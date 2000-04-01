Fermat Days 85: Mathematics for Optimization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444701213, 9780080872407

Fermat Days 85: Mathematics for Optimization, Volume 129

1st Edition

Editors: J.-B. Hiriart-Urruty
eBook ISBN: 9780080872407
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 319
Table of Contents

On Continuity Properties of the Partial Legendre-Fenchel Transform: Convergence of Sequences of Augmented Lagrangian Functions, Moreau-Yosida Approximates and Subdifferential Operators (H. Attouch, D. Azé, R. Wets). Seminormality of Integral Functionals and Relaxed Control Theory (E. Balder). Global Maximization of a Nondefinite Quadratic Function over a Convex Polyhedron (R. Benacer, Pham Dinh Tao). On Connections between the Maximum Principle and the Dynamic Programming Technique (F.H. Clarke, R. Vinter). Convex Function of a Measure. The Unbounded Case (F. Demengel, R. Temam). Computational Methods in Scheduling Optimization (R. Gonzalez, E. Rofman). A New Set-Valued Second Order Derivative for Convex Functions (J.-B. Hiriart-Urruty). On the Theory of Subdifferential (A.D. Ioffe). Constructing Bundle Methods for Convex Optimization (C. Lemarechal). Existence Theorems in Nonlinear Elasticity (P. Marcellini). Algorithms for Solving a Class of Nonconvex Optimization Problems. Methods of Subgradients (Pham Dinh Tao, El Bernoussi Souad). A General Deterministic Approach to Global Optimization via D.C. Programming (H. Tuy). Well-Posedness and Stability Analysis in Optimization (T. Zolezzi).

Description

Optimization, as examined here, ranges from differential equations to problems arising in Mechanics and Statistics. The main topics covered are: calculations of variations and nonlinear elasticity, optimal control, analysis and optimization in problems dealing with nondifferentiable data, duality techniques, algorithms in mathematical programming and optimal control.

Details

No. of pages:
319
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872407

