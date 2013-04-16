Fenichel's Clinical Pediatric Neurology
7th Edition
A Signs and Symptoms Approach (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Confidently diagnose and manage primary neurologic disorders of childhood with actionable, step-by-step assistance from Fenichel’s Clinical Pediatric Neurology! A signs-and-symptoms-based approach - with consideration of each presenting symptom in terms of differential diagnosis and treatment - mirrors the way you would typically evaluate and manage a patient. A practical and well-organized introduction to pediatric neurology, this is an ideal resource for board exam preparation, office use, and reference during residency.
- Quickly identify the progression of each neurological disease. Extensive coverage clearly defines age at onset, course of illness, clinical features, and treatment options.
- Evaluate and manage even the most difficult neurodegenerative disorders—including those caused by inborn errors of metabolism – with the aid of differential diagnosis tables and treatment algorithms.
- Search crucial information at a glance. An organization by neurological signs and symptoms, together with a user-friendly, highly templated format allows for quick and easy reference.
- Rely on it anytime, anywhere! Access the full text and more at www.expertconsult.com.
Contents
Foreword, XXX
Preface, XXX
Dedication, XXX
1 Paroxysmal Disorders, XXX
2 Altered States of Consciousness, XXX
3 Headache, XXX
4 Increased Intracranial Pressure, XXX
5 Psychomotor Retardation and Regression, XXX
6 The Hypotonic Infant, XXX
7 Flaccid Limb Weakness in Childhood, XXX
8 Cramps, Muscle Stiffness, and Exercise Intolerance, XXX
9 Sensory and Autonomic Disturbances, XXX
10 Ataxia, XXX
11 Hemiplegia, XXX
12 Paraplegia and Quadriplegia, XXX
13 Monoplegia, XXX
14 Movement Disorders, XXX
15 Disorders of Ocular Motility, XXX
16 Disorders of the Visual System, XXX
17 Lower Brainstem and Cranial Nerve Dysfunction, XXX
18 Disorders of Cranial Volume and Shape, XXX
Index, XXX
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 16th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248372
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455723768
J. Piña-Garza
Associate Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics Director, Pediatric Neurology Director, Pediatric Epilepsy and EEG Lab, Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt