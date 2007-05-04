Ferret Husbandry, Medicine and Surgery is a must-have for the small animal practitioner and those interested in ferrets in general. It aims to inform on all aspects and conditions relating to the domestic ferret. Edited and authored by one of the eminent authorities on ferrets in the world, John Lewington, for this new edition is joined by contributions - including both new text and illustrations - from ferret experts based in 8 different countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Japan and Russia, thus ensuring the most current and complete information is available on this increasingly popular animal. Fully updated and with full colour throughout, this second edition now has 5 new chapters: gastroenteric/liver diseases; ferret-polecat domestication and genetics; ferret dentistry and pathology; ferret toxicosis; and ferret ultrasonography, covering new radiology and ultrasound techniques.