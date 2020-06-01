Ferrets, Rabbits, and Rodents - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323484350

Ferrets, Rabbits, and Rodents

4th Edition

Clinical Medicine and Surgery

Authors: Katherine Quesenberry Christoph Mans Connie Orcutt James Carpenter
Paperback ISBN: 9780323484350
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 608
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323484350

About the Author

Katherine Quesenberry

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (Avian Practice), Service Head, Avian and Exotic Pet Medicine, The Animal Medical Center, New York, NY

Christoph Mans

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine

Connie Orcutt

James Carpenter

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.