Fenichel's Clinical Pediatric Neurology E-Book - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323496841

Fenichel's Clinical Pediatric Neurology E-Book

8th Edition

A Signs and Symptoms Approach

Authors: J. Piña-Garza Kaitlin C. James
eBook ISBN: 9780323496841
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th June 2019
Page Count: 432
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Taking a practical, easy-to-reference signs and symptoms approach, Fenichel’s Clinical Pediatric Neurology, 8th Edition, provides a solid foundation in the diagnosis and management of primary neurologic disorders of childhood while bringing you fully up to date with recent developments in the field. It offers step-by-step, authoritative guidance that considers each presenting symptom in terms of differential diagnosis and treatment, reflecting real-life patient evaluation and management. Perfect for board exam preparation, office use, or residency reference, this well-organized, revised edition is an ideal introduction to this complex and fast-changing field.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323496841

About the Author

J. Piña-Garza

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics Director, Pediatric Neurology Director, Pediatric Epilepsy and EEG Lab, Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Kaitlin C. James

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.