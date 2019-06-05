Fenichel's Clinical Pediatric Neurology E-Book
8th Edition
A Signs and Symptoms Approach
Description
Taking a practical, easy-to-reference signs and symptoms approach, Fenichel’s Clinical Pediatric Neurology, 8th Edition, provides a solid foundation in the diagnosis and management of primary neurologic disorders of childhood while bringing you fully up to date with recent developments in the field. It offers step-by-step, authoritative guidance that considers each presenting symptom in terms of differential diagnosis and treatment, reflecting real-life patient evaluation and management. Perfect for board exam preparation, office use, or residency reference, this well-organized, revised edition is an ideal introduction to this complex and fast-changing field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 5th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496841
About the Author
J. Piña-Garza
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics Director, Pediatric Neurology Director, Pediatric Epilepsy and EEG Lab, Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt