Ferrets, Rabbits and Rodents
2nd Edition
Clinical Medicine and Surgery
Description
Addresses the common questions and concerns of the practicing veterinarian who works with small mammals. Serves as a useful reference for veterinary students, technicians, research scientists, pet shop owners, pet owners, and breeders. Because preventive medicine is crucial to small mammal medicine, coverage includes basic biology, husbandry, and routine care of the healthy animal. Also features chapters on disease management, surgery, and radiology.
Key Features
- A section of the zoonotic disease chapter covers the monkey-pox outbreak in the Midwest section of the United States in May 2003. A rare zoonotic viral disease this was the first report of this in the United States and it has never been reported outside of Africa
- Logically organized in sections by different animals with subsequent chapters organized by body system for quick and easy access to information
- A Drug Formulary provides a comprehensive introduction to drug therapy
- Comprehensive appendices offer quick-reference to diagnosis tables, supply sources, and other practical information
- Features a wealth of photographs and line drawings that demonstrate radiographic interpretation and the main points of diagnostic, surgical, and therapeutic techniques
- Includes a chapter on ophthalmology, an area of study hard to find for ferrets, rabbits, rodents, and other small mammals
- Coverage of specific soft tissue surgery and general orthopedic procedures
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
SECTION 1. FERRETS
1. Anatomy, Physiology, Behavior, and Husbandry
2. Basic Approach to Veterinary Care
3. Gastrointestinal Diseases
4. Urogenital Diseases
5. Periparturient and Neonatal Diseases
6. Cardiovascular Diseases
7. Respiratory Diseases
8. Endocrine Diseases
9. Nonendocrine Neoplasia
10. Dermatologic Diseases
11. Musculoskeletal Diseases
12. Soft Tissue Surgery
SECTION 2. RABBITS
13. Anatomy, Physiology, Behavior, and Husbandry
14. Basic Approach to Veterinary Care
15. Nutrition and Gastrointestinal Physiology
16. Gastrointestinal Diseases
17. Respiratory Disease and the Pasteurella Complex
18. Reproductive and Urogenital Disorders
19. Dermatologic Diseases
20. Neurologic and Musculoskeletal Disease
21. Cardiovascular and Hemopoetic Diseases
22. Soft Tissue Surgery
SECTION 3. GUINEA PIGS, CHINCHILLAS, AND PRAIRIE DOGS
23. Biology, Husbandry, and Clinical Techniques
24. Disease Problems of Guinea Pigs
25. Disease Problems of Chinchillas
26. Disease Problems of Prairie Dogs
27. Soft Tissue Surgery
SECTION 4. SMALL RODENTS
28. Basic Anatomy, Physiology, Behavior, and Husbandry
29. Clinical Techniques
30. Disease Problems
31. Soft Tissue Surgery
SECTION 5. OTHER SMALL MAMMALS
32. Sugar Gliders
33. Hedgehogs
SECTION 6. GENERAL TOPICS
34. Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Sedation of Small Mammals
35. Dentistry of Small Mammals
36. Orthopedics
37. Small Mammal Endoscopy
38. Radiology and Ultrasound
39. Cytology
40. Ophthalmology
41. Zoonotic Diseases
42. Formulary
Appendices
Index
Color Plates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 22nd December 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721693774
About the Author
Katherine Quesenberry
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (Avian Practice), Service Head, Avian and Exotic Pet Medicine, The Animal Medical Center, New York, NY
Katherine Quesenberry
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (Avian Practice), Service Head, Avian and Exotic Pet Medicine, The Animal Medical Center, New York, NY
James Carpenter
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS