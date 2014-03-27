Ferri’s Practical Guide
9th Edition
Fast Facts for Patient Care (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Table of Contents
SECTION I: SURVIVING THE WARDS
A. Evaluating the Patient (H&P)
1. The Medical History
2. The Physical Exam
3. The Elderly Patient
4. Diagnostic Aids
B. Charting
1. Admission Orders
2. Lab Shorthand Notation
3. Dictating the H&P
4. Progress (SOAP) Note
5. Consult Note
6. Preoperative Note
7. Operative Note
8. Procedure Note
9. Discharge Summary
10. Pronouncing Death While on Call
11. Discharge Against Medical Advice (AMA)
C. Evaluating the Labs
D. Diagnostic Tests: The Basics
1. The Chest X-Ray
2. The Electrocardiogram
3. The Pulmonary Artery Catheter (Swan-Ganz)
4. Pulmonary Function Tests
5. Mechanical Ventilation
6. Pacemakers
7. Prosthetic Heart Valves
E. Procedures
1. Lumbar Puncture
2. Thoracentesis
3. Paracentesis
4. Arthrocentesis
5. Radial Artery Cannulation (A-Line)
6. Central Venous Access (CVP Line)
F. Facts and Formulas
1. Cardiovascular
2. Pulmonary
3. Renal, Fluids, Electrolytes
4. Calcium
5. Nutrition
6. Epidemiology
7. Miscellaneous
G. Formulary
1. IV Drips
2. Steroid Conversion Table
3. Regular Insulin (SC) Sliding Scale
4. Opioid Analgesics Dosing Table
5. Heparin Sliding Scale
6. Nutrition Feeds
7. Rx of Common Side Effects
H. DVT Prophylaxis
I. ACLS Algorithms
SECTION II: THE DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS: ZEBRAS OR HORSES?
1. Abdominal Distention
2. Abdominal Pain
3. Abortion, Recurrent
4. Aches and Pains, Diffuse
5. Adnexal Mass
6. Adrenal Masses
7. Adynamic Ileus
8. Aerophagia
9. Alveolar Consolidation
10. Alveolar Hemorrhage
11. Amenorrhea
12. Amnesia
13. Anal Incontinence
14. Anisocoria
15. Anovulation
16. Arterial Occlusion
17. Arthritis and Eye Lesions
18. Arthritis and Heart Murmur
19. Arthritis and Muscle Weakness
20. Arthritis and Rash
21. Arthritis and Subcutaneous Nodules
22. Arthritis and Weight Loss
23. Arthritis, Fever, and Rash
24. Arthritis, Monoarticular and Oligoarticular
25. Arthritis, Polyarticular
26. Ataxia
27. AV Nodal Block
28. Back Pain
29. Bone Pain
30. Bradycardia, Sinus
31. Breast Inflammatory Lesion
32. Breast Mass
33. Breath Odor
34. Breathing, Noisy
35. Bullous Diseases
36. Calcifications on Chest X-Ray
37. Cardiac Arrest, Nontraumatic
38. Cardiac Enlargement
39. Cardiac Murmurs
40. Cavitary Lesion on Chest X-Ray
41. Chest Pain (Nonpleuritic)
42. Chest Pain (Pleuritic)
43. Clubbing
44. Color Changes, Cutaneous
45. Coma
46. Coma, Normal Computed Tomography
47. Constipation
48. Cough
49. Crystal Deposition Arthritides
50. Cyanosis
51. Demyelinating Diseases
52. Diarrhea, Tube-Fed Patient
53. Diplopia, Binocular
54. Dry eye
55. Dysphagia
56. Dyspnea
57. Dysuria
58. Dystonia
59. Earache
60. ECG: ST-T Wave Changes
61. ECG: T Wave Changes
62. Edema, Generalized
63. Edema, Leg, Unilateral
64. Edema of Lower Extremities
65. Elevated Hemidiaphragm
66. Emboli, Arterial
67. Encephalopathy, Metabolic
68. Epilepsy
69. Epistaxis
70. Esophageal Perforation
71. Eye Pain
72. Facial Pain
73. Facial Paralysis
74. Fatigue
75. Fatty Liver
76. Fever and Jaundice
77. Fever and Rash
78. Flank Pain
79. Flushing
80. Galactorrhea
81. Gastric Emptying, Delayed
82. Gastric Emptying, Rapid
83. Genital Discharge
84. Genital Sores
85. Goiter
86. Granulomatous Lung Diseases
87. Gynecomastia
88. Halitosis
89. Headache
90. Hearing Loss, Acute
91. Heartburn and Indigestion
92. Hemarthrosis
93. Hematuria
94. Hemiparesis/Hemiplegia
95. Hemolysis and Hemoglobinuria
96. Hemoptysis
97. Hepatic Coma
98. Hepatic Cysts
99. Hepatic Granulomas
100. Hepatomegaly
101. Hirsutism
102. Hoarseness
103. Hydrocephalus
104. Hydronephrosis
105. Hypercapnia, Persistent
106. Hyperpigmentation
107. Hypertrophic Osteoarthropathy
108. Hyperventilation, Persistent
109. Hypocapnia
110. Hypogonadism
111. Hypopigmentation
112. Hypotension, Postural
113. Ischemic Colitis, Nonocclusive
114. Ischemic Necrosis of Cartilage and Bone
115. Jaundice
116. Joint Swelling
117. Jugular Venous Distention
118. Leg Cramps, Nocturnal
119. Leg Ulcers
120. Leukocoria
121. Livedo Reticularis
122. Lymphadenopathy
123. Mediastinal Masses or Widening on Chest X-Ray
124. Mesenteric Ischemia, Nonocclusive
125. Mesenteric Venous Thrombosis
126. Metastatic Neoplasms
127. Miosis
128. Mononeuropathy
129. Muscle Weakness
130. Mydriasis
131. Myelopathy and Myelitis
132. Myopathies, Infectious
133. Myopathies, Inflammatory
134. Myotonia
135. Nail Clubbing
136. Nausea and Vomiting
137. Neck Mass
138. Nystagmus
139. Ophthalmoplegia
140. Palpitations
141. Papilledema
142. Paraplegia
143. Paresthesias
144. Pelvic Mass
145. Pericardial Effusion
146. Pleural Effusions
147. Pneumonia, Recurrent
148. Polyneuropathy, Symmetric
149. Polyuria
150. Popliteal Swelling
151. Portal Hypertension
152. Postmenopausal Bleeding
153. Proptosis
154. Proteinuria
155. Pruritus
156. Pruritus Ani
157. Pseudoinfarction
158. Ptosis
159. Pulmonary Crackles
160. Pulmonary Lesions
161. Pulmonary Nodule, Solitary
162. Purpura
163. Rectal Pain
164. Red Eye
165. Renal Artery Occlusion, Causes
166. Scrotal Swelling
167. Seizures
168. Shoulder Pain
169. Small Bowel Obstruction
170. Sore Throat
171. Spastic Paraplegias
172. Spinal Cord Dysfunction
173. Splenomegaly
174. Spondyloarthropathies
175. Steatohepatitis
176. Stroke
177. Stroke, Young Adult
178. Swollen Limb
179. Tardive Dyskinesia
180. Taste and Smell Loss
181. Testicular Pain
182. Tick-Related Infections
183. Tremor
184. Urethral Discharge and Dysuria
185. Urinary Retention, Acute
186. Vaginitis
187. Vasculitis
188. Vertigo
189. Viral Hepatitis
190. Vision Loss, Acute, Painful
191. Vision Loss, Acute, Painless
192. Vision Loss, Chronic, Progressive
193. Visual Field Defects
194. Vocal Cord Paralysis
195. Vomiting
196. Weakness, Acute, Emergent
197. Weight Gain
198. Weight Loss
199. Wheezing
SECTION III: DISEASES AND DISORDERS
1. Abscess, Brain
2. Abscess, Breast
3. Abscess, Epidural
4. Abscess, Liver
5. Abscess, Lung
6 Abscess, Pelvic
7. Abscess, Perirectal
8. Abscess, Peritonsillar
9. Abscess, Retropharyngeal
10. Abscess, Spinal Epidural
11. Acetaminophen Poisoning
12. Acid-Base Disturbances
13. Acidosis, Metabolic
14. Acidosis, Respiratory
15. Acromegaly
16. Actinomycosis
17. Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS; MI, STEMI, NSTEMI, Unstable Angina)
18. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
19. Acute Tubular Necrosis (ATN)
20. Adrenal Insufficiency (Addison’s Disease)
21. Alcohol Withdrawal
22. Alkalosis, Metabolic
23. Alkalosis, Respiratory
24. Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Deficiency (AAT)
25. Altitude Sickness
26. Amaurosis Fugax
27. Amebiasis
28. Amphetamine Overdose
29. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
30. Anaphylaxis
31. Anemia, Aplastic
32. Anemia, Autoimmune Hemolytic
33. Anemia, Iron Deficiency
34. Anemia, Macrocytic
35. Anemia, Microcytic
36. Anemia, Normocytic
37. Anemia of Chronic Disease (ACD)
38. Anemia, Pernicious
39. Anemia, Sideroblastic
40. Aneurysm, Abdominal Aorta
41. Angioedema
42. Ankylosing Spondylitis
43. Anorexia Nervosa
44. Anoxic Brain Injury
45. Anticoagulant Therapy Overdose
46. Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome (APS)
47. Aortic Dissection
48. Aortic Regurgitation
49. Aortic Stenosis
50. Appendicitis
51. Arthritis, Infectious (Septic Arthritis)
52. Arthritis, Juvenile Rheumatoid (Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis)
53. Arthritis, Psoriatic
54. Asbestosis
55. Ascariasis
56. Ascites
57. Aseptic Necrosis
58. Aspergillosis
59. Asthma
60. Astrocytoma
61. Atelectasis
62. Atrial Fibrillation (AF)
63. Atrial Flutter
64. Atrial Myxoma
65. Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)
66. Babesiosis
67. Balanitis
68. Barbiturate Overdose
69. Barrett’s Esophagus
70. Bartter’s Syndrome
71. Behcet’s Syndrome
72. Bell’s Palsy
73. Benzodiazepine Overdose
74. Bite Wounds
75. Bites and Stings, Arachnids
76. Bites and Stings, Insect
77. Bites, Snake
78. Botulism
79. Breast Cancer
80. Bronchiectasis
81. Brugada Syndrome
82. Budd-Chiari Syndrome (BCS)
83. Bulimia Nervosa
84. Bullous Pemphigoid
85. Burns
86. Candidiasis
87. Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
88. Carcinoid Syndrome
