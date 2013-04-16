Fenichel's Clinical Pediatric Neurology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781455723768, 9780323248372

Fenichel's Clinical Pediatric Neurology

7th Edition

A Signs and Symptoms Approach (Expert Consult - Online and Print)

Authors: J. Piña-Garza
eBook ISBN: 9780323248372
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455723768
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th April 2013
Page Count: 412
Description

Confidently diagnose and manage primary neurologic disorders of childhood with actionable, step-by-step assistance from Fenichel’s Clinical Pediatric Neurology! A signs-and-symptoms-based approach - with consideration of each presenting symptom in terms of differential diagnosis and treatment - mirrors the way you would typically evaluate and manage a patient. A practical and well-organized introduction to pediatric neurology, this is an ideal resource for board exam preparation, office use, and reference during residency.

Key Features

  • Quickly identify the progression of each neurological disease. Extensive coverage clearly defines age at onset, course of illness, clinical features, and treatment options.

  • Evaluate and manage even the most difficult neurodegenerative disorders—including those caused by inborn errors of metabolism – with the aid of differential diagnosis tables and treatment algorithms.

  • Search crucial information at a glance. An organization by neurological signs and symptoms, together with a user-friendly, highly templated format allows for quick and easy reference.

  • Rely on it anytime, anywhere! Access the full text and more at www.expertconsult.com.

 

Table of Contents

Contents

Foreword, XXX

Preface, XXX

Dedication, XXX

1 Paroxysmal Disorders, XXX

2 Altered States of Consciousness, XXX

3 Headache, XXX

4 Increased Intracranial Pressure, XXX

5 Psychomotor Retardation and Regression, XXX

6 The Hypotonic Infant, XXX

7 Flaccid Limb Weakness in Childhood, XXX

8 Cramps, Muscle Stiffness, and Exercise Intolerance, XXX

9 Sensory and Autonomic Disturbances, XXX

10 Ataxia, XXX

11 Hemiplegia, XXX

12 Paraplegia and Quadriplegia, XXX

13 Monoplegia, XXX

14 Movement Disorders, XXX

15 Disorders of Ocular Motility, XXX

16 Disorders of the Visual System, XXX

17 Lower Brainstem and Cranial Nerve Dysfunction, XXX

18 Disorders of Cranial Volume and Shape, XXX

Index, XXX

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323248372
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455723768

About the Author

J. Piña-Garza

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics Director, Pediatric Neurology Director, Pediatric Epilepsy and EEG Lab, Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

