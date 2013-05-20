Fenichel's Clinical Pediatric Neurology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131235188

Fenichel's Clinical Pediatric Neurology

1st Edition

A Signs and Symptoms Approach

Authors: J. Piña-Garza
Paperback ISBN: 9788131235188
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th May 2013
Page Count: 412
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents

Foreword, XXX

Preface, XXX

Dedication, XXX

1 Paroxysmal Disorders, XXX

2 Altered States of Consciousness, XXX

3 Headache, XXX

4 Increased Intracranial Pressure, XXX

5 Psychomotor Retardation and Regression, XXX

6 The Hypotonic Infant, XXX

7 Flaccid Limb Weakness in Childhood, XXX

8 Cramps, Muscle Stiffness, and Exercise Intolerance, XXX

9 Sensory and Autonomic Disturbances, XXX

10 Ataxia, XXX

11 Hemiplegia, XXX

12 Paraplegia and Quadriplegia, XXX

13 Monoplegia, XXX

14 Movement Disorders, XXX

15 Disorders of Ocular Motility, XXX

16 Disorders of the Visual System, XXX

17 Lower Brainstem and Cranial Nerve Dysfunction, XXX

18 Disorders of Cranial Volume and Shape, XXX

Index, XXX

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9788131235188

About the Author

J. Piña-Garza

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics Director, Pediatric Neurology Director, Pediatric Epilepsy and EEG Lab, Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.