89. Cardiac Risk Assessment for Noncardiac Surgery
90. Cardiac Tamponade
91. Cardiomyopathy, Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular
92. Cardiomyopathy, Dilated (Congestive)
93. Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic (HCM, IHSS)
94. Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
95. Carotid Sinus Syndrome
96. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
97. Cat-Scratch Disease (CSD, Bartonellosis)
98. Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis (CST)
99. Celiac Disease
100. Cellulitis
101. Chancroid
102. Chlamydia Genital Infections
103. Cholangitis
104. Cholecystitis
105. Choledocholithiasis
106. Cholelithiasis
107. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)
108. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
109. Churg-Strauss Syndrome (Allergic Angiitis, Allergic Granulomatosis)
110. Cirrhosis
111. Cirrhosis, Primary Biliary
112. Clostridial Myonecrosis (Gas Gangrene)
113. Cocaine Overdose
114. Coccidioidomycosis
115. Colorectal Cancer (CRC)
116. Condyloma Acuminatum
117. Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)
118. Constrictive Pericarditis, Chronic
119. Cor Pulmonale
120. Coronary Artery Disease (CAD; Angina, Atherosclerotic Heart Disease)
121. Crohn’s Disease
122. Cryoglobulin Syndromes
123. Cryptococcosis
124. Cryptosporidiosis
125. Cushing’s Syndrome
126. Cystic Fibrosis (CF)
127. Cytomegalovirus
128. Decubitus Ulcers (Pressure Ulcers)
129. Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
130. Delirium and Dementia
131. Diabetes Insipidus
132. Diabetic Ketoacidosis
133. Diabetes Mellitus (DM)
134. Diarrhea
135. Diffuse Interstitial Lung Disease (Interstitial Lung Disease, ILD)
136. Digitalis Toxicity
137. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)
138. Diverticular Disease
139. Dumping Syndrome
140. Echinococcosis
141. Ehrlichiosis (Human Granulocytic Ehrlichiosis, HGE)
142. Electrical Injury
143. Electromechanical Dissociation (EMD)
144. Emergency Contraception
145. Empyema
146. Encephalitis, Acute Viral
147. Encephalopathy
148. Endocarditis
149. Eosinophilic Fasciitis
150. Eosinophilic Pneumonia
151. Epididymitis
152. Epidural Hematoma
153. Epiglottitis
154. Erysipelas
155. Erythema Multiforme
156. Erythema Nodosum
157. Essential Tremor
158. Ethanol Poisoning
159. Ethylene Glycol, Isopropyl Alcohol, and Methanol Poisoning
160. Euthyroid Sick Syndrome
161. Felty’s Syndrome (FS)
162. Fever and Neutropenia (Infections in the Immunocompromised Host)
163. Fever of Undetermined Origin (FUO)
164. Folliculitis
165. Friedreich’s Ataxia
166. Frostbite
167. Gardner’s Syndrome
168. Gastritis
169. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
170. Genital Herpes
171. Giant Cell Arteritis (Temporal Arteritis, Cranial Arteritis)
172. Giardiasis
173. GI Bleeding
174. Glomerulonephritis, Acute
175. Gonorrhea
176. Goodpasture’s Syndrome
177. Gout
178. Graves’ Disease
179. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)
180. Heart Block, Second Degree
181. Heart Block, Third Degree
182. Heat Stroke
183. HELLP Syndrome
184. Hemochromatosis
185. Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome (HUS)
186. Hemophilia
187. Henoch-Schonlein Purpura (HSP)
188. Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT)
189. Hepatic Encephalopathy
190. Hepatitis A
191. Hepatitis B
192. Hepatitis C
193. Hepatitis, Autoimmune
194. Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)
195. Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS)
196. Herpes Zoster
197. Histoplasmosis
198. HIV/AIDS
199. Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
200. Horner Syndrome
201. Hydrocephalus, Normal Pressure (NPH)
202. Hydronephrosis
203. Hyperaldosteronism (Aldosteronism)
204. Hypercalcemia
205. Hypercoagulable State
206. Hyperkalemia
207. Hyperlipidemia
208. Hypermagnesemia
209. Hypernatremia
210. Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic State (HHS)
211. Hyperparathyroidism
212. Hyperphosphatemia
213. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis (HP)
214. Hypersplenism
215. Hypertension (HTN)
216. Hypertensive Crisis
217. Hyperthyroidism
218. Hypoaldosteronism
219. Hypocalcemia
220. Hypoglycemia
221. Hypokalemia
222. Hypomagnesemia
223. Hyponatremia
224. Hypophosphatemia
225. Hypopituitarism
226. Hypothermia
227. Hypothyroidism
228. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
229. IgA Nephropathy
230. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
231. Impetigo
232. Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM)
233. Inflammatory Myopathies (Polymyositis, Dermatomyositis)
234. Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)
235. Interstitial Nephritis
236. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
237. Kaposi Sarcoma (KS)
238. Korsakoff’s Psychosis
239. Labyrinthitis
240. Lactose Intolerance
241. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS)
242. Lead Poisoning
243. Leukemia, Acute Lymphocytic (ALL)
244. Leukemia, Acute Myelogenous (AML)
245. Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic (CLL)
246. Leukemia, Chronic Myelogenous (CML)
247. Leukemia, Hairy Cell
248. Listeriosis
249. Liver Failure
250. Long QT Syndrome
251. Lung Neoplasm
252. Lyme Disease
253. Lymphogranuloma Venereum
254. Melanoma
255. Meningitis, Bacterial
256. Meningitis, Aseptic (Viral)
257. Mesenteric Adenitis
258. Mesenteric Ischemia
259. Mesenteric Venous Thrombosis (MVT)
260. Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA)
261. Mitral Regurgitation (MR)
262. Mitral Stenosis
263. Mitral Valve Prolapse (MVP)
264. Mixed Connective Tissue Disease (MCTD)
265. Monoclonal Gammopathy of Uncertain Significance (MGUS)
266. Mucormycosis
267. Multifocal Atrial Tachycardia (MAT)
268. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia (MEN)
269. Multiple Myeloma
270. Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
271. Myasthenia Gravis (MG)
272. Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)
273. Myeloid Metaplasia with Myelofibrosis (Agnogenic Myeloid Metaplasia with Myelofibrosis, Idiopathic Myelofibrosis)
274. Myocarditis
275. Myxedema Coma
276. Near Drowning
277. Necrotizing Fasciitis
278. Nephrotic Syndrome
279. Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS)
280. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)
281. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)
282. Nosocomial Infections
283. Opioid Overdose
284. Optic Neuritis
285. Orthostatic Hypotension
286. Osteomyelitis
287. Paget’s Disease of Bone
288. Pancreatitis, Acute
289. Pancreatitis, Chronic
290. Parkinson’s Disease (PD)
291. Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia (PAT; Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia, PSVT)
292. Paroxysmal Cold Hemoglobinuria (PCH)
293. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
294. Pediculosis
295. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
296. Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD)
297. Pericarditis
298. Pericardial Tamponade
299. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)
300. Peripheral Nerve Dysfunction (Peripheral Neuropathy)
301. Peritonititis, Spontaneous (Primary, SBP)
302. Peritonitis, Bacterial (Secondary)
303. Pheochromocytoma
304. Pinworms
305. Pneumonia, Aspiration
306. Pneumonia, Bacterial
307. Pneumonia, Mycoplasma
308. Pneumonia, Pneumocystis jiroveci (PCP)
309. Pneumothorax
310. Polyarteritis Nodosa
311. Polycystic Kidney Disease (Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease, ADPKD)
312. Polycythemia Vera
313. Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
314. Portal Vein Thrombosis
315. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
316. Prolactinoma
317. Prostate Cancer
318. Prostatitis
319. Pseudogout (Calcium Pyrophosphate Dehydrate Deposition Disease [CPPDP])
320. Pseudomembranous Colitis
321. Pulmonary Edema, Cardiogenic
322. Pulmonary Embolism (PE)
323. Pulmonary Hypertension (PPH)
324. Pyelonephritis
325. Ramsey-Hunt Syndrome
326. Raynaud’s Phenomenon (RP)
327. Reiter’s Syndrome and Reactive Arthritis
328. Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS)
329. Renal Failure, Acute
330. Renal Failure, Chronic
331. Renal Tubular Acidosis (RTA)
332. Renal Vein Thrombosis
333. Rhabdomyolysis
334. Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)
335. Salicylate Poisoning
336. Sarcoidosis
337. Scabies
338. Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis)
339. Seizure Disorder, Absence
340. Seizure Disorder, Partial
341. Sepsis/Septic Shock
342. Serotonin Syndrome (SS)
343. Short Bowel Syndrome
344. Sickle Cell Disease
345. Sick Sinus Syndrome (Bradycardia-Tachycardia Syndrome)
346. Sinusoidal Obstruction Syndrome (SOS; Veno-Occlusive Disease)
347. Sjögren’s Syndrome (SS)
348. Small Bowel Obstruction
349. Spinal Cord Compression
350. Status Asthmaticus
351. Status Epilepticus
352. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS)
353. Stroke, Intracerebral Hemorrhage
354. Stroke, Ischemic
355. Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
356. Subclavian Steal Syndrome
357. Subdural Hematoma
358. Superior Vena Cava Syndrome
359. Syncope
360. Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuresis (SIAD; Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone, SIADH)
361. Syphilis
362. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
363. Takayasu’s Arteritis
364. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
365. Thrombocythemia, Essential (ET)
366. Thrombocytopenia
367. Thrombophlebitis, Superficial
368. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP)
369. Thyroid Nodule
370. Thyrotoxic Storm
371. Thyroiditis
372. Tinea Cruris
373. Torsades de Pointes s
374. Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS)
375. Transfusion Reaction
376. Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
377. Tuberculosis, Pulmonary
378. Tumor Lysis Syndrome
379. Ulcerative Colitis (UC)
380. Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
381. Urolithiasis
382. Vaginitis, Fungal
383. Vaginitis, Trichomonas
384. Vaginosis, Bacterial
385. Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
386. Vitamin K Deficiency
387. Von Willebrand’s Disease (vWD)
388. Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia (WM)
389. Warfarin Skin Necrosis
390. Wegener’s Granulomatosis
391. Wernicke’s Encephalopathy
392. Wilson’s Disease
393. Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)
Description
For nearly 25 years, Ferri's concise, pocket-sized resource has served as the go-to reference for practical, clinical information among students, residents, and other medical professionals. Formerly known as Practical Guide to the Care of the Medical Patient, this volume continues to provide a fast, effective, and efficient way to identify the important clinical, laboratory, and diagnostic imaging information you need to get through your internal medicine clerkship or residency.
"...informative and detailed ...useful for those planning an elective or clinical work in the USA...". Reviewed by: Jacob F de Wolff, on behalf of British Journal of Hospital Medicine Date: October 2014
Key Features
- Benefit from the expert guidance of Dr. Fred Ferri, a leading teacher, clinician, and author.
- Confidently manage patients with the latest clinical information, drug therapies, and lab tests.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 27th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744589
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314190
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455744596
About the Authors
Fred Ferri Author
Dr. Ferri is a Clinical Professor of Community Health at the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and author of over 30 medical books. He has been the best selling medical author in the United States over the past 25 years and is also well known and respected internationally. He has been a visiting Professor at other medical schools and many of his books have been translated in several languages. In addition to his numerous publications, he has had a distinguished academic career at Brown University where he has received several awards for his dedication to teaching including the Brown University Excellence in Teaching award and Dean’s teaching Award, and with the American College of Physicians where he was inducted as a Fellow in the ACP and has been a recipient of the Irving Addison Beck Award from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island