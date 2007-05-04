Ferret Husbandry, Medicine and Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702028274, 9780702035043

Ferret Husbandry, Medicine and Surgery

2nd Edition

Editors: John Lewington
eBook ISBN: 9780702035043
Paperback ISBN: 9780702028274
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 4th May 2007
Page Count: 536
Description

Ferret Husbandry, Medicine and Surgery is a must-have for the small animal practitioner and those interested in ferrets in general. It aims to inform on all aspects and conditions relating to the domestic ferret. Edited and authored by one of the eminent authorities on ferrets in the world, John Lewington, for this new edition is joined by contributions - including both new text and illustrations - from ferret experts based in 8 different countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Japan and Russia, thus ensuring the most current and complete information is available on this increasingly popular animal. Fully updated and with full colour throughout, this second edition now has 5 new chapters: gastroenteric/liver diseases; ferret-polecat domestication and genetics; ferret dentistry and pathology; ferret toxicosis; and ferret ultrasonography, covering new radiology and ultrasound techniques.

Key Features

  • Bridges the gap between ferret owner and the veterinarian
  • Tables and boxes highlighted for easy reference
  • Many clinical cases are given throughout, ensuring vital points in the text are illustrated to the maximum
  • Includes section on Husbandry, offering basic information on how to keep ferrets
  • Sections on Medicine and Surgery give more in depth content needed to treat ferrets

Table of Contents

Husbandry

Classification, History and Current Status of Ferrets

External Features and Anatomy Profile

Accommodation

Nutrition

Reproduction

Handling and Medication

Medicine

Viral, Bacterial and Mycotic Diseases

Parasitic Diseases of Ferrets

Diseases of the Internal Organs

Diseases of the Ferret Ear, Eye and Nose

General Neoplasia

Endocrine Diseases

Surgery

Anaesthesia and Radiology

General Surgery

Ferret Vasectomy and Orthopedic Surgery

Ferret Emergency Techniques

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702035043
Paperback ISBN:
9780702028274

About the Editor

John Lewington

Affiliations and Expertise

Member Australian Veterinary Association; Member American Ferret Association; Member World Ferret Union; Member Ferrets Southern District Perth; Member South Australian Ferret Association; Member New South Wales Ferret Welfare Society

