Fenner's Veterinary Virology
5th Edition
Description
Fenner's Veterinary Virology, Fifth Edition, is a comprehensive reference of global importance that features coverage on viral agents, viral diseases of animals, and newly emerging viral zoonotic diseases. It is an excellent first port of call for researchers and students alike, presenting the fundamental principles of virology, virus structure, genome replication, and viral diseases, while also focusing on the topics' clinical aspects.
Organized on a taxonomic basis, readers can quickly understand how the virus (or the viral diseases) fits into the bigger picture of the virus genus and family. The basic information about each virus, such as disease, transmission, control, and treatment are useful for veterinary students and clinicians for their practices in disease management and prevention.
Key Features
- Revised and updated to include taxonomic organization changes and topical information
- Provides a comprehensive overview of viruses and viral diseases of veterinary significance
- Includes global contributions from thought leaders
- Emphasizes new and emerging viral diseases
Readership
Veterinary undergrad and grad students, postgrads studying animal viruses, diagnosticians, virologists, microbiologists, and veterinarians interested in infectious disease
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Acknowledgements
- Part I: The Principles of Veterinary and Zoonotic Virology
- Chapter 1. The Nature of Viruses
- Abstract
- Introduction: A Brief History of Animal Virology
- Characteristics of Viruses
- Viral Morphology
- Viral Taxonomy
- Chapter 2. Virus Replication
- Abstract
- Growth of Viruses
- Virus Replication
- Quantitative Assays of Viruses
- Special Case of Defective Interfering (DI) Particles
- Chapter 3. Pathogenesis of Viral Infections and Diseases
- Abstract
- Interplay of Viral Virulence and Host Resistance, or Susceptibility Factors in Manifestation of Viral Diseases
- Mechanisms of Viral Infection and Virus Dissemination
- Mechanisms of Viral Injury and Disease
- Virus-Induced Neoplasia
- Chapter 4. Antiviral Immunity and Virus Vaccines
- Abstract
- Immunity to Viruses
- Vaccines and Vaccination Against Viral Diseases
- Other Strategies for Antiviral Prophylaxis and Treatment
- Viruses as Vectors for Gene Therapy
- Chapter 5. Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Infections
- Abstract
- Rationale for Specific Diagnosis
- Collection, Packaging, and Transport of Specimens
- Diagnosis of Viral Infections by Gross Evaluation and Histopathology
- Methods of Detection of Viruses
- Nucleic Acid Sequencing
- Detection and Quantitation of Virus-Specific Antibodies (Serologic Diagnosis)
- Interpretation of Laboratory Findings
- Chapter 6. Epidemiology and Control of Viral Diseases
- Abstract
- Epidemiology of Viral Infections
- Computations and Databases
- Types of Epidemiologic Investigation
- Virus Transmission
- Mechanisms of Survival of Viruses in Nature
- Emerging Viral Diseases
- Virological Determinants of the Emergence of Viral Diseases
- Host and Environmental Determinants of the Emergence of Viral Diseases
- Surveillance, Prevention, Control, and Eradication of Viral Diseases
- Disease Surveillance
- Investigation and Action in Disease Outbreaks
- Strategies for Control of Viral Diseases
- Eradication of Viral Diseases
- Chapter 1. The Nature of Viruses
- Part II: Veterinary and Zoonotic Viruses
- Chapter 7. Poxviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of POXVIRUSES
- Members of the Genus Avipoxvirus
- Members of the Genus Capripoxvirus
- Members of the Genus Leporipoxvirus
- Members of the Genus Molluscipoxvirus
- Members of the Genus Orthopoxvirus
- Members of the Genus Parapoxvirus
- Members of the Genus Suipoxvirus
- Members of the Genus Yatapoxvirus
- Other Poxviruses
- Chapter 8. Asfarviridae and Iridoviridae
- Abstract
- Members of the Family Asfarviridae
- AFRICAN SWINE FEVER VIRUS
- Members of the Family Iridoviridae
- Properties of IRIDOVIRUSES
- LYMPHOCYSTIVIRUSES
- MEGALOCYTIVIRUSES
- RANAVIRUSES
- Other IRIDOVIRUSES of Fish
- IRIDOVIRUSES of Mollusks
- Chapter 9. Herpesvirales
- Abstract
- Properties of Herpesviruses
- Members of the Family Herpesviridae
- BOVINE ALPHAHERPESVIRUSES
- CAPRINE HERPESVIRUS 1
- FELID HERPESVIRUS 1 (FELINE VIRAL RHINOTRACHEITIS VIRUS)
- PRIMATE ALPHAHERPESVIRUSES
- SUID HERPESVIRUS 1 (PSEUDORABIES OR AUJESZKY’S DISEASE VIRUS)
- Subfamily Betaherpesvirinae
- ELEPHANTID HERPESVIRUSES (ENDOTHELIOTROPIC ELEPHANT HERPESVIRUS)
- Subfamily Gammaherpesvirinae
- Bovine Herpesviruses 4 AND 6
- Equid HERPESVIRUSES 2, 5, and 7 (Asinine HERPESVIRUS 2)
- Primate GAMMAHERPESVIRUSES
- Members of Families Alloherpesviridae and Malacoherpesviridae
- Chapter 10. Adenoviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of ADENOVIRUSES
- ADENOVIRUSES of Dogs
- CANINE ADENOVIRUS 1 (INFECTIOUS CANINE HEPATITIS)
- CANINE ADENOVIRUS 2
- ADENOVIRUSES of Horses
- EQUINE ADENOVIRUSES 1 and 2
- ADENOVIRUSES of Laboratory Rodents and Lagomorphs
- ADENOVIRUSES of Primates
- ADENOVIRUSES of Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Camelids, Pigs, and Deer
- CERVINE ADENOVIRUS (ODOCOILEUS ADENOVIRUS 1)
- ADENOVIRUSES of Birds
- QUAIL BRONCHITIS VIRUS
- HYDROPERICARDIUM SYNDROME (ANGARA DISEASE) VIRUS
- EGG DROP SYNDROME VIRUS
- TURKEY ADENOVIRUS 3 (HEMORRHAGIC ENTERITIS OF TURKEYS, MARBLE SPLEEN DISEASE of PHEASANTS, and AVIAN ADENOVIRUS SPLENOMEGALY VIRUSES)
- Other Avian ADENOVIRUSES
- ADENOVIRUSES of Amphibians and Reptiles
- ADENOVIRUSES of Fish
- Chapter 11. Papillomaviridae and Polyomaviridae
- Abstract
- Members of the Family Papillomaviridae
- Members of the Family Polyomaviridae
- Miscellaneous
- Chapter 12. Parvoviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of PARVOVIRUSES
- Members of the Genus Protoparvovirus
- Feline PANLEUKOPENIA VIRUS
- Mink ENTERITIS VIRUS
- Canine PARVOVIRUS 2
- Porcine PARVOVIRUS
- PARVOVIRUSES of Rodents
- Rabbit (Lapine) PARVOVIRUS
- Members of the Genus Amdoparvovirus
- Aleutian MINK DISEASE VIRUS
- Members of the Genus Aveparvovirus
- Members of the Genus Bocaparvovirus
- Bovine PARVOVIRUS
- Canine MINUTE VIRUS (Canine PARVOVIRUS 1; Canine Bocavirus 1)
- Members of the Genus Dependovirus
- GOOSE PARVOVIRUS
- DUCK PARVOVIRUS
- Members of the Genus Erythroparvovirus
- PARVOVIRUSES OF NONHUMAN PRIMATES
- Other Parvoviruses (Genera Copiparvovirus and Tetraparvovirus)
- Chapter 13. Circoviridae and Anelloviridae
- Abstract
- Members of the Family Circoviridae
- Members of the Genus Circovirus
- Members of the Genus Gyrovirus
- Members of the Family Anelloviridae
- Chapter 14. Retroviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of RETROVIRUSES
- RETROVIRUS-INDUCED ONCOGENESIS
- ENDOGENOUS RETROVIRUSES
- Members of the Subfamily Orthoretrovirinae
- Genus Alpharetrovirus
- Genus Betaretrovirus
- Genus Deltaretrovirus
- Genus Epsilonretrovirus
- Genus Gammaretrovirus
- Genus Lentivirus
- Members of the Subfamily Spumaretrovirinae
- Chapter 15. Reoviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of Member Viruses of the Family Reoviridae
- Members of the Genus Orthoreovirus
- Members of the Genus Orbivirus
- Members of the Genus Rotavirus
- Members of the Genus Coltivirus
- Members of the Genus Aquareovirus
- Other Reoviruses
- Chapter 16. Birnaviridae and Picobirnaviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of BIRNAVIRUSES and PICOBIRNAVIRUSES
- INFECTIOUS BURSAL DISEASE VIRUS
- INFECTIOUS PANCREATIC NECROSIS VIRUS
- Other AQUABIRNAVIRUSES and BLOSNAVIRUS
- PICOBIRNAVIRUSES
- Chapter 17. Paramyxoviridae and Pneumoviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of PARAMYXOVIRUSES AND PNEUMOVIRUSES
- Virion Properties
- Family Paramyxoviridae
- Members of the Genus Avulavirus
- Newcastle Disease and Other Avian PARAMYXOVIRUS Type 1 Viruses
- Human Disease
- Other Avian AVULAVIRUSES (Avian PARAMYXOVIRUSES 2–12)
- Members of the Genus Ferlavirus
- Members of the Genus Henipavirus
- Hendra Virus
- Nipah Virus
- Other HENIPAVIRUSES
- Members of the Genus Morbillivirus
- Rinderpest Virus
- Peste des Petits Ruminants Virus
- Canine Distemper Virus
- Marine (Phocine and Cetacean) MORBILLIVIRUSES
- Feline MORBILLIVIRUS
- Measles Virus
- Members of the Genus Respirovirus
- Bovine Parainfluenza Virus 3
- Sendai Virus (Murine Parainfluenza Virus 1)
- Members of the Genus Rubulavirus
- Canine Parainfluenza Virus 5 (Simian Virus 5)
- Porcine Rubulavirus (La-Piedad-Michoacan-Mexico Virus) and Mapuera Virus
- Menangle and Tioman viruses
- Family Pneumoviridae
- Members of the Genus Metapneumovirus
- Unclassified Members of Family Paramyxoviridae
- Tupaia PARAMYXOVIRUS-like Viruses (TPMV-Like Viruses)
- Unclassified PARAMYXOVIRUSES of Rodents and Bats
- Sunshine Virus
- Chapter 18. Rhabdoviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of Rhabdoviruses
- Members of the Genus Ephemerovirus
- Members of the Genus Lyssavirus
- Members of the Genus Vesiculovirus
- Rhabdoviruses of Fish
- Viral Hemorrhagic Septicemia Virus
- Infectious Hematopoietic Necrosis Virus
- Spring Viremia of Carp Virus
- Other Rhabdoviruses of Fish
- Chapter 19. Filoviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of FILOVIRUSES
- MARBURG AND EBOLA DISEASE VIRUSES
- Chapter 20. Bornaviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of BORNA DISEASE VIRUS
- BORNA DISEASE VIRUS
- Avian BORNAVIRUS
- Chapter 21. Orthomyxoviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of ORTHOMYXOVIRUSES
- Members of the Genus Influenzavirus A
- Swine INFLUENZA VIRUSES
- Avian INFLUENZA VIRUSES
- Canine INFLUENZA VIRUSES
- Bat INFLUENZA VIRUSES
- Bovine INFLUENZA D VIRUSES
- Human INFLUENZA VIRUSES
- Members of the Genus Isavirus
- Other Orthomyxoviruses
- Chapter 22. Bunyaviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of BUNYAVIRUSES
- Members of the Genus Hantavirus
- Members of the Genus Nairovirus
- Members of the Genus Orthobunyavirus
- Members of the Genus Phlebovirus
- Chapter 23. Arenaviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of ARENAVIRUSES
- Members of the Genus Mammarenavirus
- LASSA VIRUS
- LUJO VIRUS
- New World Arenaviruses
- Reptile-Associated arenaviruses (Members of the Genus Reptarenavirus)
- Chapter 24. Coronaviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of CORONAVIRUSES
- Members of the Subfamily Coronavirinae
- CORONAVIRUSES of Cattle and Horses
- Equine Coronavirus
- CORONAVIRUSES of Laboratory Animals
- RAT CORONAVIRUS (RAT SIALODACRYOADENITIS CORONAVIRUS)
- GUINEA PIG AND RABBIT CORONAVIRUSES
- CORONAVIRUSES of Swine
- PORCINE EPIDEMIC DIARRHEA VIRUS
- PORCINE RESPIRATORY CORONAVIRUS
- PORCINE HEMAGGLUTINATING ENCEPHALOMYELITIS VIRUS
