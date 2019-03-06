Fermented Beverages
1st Edition
Volume 5. The Science of Beverages
Description
Fermented Beverages, Volume Five, the latest release in The Science of Beverages series, examines emerging trends and applications of different fermented beverages, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The book discusses processing techniques and microbiological methods for each classification, their potential health benefits, and overall functional properties. The book provides an excellent resource to broaden the reader’s understanding of different fermented beverages. It is ideal for research and development professionals who are working in the area of new products.
Key Features
- Presents research examples to help solve problems and optimize production
- Provides recent technologies used for quality analysis
- Includes industry formulations for different beverages to increase productivity and innovation
- Includes common industry formulations to foster the creation of new products
Readership
Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector (R&D, Gov. and academia)
Table of Contents
1. Fermented Beverages and Their Health Benefits
2. New Trends and Applications in Fermented Beverages
3. Fermented Beverages Produced by Mixed Cultures, Pure Cultures, and Defined Cocultures
4. New Insights on Winemaking of White Grapes
5. Development of Red and White Wines from Locally Adapted Grape Cultivars Using Indigenous Yeast
6. An Influence of Different Yeast Species on Wine Aroma Composition
7. Nutritional Components of Some Fermented Nonalcoholic Beverages
8. Fermented Vegetable Beverages
9. Fermented Malt Beverages and Their Biomedicinal Health Potential: Classification, Composition, Processing, and Bio-Functional Properties
10. Kombucha Tea and Its Health-Promoting Effects
11. Millet Based Fermented Beverages Processing
12. Kefir: The Champagne of Fermented Beverages
13. Kinetic Characteristics of Alcohol Fermentation in Brewing: State of Art and Control of the Fermentation Process
14. New Alcoholic Fermented Beverages - Potentials and Challenges
15. Traditional Fermented Beverages in Mexico
Details
- No. of pages:
- 673
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 6th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128157039
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152713
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania