Female Urology
3rd Edition
Text with DVD
Description
Completely reorganized and updated, the 3rd Edition of this best-selling reference presents comprehensive coverage of all aspects of female urology, making it easy to implement today’s best approaches for every patient, both surgical and non-surgical. A bonus DVD includes video clips of surgical procedures to further enhance your surgical repertoire.
Key Features
- Offers step-by-step, highly illustrated guidance on diagnosing and managing the full range of female urologic problems you encounter in practice.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Basic Concepts
Chapter 1: Developmental Anatomy and Urogenital Abnormalities—D. Bloom/J. Latini/K. Kieran
Chapter 2: Structural Basis of Voiding Function—Previous Edition (El-Badawi)
Chapter 3: Neuroanatomy and Neurophysiology: Innervation of the Lower Urinary Tract—W. de Groat
Chapter 4: Pharmacologic Basis of Bladder and Urethral Function and Dysfunction—K. Andersson
Chapter 5: Hormonal Influences on the Female Genital and Lower Urinary Tract—D. Robinson/L. Cardozo
Chapter 6: Social Impact of Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Floor Dysfunction—I. Addis
Section 2: Evaluation and Diagnosis
Chapter 7: Clinical Evaluation of Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction—J. Blaivas/J. Sandhu
Chapter 8: Imaging of the Female Genito-Urinary Tract—S. Raman/L. Boyadzhyan
Chapter 9: Ultrasound Evaluation of Lower Genitourinary Tract—H. Dietz
Chapter 10: Electrophysiological Evaluation of the Pelvic Floor—C. Fowler/S. Podnar
Chapter 11: Urodynamic Evaluation—H. Lai/C. Smith/T. Boone
Chapter 12: The Measurement of Urinary Symptoms, Health Related Quality of Life and Outcomes of Treatment for Urinary Incontinence—L. Sirls
Section 3: Pathophysiology of Voiding Dysfunction
Chapter 13: Classification of Voiding Dysfunction—A. Wein/L. Moy
Chapter 14: Voiding Dysfunction and Neurological Disorders—G. Lemack
Chapter 15: Effect of Pelvic Surgery on Voiding Dysfunction—A. Gousse/H. Tunuguntla
Chapter 16: Idiopathic Urinary Retention in the Female—N. Rosenblum/P. Padmanabhan
Section 4: Overactive Bladder
Chapter 17: Clinical Diagnosis of Overactive Bladder—S. Al-Hayek/P. Abrams
Chapter 18: Pathophysiology of Overactive Bladder—W. Steers/A. Klausner
Chapter 19: Behavior Modification and Conservative Management of OAB—A. Bourcier
Chapter 20: Pharmacological Management of Overactive Bladder—A. Wein/L. Moy
Chapter 21: Pharmacologic Neuromodulation (Botox, RTX, Capsacin)—R. Rackley/P. Shenot
Chapter 22: Sacral Neuromodulation (Interstim) for the Treatment of OAB—S. Siegel/S. Moeller
Chapter 23: Tibial Nerve Stimulation—M. Stoller/M. Cooperberg
Chapter 24: Pudendal Nerve Stimulation—K. Peters/R. Bennett
Chapter 25: Detrusor Myomectomy—E. McGuire/L. Ng
Chapter 26: Bladder Augmentation—E. McGuire/L. Ng
Section 5: Stress Incontinence
Chapter 27: Pathophysiology of Stress Incontinence—C. Chapple/F. Manassero
Chapter 28: Conservative Management of SUI/Pelvic Floor Rehab in the Management of SUI—A. Bourcier
Chapter 29: Selecting the Best Surgical Option for the Treatment of SUI—M. Albo
Chapter 30: Evaluation, Quality of Life and Outcomes of Prolapse Surgery—L. Stothers
Chapter 31: Urethral Injectables in the Management of SUI—J. Corcos/E. Elzayat
Chapter 32: Current Role of Needle Suspensions—P. Zimmern/J. Gilleran/E. Takacs
Chapter 33: Vaginal Wall Sling—R. Appell
Chapter 34: Free Vaginal Wall Sling—D. Pushkar
Chapter 35: Transabdominal Colposuspension for the Treatment of Stress Incontinence—E. Tanagho
Chapter 36: Pubovaginal Sling (Autologous)—E. McGuire/L. Ng
Chapter 37: The Use of Cadaveric Fascia for Pubovaginal Sling—G. Webster/N. Sherman
Chapter 38: Fascia Lata Sling—K. Kreder/N. Dwyer
Chapter 39: Mid to Distal Urethral Slings-TVT—C. Klutke/J. Klutke
Chapter 40: IVS—P. Petros
Chapter 41: DUPS—N. Zabihi/G. Maher/L. Rodriguez
Chapter 42: SPARC—D. Staskin/R. Tyagi
Chapter 43: Pubo-Vaginal Tape—S. Vasavada/R. Rackley
Chapter 44: Obturator Sling—C. Klutke/J. Klutke
Chapter 45: Cadaveric Fascia Using Bone Anchors—G. Leach/S. Rueff
Chapter 46: Radiofrequency of Endopelvic Fascia—R. Dmochowski/E. Cole
Chapter 47: Spiral Sling—A. Mourtzinos/M. Maher/S. Raz/L. Rodriguez
Chapter 48: OAB and Stress Incontinence—E. McGuire/K. Smith
Chapter 49: Complications After Anti-Incontinence Surgery—V. Nitti/C. Huckabay
Section 6: Female Sexual Function and Dysfunction
Chapter 50: Female Sexual Function and Dysfunction—I. Goldstein
Section 7: Female Organ Prolapse
Chapter 51: Epidemiology of Pelvic Organ Prolapse—F. Daneshgari/C. Moore
Chapter 52: Pregnancy, Childbirth and Pelvic Floor Injury—A. Groutz
Chapter 53: Anatomy and Pathophysiology of Pelvic Organ Prolapse—J. DeLancey/Y. Hsu
Chapter 54: Clinical Diagnosis and Presentation—M. Walters/C. Grace
Chapter 55: Imaging in the Diagnosis of Pelvic Organ Prolapse—S. Raman/L. Boyadzhyan
Chapter 56: Dynamic MRI in the Diagnosis of Pelvic Organ Prolapse—C. Comiter/J. Funk
Chapter 57: Urodynamics Evaluation of the Prolapse—S. Herschorn
Chapter 58: Nonsurgical Treatment of Vaginal Prolapse: Devices for Prolapse and Incontinence—P. Norton
a) Nonsurgical Treatment of Vaginal Prolapse
b) Nonsurgical Treatment of Urinary Incontinence: Devices
Chapter 59: The Use of Synthetics and Biomaterials in Vaginal Prolapse—F. Govier/K. Kobashi/K. Hsiao
Part A) Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse
Chapter 60: Managing the Urethra in Vaginal Prolapse—N. Itano/C. Dimarco
Chapter 61: Cadaveric Fascial Repair of Cystocele—G. Leach/S. Rueff
Chapter 62: Transabdominal Paravaginal Cystocele Repair—A. Bent/M. Germain/D. Akingba
Chapter 63: Anterior Colporaphy for Cystocele Repair (Kelly)—T. Muir
Chapter 64: Transvaginal Paravaginal Repair of Grade IV Cysocele—S. Raz
Chapter 65: Cystocele Repair Using Biological Material (Pelvicol)—G. Webster/N. Sherman
Chapter 66: Tension Free Cystocele Repair Using Prolene Mesh—M. Cervigni/F. Natale
Part B) Enterocele and Uterine Prolapse
Chapter 67: Sacrospinous Ligament Suspension for Vaginal Vault Prolapse—S. Botros/R. Goldberg/P. Sand
Chapter 68: Repair of Vaginal Vault Prolapse Using Soft Prolene Mesh—M. Rutman/D. Deng/L. Rodriguez/S. Raz
Chapter 69: Use of IVS Device for Vaginal Vault Prolapse—P. Petros
Chapter 70: Transvaginal Sacro-colpopexy for Vaginal Vault Prolapse—G. Webster/R. Foster
Chapter 71: Vaginal Hysterectomy for Prolapse/Benign Disease—M. Karram/C. Rooney
Chapter 72: Laparoscopic Sacral Colpopexy—M. Paraiso
Chapter 73: Transabdominal Sacral Colpopexy—M. Paraiso/C. Chen
Part C) Posterior Vaginal Wall
Chapter 74: Posterior Vaginal Wall Repair and Segmental Defect Repair—T. Muir
Chapter 75: Posterior Repair Using Cadaveric Fascia—G. Leach/S. Rueff
Chapter 76: Perineocele—N. Rosenblum/C. Twiss
Chapter 77: Complications of Vaginal Prolapse Surgery—R. Foster/ C. Amundsen/G. Webster
• Pain
• Recurrance
• Bleeding
• Dyspareunia
• Vaginal Shortening
• Ureteral Obstruction and Fistula
• Erosion of Materials
Section 8: Defecatory Function and Dysfunction
Chapter 78: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Defecatory Dysfunction—T. Hull/M. Zutshi
Section 9: Fistula and Diverticula
Chapter 79: Urethrovaginal Fistula—P. Zimmern/J. Gilleran
Chapter 80: Reconstruction of the Absent or Damaged Urethra—J. Sandhu/J. Blaivas
Chapter 81: Vaginal Approach for the Treatment of Vesicovaginal Fistula—M. Ruttman/D.Deng/L. Rodriguez/S. Raz
Chapter 82: Abdominal Approach for the Treatment of Vesicovaginal Fistula—W. Artibani/M. Mancini
Chapter 83: Recto-Vaginal Fistula—M. Rutman/D. Deng/L. Rodriguez/S. Raz
Chapter 84: Uretero-Vaginal Fistula—D. Ginsberg
Chapter 85: Urethral Diverticula—E. Rovner
Section 10: Pelvic Pan and Inflammatory Conditions
Chapter 86: Urinary Tract Infections in Women—A. Macejko/A. Schaeffer
Chapter 87: Vulvar and Vaginal Disorders: Chronic Pain and Abnormal Discharge—A. Rapkin/M. Lee
Chapter 88: Benign Cystic Lesions of the Vagina and Vulva—K. Eilber
Chapter 89: Pathophysiology of Pelvic Pain—U. Wesselmann
Chapter 90: Neuroendocrine Role in Chronic Pelvic Pain—T. Buffington
Chapter 91: Role of Myofascial Release in Pelvic Pain—R. Anderson
Chapter 92: Interstitial Cystitis (& Pelvic Dysfunction)—C. Payne
Section 11: Geriatric Urology
Chapter 93: Epidemiology of Incontinence and Voiding Dysfunction in the Elderly—A. Diokno/V. Petero
Chapter 94: Normal Lower Urinary Tract Function in the Elderly—J. Ouslander/T. Johnson
Chapter 95: Urodynamic Evaluation in the Elderly—P. O’Donnell
Section 12: Reconstruction
Chapter 96: Use of Bowel in Lower Urinary Tract Reconstruction in the Female—J. Thuroff/C. Wiesner
Chapter 97: Surgical Closure of the Bladder Neck in the Treatment of Urinary Incontinence—R. Cespedes
Chapter 98: Tissue Engineering for Reconstruction of the Urinary Tract and Treatment of SUI—A. Atala/D. Eberli
Chapter 99: Vaginoplasty – Construction of Neovagina—M. Lesavoy/E. Carter
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1056
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 21st April 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710533
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416023395
About the Author
Shlomo Raz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Urology, Head of Reconstructive and Female Urology, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA
Larissa Rodriguez
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Urology, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA