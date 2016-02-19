Fermented Food Beverages in Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Fermented Food Beverages in Nutrition presents the proceedings of International Symposium on Fermented Food Beverages in Nutrition convened at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. It focuses on the contributions of alcoholic beverages in nutrition. It discusses the effects of specific alcoholic beverages, such as wine, beer, and certain distilled spirits, in human health. Organized into seven parts, encompassing 31 chapters, the book starts by discussing the history of alcoholic beverages and their nutrient contributions. Part II focuses on fermentation process, its history, biochemistry, nutrient synthesis by yeast, wine fermentation and aging, and beer brewing. Part III discusses the production and consumption trends of beer and wine, with emphasis on the changing attitudes of Americans toward wine consumption. Metabolism and therapeutic application of alcoholic beverages are examined in part IV. Discussions include role of alcoholic beverages in gerontology and ketogenesis, and the effect of alcoholic beverage incorporation into therapeutic diets. Part V highlights the effects of misuse and abuse of alcoholic beverages in various human body systems, including gastrointestine, pancreas, liver, and cardiovascular and nervous systems, as well as in cancer development and offspring effects during prenatal alcohol exposure. Parts VI and VII discuss the use of miniature swine as model for the study of human alcoholism and socioeconomic aspects of alcohol abuse. With the aim of bringing together existing factual knowledge concerning nutrition and health contributions of alcoholic beverages, this book is ideal for food scientists, nutritionists, dieticians, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
I Historical Overview
1 Fermented Beverages in Antiquity
I. The Beginnings
II. Early Egypt
III. Recognition of Excess
IV. Pre-lslamic Near East
V. Changing Attitudes with Islam
References
2 Maize Beer in the Economics, Politics, and Religion of the Inca Empire
I. Native American Fermented Food Beverages
II. The Preparation of Maize Beer
III. Exchange in the Andes: Reciprocity and Redistribution
IV. Maize Beer (Chicha) in Pre-Spanish Times
V. State Management of the Brewing
VI. Social and Cultural Importance of Fermented Beverages
References
3 Nutritionally Significant Indigenous Foods Involving an Alcoholic Fermentation
I. Introduction
II. Alcoholic Foods in Which Sugars Are the Major Fermentable Substrate
III. Alcoholic Foods in Which Saliva Is the Amylolytic Agent
IV. Alcoholic Food Fermentations Involving an Amylolytic Mold and Yeast
V. Alcoholic Foods in Which Starch Hydrolysis Involves a Malting (Germination) Step
VI. Alcoholic Fermentations Involving Use of a Koji for Starch Hydrolysis
VII. Alcoholic Milk Beverages
VIII. Significance of Indigenous Alcoholic Foods in Human Nutrition
IX. Summary
References
4 The Nutrient Contributions of Fermented Beverages
I. Nature of Nutritional Contribution of Beverages
II. Time-Honored Precepts of Use
III. Excesses and Nutritional Deficiencies
IV. Direct Nutrient Contributions of Fermented Beverages 6
V. Clarification, Filtration, and Distillation
VI. Trace Elements
VII. Organic Compounds in Fermented Beverages
VIII. Summary
References
Editorial Comment
II Fermentation
5 A Historical Perspective on Fermentation Biochemistry and Nutrition
I. Introduction
II. Early Fermented Beverages
III. Health Value of Fermented Beverages
IV. Early Chemistry of Fermentation
V. Yeast: A Living Organism
VI. Discovery of Zymase
VII. Chemistry of Yeast-Juice Action
VIII. Yeast: Its Nutritional Aspects
References
Editorial Comment
6 Biochemistry of Fermentation
I. Introduction
II. The Alcoholic Fermentation: A Look into the Future
III. Glycerol Fermentation
IV. The Citric Acid Fermentation
Reference
7 Nutrient Synthesis by Yeast
I. Introduction
II. Production of Nutrients by Yeast
III. Conclusions
References
8 The Biochemical Processes Involved in Wine Fermentation and Aging
I. Introduction
II. Products
III. By-Products of Fermentation
IV. Indirect By-Products
V. Higher Alcohols
VI. Heat
VII. By-Products of Processing
VIII. The Malo-Lactic Fermentation
IX. Research Needs
References
9 The Brewing of Beer
I. Brewing Constituents
II. Steps in Brewing
III. Terminology
Editorial Comment
III Consumption of Beer and Wine
10 National Patterns of Consumption and Production of Beer
I. Introduction
II. History of Beer
III. Production Trends
IV. Consumption Trends
V. World Production and Consumption
VI. Conclusions
References
Supplementary Reading
11 Production and Consumption of Wine: Facts, Opinions, Tendencies
I. Introduction
II. Production and Distribution
III. Consumption
IV. Conclusions
References
12 The Wine Industry and the Changing Attitudes of Americans: An Overview
I. In the Beginning
II. Prohibition Attitudes
III. Recovery following Repeal
IV. The Present
V. The American Wine Consumer
References
IV Metabolism and the Therapeutic Use of Alcoholic Beverages
13 Absorption, Metabolism, and Excretion of Ethanol including Effects on Water Balance and Nutritional Status
I. Introduction
II. Absorption of Ethanol
III. Distribution of Ethanol in the Body
IV. Metabolism of Ethanol
V. Excretion of Ethanol
VI. Endogenous Biosynthesis of Ethanol in Animals
VII. Effect of Ethanol Intake on Fluid Balance
VIII. Effect of Ethanol Intake on Nutritional Status
IX. Research Needs
X. Summary
References
14 The Energy Value of Alcohol
I. Introduction
II. Experiments of Atwater and Benedict
III. Utilization of Alcohol by Normal Man
IV. Utilization of Alcohol by Alcoholics
References
15 Role of Alcoholic Beverages in Gerontology
I. Introduction
II. Alcohol Abuse and Gerontology
III. Prevention of Alcohol Abuse
IV. Results of Carefully Controlled Alcoholic Beverage Consumption Studies among Institutionalized Elderly
V. Discussion
VI. Research Needs
VII. Conclusion
References
Editorial Comment
16 Medications, Drugs, and Alcohol
I. Absorption Effects
II. Congeners
III. Metabolism
IV. Microsomal Ethanol Oxidizing System
V. Disulfiram (Antabuse)
VI. Interaction of Alcohol with Other Psychoactive Drugs
VII. Depressants
VIII. Conclusions
References
Editorial Comment
17 Incorporating Alcoholic Beverages into Therapeutic Diets: Some Potentialities and problems
I. Some Problems
II. Should Alcohol Be Allowed in the Diets of Fat People?
III. Does Alcohol Stimulate Weight Gain in the Undernourished?
References
18 Alcohol and Ketogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Alcoholic Ketoacidosis
III. Ethanol and Ketogenesis
References
Editorial Comment Concerning Alcohol Use in Diabetes
V Effects of Misuse and Excess
19 Effects of Alcohol on Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Function in Alcoholics
I. Introduction
II. Absorption and Metabolism of Ethanol by the Gastrointestinal Tract
III. Alcohol and the Stomach
IV. Alcoholism and the Small Intestine
V. Alcoholism and the Pancreas
VI. Summary of Research Needs
References
20 Liver Abnormalities in Alcoholism: Alcohol Consumption and Nutrition
I. Introduction
II. Alcohol Consumption and Beverage Choice
III. Malnutrition and Liver Disease
IV. Summary of Research Needs
References
Editorial Comment
21 Effects of Alcohol on the Cardiovascular System
I. Introduction and Historical Review
II. Effects of Alcohol on Cardiovascular Physiology, Biochemistry, and Structure
III. Alcohol and Cardiovascular Disease
IV. Summary and Research Needs
References
22 Effects of Alcohol on the Nervous System
I. General Considerations
II. Disorders Associated with High Blood Alcohol Levels
III. Disorders Associated with Zero or Diminishing Blood Alcohol Levels
IV. Neurological Disorders of Nutritional Cause Associated with Chronic Alcoholism
V. Neurological Disorders of Undetermined Cause Associated with Chronic Alcoholism
References
23 Alcoholism: How do you get it?
I. Common Concepts in Etiology of Alcoholism
II. Is Alcoholism Associated with Underlying Psychopathology?
III. Role of the Pleasurable Experience from Alcohol
IV. Habituation, Dependence, Problems
V. Tolerance and Need
VI. Is Everyone Vulnerable?
References
Editorial Comment
24 Natural History of Alcohol Dependence
I. Introduction
II. Procedures
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Research Needs
VI. Summary
Appendix I: Social and Drinking History
Appendix II: Neurological Rating Form
References
25 Nutritional Status of Alcoholics Before and After Admission to an Alcoholism Treatment Unit
I. Introduction: Skid Row Alcoholic versus the More Common Alcoholic
II. The Present Study
III. Methods for Nutritional Data
IV. Results
V. Conclusions
References
Editorial Comment
26 Thiamine Status of Australian Alcoholics
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Studies
III. Biochemical Studies
IV. Etiology of Thiamine Deficiency in Alcoholism
V. Thiamine Status of the Australian Population
VI. Summary
References
Editorial Comment
27 Cancer and Alcoholic Beverages
I. Introduction
II. Alcohol and Carcinogenesis
III. Human Cancer in Relation to Alcohol Consumption: The Epidemiological Evidence
IV. Summary
References
Editorial Comment
28 Alcohol in pregnancy and Its Effects on Offspring
I. Introduction
II. Historical Review
III. Modern Studies
IV. Discussion
V. Research Needs
References
Editorial Comment
VI An Experimental Model
29 Miniature Swine as a Model for the Study of Human Alcoholism: The Withdrawal Syndrome
I. Introduction
II. Experiments on Physical Dependence
III. Discussion
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
VII Socioeconomic Considerations
30 The Medical Costs of Excessive Use of Alcohol
I. Cirrhosis of the Liver
II. Accidents
III. Suicide, Homicide, and Assault
IV. Cancer
V. Mental Disorders
VI. Other Disorders
VII. Conclusions
References
Editorial Comment
31 Socioeconomic Considerations and Cultural Attitudes: An Analysis of the International
I. Introduction
II. The Supply-Demand-Stress Model
III. Indicators of Key Economic, Sociocultural, and Stress Variables
IV. Overview and Conceptual Organization of the Effects of Government Policies
V. Discussion
References
Editorial Comment
Appendix: Compounds Identified in Whiskey, Wine, and Beer
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146029