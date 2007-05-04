Ferret Husbandry, Medicine and Surgery
2nd Edition
Description
Ferret Husbandry, Medicine and Surgery is a must-have for the small animal practitioner and those interested in ferrets in general. It aims to inform on all aspects and conditions relating to the domestic ferret. Edited and authored by one of the eminent authorities on ferrets in the world, John Lewington, for this new edition is joined by contributions - including both new text and illustrations - from ferret experts based in 8 different countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Japan and Russia, thus ensuring the most current and complete information is available on this increasingly popular animal. Fully updated and with full colour throughout, this second edition now has 5 new chapters: gastroenteric/liver diseases; ferret-polecat domestication and genetics; ferret dentistry and pathology; ferret toxicosis; and ferret ultrasonography, covering new radiology and ultrasound techniques.
Key Features
- Bridges the gap between ferret owner and the veterinarian
- Tables and boxes highlighted for easy reference
- Many clinical cases are given throughout, ensuring vital points in the text are illustrated to the maximum
- Includes section on Husbandry, offering basic information on how to keep ferrets
- Sections on Medicine and Surgery give more in depth content needed to treat ferrets
Table of Contents
Husbandry
Classification, History and Current Status of Ferrets
External Features and Anatomy Profile
Accommodation
Nutrition
Reproduction
Handling and Medication
Medicine
Viral, Bacterial and Mycotic Diseases
Parasitic Diseases of Ferrets
Diseases of the Internal Organs
Diseases of the Ferret Ear, Eye and Nose
General Neoplasia
Endocrine Diseases
Surgery
Anaesthesia and Radiology
General Surgery
Ferret Vasectomy and Orthopedic Surgery
Ferret Emergency Techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2007
- Published:
- 4th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035043
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702028274
About the Editor
John Lewington
Affiliations and Expertise
Member Australian Veterinary Association; Member American Ferret Association; Member World Ferret Union; Member Ferrets Southern District Perth; Member South Australian Ferret Association; Member New South Wales Ferret Welfare Society