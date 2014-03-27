Ferri’s Practical Guide

For nearly 25 years, Ferri's concise, pocket-sized resource has served as the go-to reference for practical, clinical information among students, residents, and other medical professionals. Formerly known as Practical Guide to the Care of the Medical Patient, this volume continues to provide a fast, effective, and efficient way to identify the important clinical, laboratory, and diagnostic imaging information you need to get through your internal medicine clerkship or residency.

"...informative and detailed ...useful for those planning an elective or clinical work in the USA...". Reviewed by: Jacob F de Wolff, on behalf of British Journal of Hospital Medicine Date: October 2014