- PORCINE DELTACORONAVIRUS
- Zoonotic CORONAVIRUSES
- MERS CORONAVIRUS
- Members of the Subfamily Torovirinae
- Currently Unclassified NIDOVIRUSES
- Chapter 25. Arteriviridae and Roniviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of ARTERIVIRUSES and RONIVIRUSES
- Members of the Family Arteriviridae, Genus Arterivirus
- Members of the Family Roniviridae, Genus Okavirus
- Chapter 26. Picornaviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of PICORNAVIRUSES
- Picornavirus Infections of Animals
- FOOT-AND-MOUTH DISEASE VIRUS
- ENCEPHALOMYOCARDITIS VIRUS (CARDIOVIRUS A) and Other CARDIOVIRUSES
- THEILOVIRUS (CARDIOVIRUS B) and CARDIOVIRUS C
- Other PICORNAVIRUSES of Cattle (BOVINE ENTERO- and RHINITIS [APHTHO] VIRUSES)
- Picornaviruses of Swine
- PICORNAVIRUSES of Horses (EQUINE RHINITIS VIRUSES A [APHTHOVIRUS] and B [ERBOVIRUS])
- Picornaviruses of Birds
- Picornaviruses of Fish
- PICORNAVIRUSES of Nonhuman Primates
- Other Picornaviruses
- Other Members of the Order Picornavirales
- Chapter 27. Caliciviridae and Astroviridae
- Abstract
- Members of the Family Caliciviridae
- Members of the Genus Lagovirus
- Members of the Genus Norovirus
- Members of the Genus Vesivirus
- Other CALICIVIRUS Infections of Animals
- Members of the Family Astroviridae
- ASTROVIRUS Infections of Animals
- Enteric ASTROVIRUSES
- Extraintestinal Astroviruses
- Other ASTROVIRUSES
- Chapter 28. Togaviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of TOGAVIRUSES
- Members of the Genus Alphavirus
- Other Zoonotic Alphaviruses
- Chapter 29. Flaviviridae
- Abstract
- Properties of MEMBER VIRUSES of the Family Flaviviridae
- Members of the Genus Flavivirus: Mosquito-Borne Flaviviruses
- Members of the Genus Flavivirus: Tick-Borne Encephalitis VIRUSES
- Members of the Genus Pestivirus
- Members of the Genera Hepacivirus and Pegivirus
- Chapter 30. Other Viruses: Hepeviridae, Hepadnaviridae, Deltaviruses, Nodaviridae, and Unclassified Viruses
- Abstract
- Members of the Family Hepeviridae
- Members of the Family Hepadnaviridae
- Members of the Floating Genus Deltavirus
- Members of the Family Nodaviridae
- Unclassified Viruses
- Chapter 31. Prions: Agents of Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies
- Abstract
- Properties of Prions
- Scrapie
- Atypical Scrapie of Sheep and Goats
- Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy
- Atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy
- Transmissible Mink Encephalopathy
- Chronic Wasting Disease of Deer and Elk
- Human Prion Diseases
- General Reference List
- Outbreak Information
- Vaccines, Vaccination, and Veterinary Infectious Diseases
- Virus Properties and Taxonomy
- General Veterinary/Zoonotic Disease
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011706
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128009468
About the Editor
N. Maclachlan
Department of Pathology, Microbiology & Immunology, UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, Davis, CA, USA
Department of Pathology, Microbiology & Immunology, UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, Davis, CA, USA
Edward J Dubovi
Director-Virology Laboratory, Animal Health Diagnostic Center, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA
Director-Virology Laboratory, Animal Health Diagnostic Center, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA
Reviews
"Fenner’s Veterinary Virology would make a sound addition to any clinician’s library and is a must-have for anyone with a keen interest in virology and zoonoses." --Veterinary Record