, anti-Smith) FDP Factor V leiden Fecal fat, qualitative Fecal fat, quantitative Fecal globin immunochemical test Ferritin (serum) Fibrin degradation products (FDP) Fibrinogen Fluorescent treponemal antibody Folate (folic acid) Follicle stimulating hormone Free T4 Free thyroxine index FSH FTA-ABS (serum) Furosemide stimulation test Gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT) Gastrin (serum) Gastrin stimulation test Gliadin antibodies, IgA and IgG Glomerular basement membrane antibody Glomerular filtration rate Glucagon Glucose fasting Glucose, post-prandial Glucose tolerance test Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase screen (blood) ã-Glutamyl transferase (GGT) Glycated (glycosylated) hemoglobin (HbAIc) Growth hormone Growth hormone releasing hormone Growth hormone suppression test (after glucose) Ham test (acid serum test) Haptoglobin (serum) HDL Helicobacter pylori, serology, stool antigen Hematocrit Hemoglobin Hemoglobin electrophoresis Hemoglobin, glycated Hemoglobin, glycosylated Hemoglobin H Hemoglobin, urine Hemosiderin, urine Heparin induced thrombocytopenia antibodies Hepatitis A antibody Hepatits B core antibody Hepatits B DNA Hepatits Be antigen and antibody Hepatits B surface antibody Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) Hepatitis C antibody (anti-HCV) Hepatitis C RNA Hepatitis Delta antigen and antibody Her-2/nue Herpes simplex virus (HSV) Heterophil antibody HFE screen for hereditary hemochromatosis High density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol Homocysteine, plasma Hs-CRP HSV Human HerpesVirus 8 (HHV8) Human immunodeficiency virus antibody, type 1 (HIV-1)
5-Hydroxyindole-acetic acid, urine Human Papilloma virus (HPV) Huntington Disease PCR Immune complex assay Immunoglobulins Influenza A and B tests INR Insulin autoantibodies Insulin, free Insulin-like growth factor I (IGF-1), serum Insulin-like growth factor II International normalized ratio (INR) Intrinsic factor antibodies Iron, serum Iron binding capacity (TIBC) Iron saturation (% transferrin saturation) Lactate (blood) Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) Lactate dehydrogenase isoenzymes Lactose tolerance test (serum) Lanoxin Lap score Lead LDH LDL Legionella pneumophila PCR Legionella titer Leukocyte alkaline phosphatase (LAP) LH Lipase Lipoprotein (a) Lipoprotein cholesterol, low density Lipoprotein cholesterol Lipoprotein cholesterol, high density Lipoprotein cholesterol Liver kidney microsome type 1 antibodies (LKM1) Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol Lupus anticoagulant (LA) test Luteinizing hormone (LH), blood Lymphocytes Magnesium (serum) Mean corpuscular volume (MCV) Metanephrines, urine Methylmalonic acid, serum Mitochondrial antibody (AMA) Monocyte count Mycoplasma pneumoniae PCR Myelin basic protein, cerebrospinal fluid Myoglobin, urine Natriuretic peptide Neisseria gonorrhoeae PCR Neutrophil count Norepinephrine 5’ nucleotidase Osmolality, serum Osmolality, urine Osmotic fragility test Paracentesis fluid Parathyroid hormone Parietal cell antibodies Partial thromboplastin time (PTT), activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT)
Pepsinogen I PFA pH, blood pH, urine Phenobarbital Phenytoin (dilantin) Phosphatase, acid Phosphatase, alkaline Phosphate Plasminogen Platelet aggregation Platelet antibodies Platelet count Platelet function analysis 100 assay (PFA) Potassium (serum) Potassium, urine Procainamide Progesterone, serum Prolactin Prostatic specific antigen (PSA) Prostatic acid phosphatase Protein (serum) Protein C assay Protein electrophoresis (serum) Protein S assay Prothrombin time (PT) Protoporphyrin (free erythrocyte) PSA PT PTT RDW Red blood cell count Red blood cell distribution width (RDW) Red blood cell folate Red blood cell mass (volume) Renin (serum) Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) screen Reticulocyte count Rheumatoid factor RNP Rotavirus serology Schilling test Sedimentation rate Semen analysis SGOT SGPT Sickle cell test Smooth muscle antibody Sodium (serum) Streptozyme Sucrose hemolysis test (sugar water test) Sudan III stain (qualitative screening for fecal fat) T3 (triiodothyronine) T3 resin uptake (T3RU) T4, Serum T4, and free (free thyroxine) Serum free T4 Tegretol Testosterone Theophylline Thiamine Thoracentesis fluid Thrombin time (TT) Thyroglobulin Thyroid microsomal antibodies Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) Thyrotropin (TSH) receptor antibodies Thyrotropin releasing hormone (TRH) stimulation test TIBC Tissue transglutaminase antibody Transferrin
Triglycerides Triiodothyronine Troponins, serum TSH TT Unconjugated bilirubin Urea nitrogen Uric acid Urinalysis Urine amylase Urine bile Urine calcium Urine cAMP Urine catecholamines Urine chloride Urine copper Urine cortisol, free Urine creatinine (24 hour) Urine crystals Urine eosinophils Urine glucose (qualitative) Urine hemoglobin, free Urine hemosiderin Urine 5-hydroxyindole acetic acid (urine 5-HIAA) Urine indican Urine ketones (semiquantitative) Urine metanephrines Urine myoglobin Urine nitrite Urine occult blood Urine osmolality Urine pH Urine phosphate Urine potassium Urine protein (quantitative) Urine sodium (quantitative) Urine specific gravity Urine vanillylmandelic acid (VMA) Varicella-zoster virus (VZV) serology Vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) Venereal disease research laboratories (VDRL) VIP Viscosity (serum) Vitamin B12 Vitamin D, 1,25 dihydroxy calciferol Vitamin K von Willebrand factor WBCs Westergren White blood cell count d-xylose absorption
Section III Diseases and disorders
1. Abdominal abscess
2. Abruptio placentae
3. Achalasia
4. Acoustic neuroma
5. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)
6. Acromegaly
7. Actinomycosis
8. Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)
9. Addison’s disease
10. Adrenal mass
11. Aldosteronism
12. Alkaline phosphatase elevation
13. Alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency
14. ALT/AST elevation
15. Alzheimers’s disease
16. Amaurosis fugax
17. Amebiasis
18. Amenorrhea, primary
19. Amenorrhea, secondary
20. Amyloidosis
21. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
22. Anemia, macrocytic
23. Anemia, microcytic
24. Aneurysm of abdominal aorta
25. Antinuclear antibody (ANA) positive
26. Antiphospholipid antibody syndrome
27. Aortic dissection
28. Appendicitis
29. Arthritis, infectious (bacterial)
30. Ascariasis
31. Ascites
32. Aseptic necrosis
33. Back pain, acute, LS area
34. Baker cyst
35. Bilirubin elevation
36. Bleeding disorder, congenital
37. Brain abscess
38. Breast abscess
39. Breast implant rupture
40. Breast mass
41. Breast nipple discharge
42. Brochiectasis
43. Budd-Chiari syndrome
44. Carcinoid syndrome
45. Cardiomegaly on chest x-ray
46. Cat-scratch disease
47. Cavernous sinus thrombosis
48. Celiac disease
49. Cerebrovascular accident (CVA)
50. Cholangitis
51. Cholecystitis
52. Cholelithiasis
53. Claudication
54. Constipation
55. CPK elevation
56. Cushing’s syndrome
57. Cyanosis
58. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)
59. Delirium
60. Diabetes insipidus
61. Diarrhea
62. Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC)
63. Diverticulitis
64. Dyspepsia
65. Dysphagia
66. Dyspnea
67. Dysuria
68. Echinococcosis
69. Ectopic pregnancy
70. Edema, generalized
71. Edema, lower extremity
72. Endocarditis, infective
73. Endometriosis
74. Enuresis
75. Epiglottitis
76. Esophageal perforation
77. Fatigue
78. Fever of undetermined origin (FUO)
79. Genital lesions/ulcers
80. Goiter
81. Gout
82. Gynecomastia
83. Hearing loss
84. Hematuria
85. Hemochromatosis
86. Hemophilia
87. Hemoptysis
88. Hepatitis A
89. Hepatitis B, acute
90. Hepatitits C
91. Hepatomegaly
92. Hepatorenal syndrome
93. Hirsutism
94. Hydrocephalus, normal pressure (NPH)
95. Hypercalcemia
96. Hyperkalemia
97. Hypermagnesemia
98. Hypernatremia
99. Hyperphosphatemia
100. Hyperthyroidism
101. Hypocalcemia
102. Hypogonadism
103. Hypokalemia
104. Hypomagnesemia
105. Hyponatremia
106. Hypophosphatemia
107. Hypothyroidism
108. Infertility
109. Insulinoma
110. Intracranial mass
111. Jaundice
112. Joint effusion
113. Knee pain
114. Liver abscess
115. Liver function test elevations
116. Liver mass
117. Lung abscess
118. Lymphadenopathy, axillary
119. Lymphadenopathy, cervical
120. Lymphadenopathy epitrochlear
121. Lymphadenopathy, generalized
122. Lymphadenopathy, inguinal
123. Lymphedema
124. Macrocytosis
125. Malabsorption, suspected
126. Mastoiditis
127. Meckel’s diverticulum
128. Mediastinal adenopathy
129. Meningioma
130. Meningitis
131. Mesenteric venous thrombosis
132. Mesothelioma
133. Metabolic acidosis
134. Metabolic alkalosis
135. Microcytosis
136. Multiple myeloma
137. Multiple sclerosis
138. Muscle cramps
139. Muscle weakness
140. Myasthenia gravis (MG)
141. Myocardial ischemia, suspected
142. Neck mass
143. Neutropenia
144. Oliguria
145. Osteomyelitis
146. Osteonecrosis
147. Osteoporosis
148. Paget’s disease of bone
149. Pancreatic cancer
150. Pancreatic mass
151. Pancreatitis, acute
152. Pelvic abscess
153. Pelvic mass
154. Pelvic pain, reproductive age woman
155. Peptic ulcer disease
156. Peripheral arterial disease
157. Peripheral nerve dysfunction
158. Perirectal abscess
159. Pheochromocytoma
160. Pituitary adenoma
161. Placenta previa
162. Pleural effusion
163. Polyarteritis nodosa
164. Polycystic kidney disease
165. Polycythemia vera
166. Portal hypertension
167. Portal vein thrombosis
168. Prolactinoma
169. Prostate cancer
170. Proteinuria
171. Pruritus, generalized
172. Pseudomembranous colitis
173. Puberty, delayed
174. Puberty, precocious
175. Pulmonary embolism
176. Pulmonary hypertension
177. Pulmonary nodule
178. Purpura
179. Reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD)
180. Renal artery stenosis
181. Renal insufficiency
182. Renal mass
183. Renal vein thrombosis
184. Respiratory acidosis
185. Respiratory alkalosis
186. Retropharyngeal abscess
187. Rhabdomyolisis
188. Rotator cuff tear
189. Sacroiliac joint pain
190. Salivary gland neoplasm
191. Sarcoidosis
192. Scrotal mass
193. Seizure disorder
194. SIADH (syndrome of inappropriate ant-diuretic hormone secretion)
195. Sialolithiasis
196. Sinusitis
197. Small bowel obstruction
198. Spinal epidural abscess
199. Spinal stenosis
200. Splenomegaly
201. Subarachnoid hemorrhage
202. Subclavian steal syndrome
203. Subdural hematoma
204. Superior vena cava syndrome
205. Syncope
206. Temporal arteritis
207. Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) syndrome
208. Testicular neoplasm
209. Testicular torsion
210. Thoracic outlet syndrome
211. Thrombocytopenia
212. Thrombocytosis
213. Thyroid nodule
214. Thyroiditis
215. Tinnitus
216. Transient ischemic attack (TIA)
217. Trigeminal neuralgia
218. Urethral discharge
219. Urolithiasis
220. Urticaria
221. Vaginal bleeding, 1st trimester
222. Vaginal discharge
223. Vertigo
224. Viral hepatitis
225. von Willebrandt’s disease
226. Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia
227. Wegener’s granulomatosis
228. Weight gain
229. Weight loss, involuntary
230. Wilson’s disease
231. Zollinger-Ellison syndrome
Description
Written by Fred F. Ferri, MD, FACP, author of many best-selling books for primary care practice, Ferri’s Best Test, 2nd Edition, equips you to quickly choose the most efficient and cost-effective diagnostic approach, including imaging or lab tests. Updates throughout, including more than 180 new tests...additional diagnostic modalities...and new algorithms...make this unique and user-friendly reference a must for determining which diagnostic tests to order. A portable, pocket-sized format allows for convenient consultation anytime, anywhere.
Key Features
- Offers concise, well-organized guidance to the most common lab tests and diagnostic imaging modalities, all in one single resource, that makes reference remarkably fast and easy.
- Describes the most common imaging studies for each organ system, reviewing their indications, advantages, disadvantages, and approximate costs to simplify your decision-making process.
- Examines over 384 laboratory tests, describing the normal range of results in adult patients, typical abnormalities (positive tests, increased or decreased values), and the likeliest causes.
- Explores 231 common diseases and disorders, providing algorithms to help you select the single best test for diagnosing each condition.
- Features a portable, pocket-sized format that allows for convenient consultation anytime, anywhere.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 7th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323278515
About the Authors
Fred Ferri Author
Dr. Ferri is a Clinical Professor of Community Health at the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and author of over 30 medical books. He has been the best selling medical author in the United States over the past 25 years and is also well known and respected internationally. He has been a visiting Professor at other medical schools and many of his books have been translated in several languages. In addition to his numerous publications, he has had a distinguished academic career at Brown University where he has received several awards for his dedication to teaching including the Brown University Excellence in Teaching award and Dean’s teaching Award, and with the American College of Physicians where he was inducted as a Fellow in the ACP and has been a recipient of the Irving Addison Beck Award from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island