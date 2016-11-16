Fenner's Veterinary Virology, Fifth Edition, is a comprehensive reference of global importance that features coverage on viral agents, viral diseases of animals, and newly emerging viral zoonotic diseases. It is an excellent first port of call for researchers and students alike, presenting the fundamental principles of virology, virus structure, genome replication, and viral diseases, while also focusing on the topics' clinical aspects.

Organized on a taxonomic basis, readers can quickly understand how the virus (or the viral diseases) fits into the bigger picture of the virus genus and family. The basic information about each virus, such as disease, transmission, control, and treatment are useful for veterinary students and clinicians for their practices in disease management and prevention.