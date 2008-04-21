Female Urology

Section 1: Basic Concepts



Chapter 1: Developmental Anatomy and Urogenital Abnormalities—D. Bloom/J. Latini/K. Kieran



Chapter 2: Structural Basis of Voiding Function—Previous Edition (El-Badawi)



Chapter 3: Neuroanatomy and Neurophysiology: Innervation of the Lower Urinary Tract—W. de Groat



Chapter 4: Pharmacologic Basis of Bladder and Urethral Function and Dysfunction—K. Andersson



Chapter 5: Hormonal Influences on the Female Genital and Lower Urinary Tract—D. Robinson/L. Cardozo



Chapter 6: Social Impact of Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Floor Dysfunction—I. Addis



Section 2: Evaluation and Diagnosis



Chapter 7: Clinical Evaluation of Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction—J. Blaivas/J. Sandhu



Chapter 8: Imaging of the Female Genito-Urinary Tract—S. Raman/L. Boyadzhyan



Chapter 9: Ultrasound Evaluation of Lower Genitourinary Tract—H. Dietz



Chapter 10: Electrophysiological Evaluation of the Pelvic Floor—C. Fowler/S. Podnar



Chapter 11: Urodynamic Evaluation—H. Lai/C. Smith/T. Boone



Chapter 12: The Measurement of Urinary Symptoms, Health Related Quality of Life and Outcomes of Treatment for Urinary Incontinence—L. Sirls



Section 3: Pathophysiology of Voiding Dysfunction



Chapter 13: Classification of Voiding Dysfunction—A. Wein/L. Moy



Chapter 14: Voiding Dysfunction and Neurological Disorders—G. Lemack



Chapter 15: Effect of Pelvic Surgery on Voiding Dysfunction—A. Gousse/H. Tunuguntla



Chapter 16: Idiopathic Urinary Retention in the Female—N. Rosenblum/P. Padmanabhan



Section 4: Overactive Bladder



Chapter 17: Clinical Diagnosis of Overactive Bladder—S. Al-Hayek/P. Abrams



Chapter 18: Pathophysiology of Overactive Bladder—W. Steers/A. Klausner



Chapter 19: Behavior Modification and Conservative Management of OAB—A. Bourcier



Chapter 20: Pharmacological Management of Overactive Bladder—A. Wein/L. Moy



Chapter 21: Pharmacologic Neuromodulation (Botox, RTX, Capsacin)—R. Rackley/P. Shenot



Chapter 22: Sacral Neuromodulation (Interstim) for the Treatment of OAB—S. Siegel/S. Moeller



Chapter 23: Tibial Nerve Stimulation—M. Stoller/M. Cooperberg



Chapter 24: Pudendal Nerve Stimulation—K. Peters/R. Bennett



Chapter 25: Detrusor Myomectomy—E. McGuire/L. Ng



Chapter 26: Bladder Augmentation—E. McGuire/L. Ng



Section 5: Stress Incontinence



Chapter 27: Pathophysiology of Stress Incontinence—C. Chapple/F. Manassero



Chapter 28: Conservative Management of SUI/Pelvic Floor Rehab in the Management of SUI—A. Bourcier



Chapter 29: Selecting the Best Surgical Option for the Treatment of SUI—M. Albo



Chapter 30: Evaluation, Quality of Life and Outcomes of Prolapse Surgery—L. Stothers



Chapter 31: Urethral Injectables in the Management of SUI—J. Corcos/E. Elzayat



Chapter 32: Current Role of Needle Suspensions—P. Zimmern/J. Gilleran/E. Takacs



Chapter 33: Vaginal Wall Sling—R. Appell



Chapter 34: Free Vaginal Wall Sling—D. Pushkar



Chapter 35: Transabdominal Colposuspension for the Treatment of Stress Incontinence—E. Tanagho



Chapter 36: Pubovaginal Sling (Autologous)—E. McGuire/L. Ng



Chapter 37: The Use of Cadaveric Fascia for Pubovaginal Sling—G. Webster/N. Sherman



Chapter 38: Fascia Lata Sling—K. Kreder/N. Dwyer



Chapter 39: Mid to Distal Urethral Slings-TVT—C. Klutke/J. Klutke



Chapter 40: IVS—P. Petros



Chapter 41: DUPS—N. Zabihi/G. Maher/L. Rodriguez



Chapter 42: SPARC—D. Staskin/R. Tyagi



Chapter 43: Pubo-Vaginal Tape—S. Vasavada/R. Rackley



Chapter 44: Obturator Sling—C. Klutke/J. Klutke



Chapter 45: Cadaveric Fascia Using Bone Anchors—G. Leach/S. Rueff



Chapter 46: Radiofrequency of Endopelvic Fascia—R. Dmochowski/E. Cole



Chapter 47: Spiral Sling—A. Mourtzinos/M. Maher/S. Raz/L. Rodriguez



Chapter 48: OAB and Stress Incontinence—E. McGuire/K. Smith



Chapter 49: Complications After Anti-Incontinence Surgery—V. Nitti/C. Huckabay



Section 6: Female Sexual Function and Dysfunction



Chapter 50: Female Sexual Function and Dysfunction—I. Goldstein



Section 7: Female Organ Prolapse



Chapter 51: Epidemiology of Pelvic Organ Prolapse—F. Daneshgari/C. Moore



Chapter 52: Pregnancy, Childbirth and Pelvic Floor Injury—A. Groutz



Chapter 53: Anatomy and Pathophysiology of Pelvic Organ Prolapse—J. DeLancey/Y. Hsu



Chapter 54: Clinical Diagnosis and Presentation—M. Walters/C. Grace



Chapter 55: Imaging in the Diagnosis of Pelvic Organ Prolapse—S. Raman/L. Boyadzhyan



Chapter 56: Dynamic MRI in the Diagnosis of Pelvic Organ Prolapse—C. Comiter/J. Funk



Chapter 57: Urodynamics Evaluation of the Prolapse—S. Herschorn



Chapter 58: Nonsurgical Treatment of Vaginal Prolapse: Devices for Prolapse and Incontinence—P. Norton



a) Nonsurgical Treatment of Vaginal Prolapse

b) Nonsurgical Treatment of Urinary Incontinence: Devices



Chapter 59: The Use of Synthetics and Biomaterials in Vaginal Prolapse—F. Govier/K. Kobashi/K. Hsiao



Part A) Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse



Chapter 60: Managing the Urethra in Vaginal Prolapse—N. Itano/C. Dimarco



Chapter 61: Cadaveric Fascial Repair of Cystocele—G. Leach/S. Rueff



Chapter 62: Transabdominal Paravaginal Cystocele Repair—A. Bent/M. Germain/D. Akingba



Chapter 63: Anterior Colporaphy for Cystocele Repair (Kelly)—T. Muir



Chapter 64: Transvaginal Paravaginal Repair of Grade IV Cysocele—S. Raz



Chapter 65: Cystocele Repair Using Biological Material (Pelvicol)—G. Webster/N. Sherman



Chapter 66: Tension Free Cystocele Repair Using Prolene Mesh—M. Cervigni/F. Natale



Part B) Enterocele and Uterine Prolapse



Chapter 67: Sacrospinous Ligament Suspension for Vaginal Vault Prolapse—S. Botros/R. Goldberg/P. Sand



Chapter 68: Repair of Vaginal Vault Prolapse Using Soft Prolene Mesh—M. Rutman/D. Deng/L. Rodriguez/S. Raz



Chapter 69: Use of IVS Device for Vaginal Vault Prolapse—P. Petros



Chapter 70: Transvaginal Sacro-colpopexy for Vaginal Vault Prolapse—G. Webster/R. Foster



Chapter 71: Vaginal Hysterectomy for Prolapse/Benign Disease—M. Karram/C. Rooney



Chapter 72: Laparoscopic Sacral Colpopexy—M. Paraiso



Chapter 73: Transabdominal Sacral Colpopexy—M. Paraiso/C. Chen



Part C) Posterior Vaginal Wall



Chapter 74: Posterior Vaginal Wall Repair and Segmental Defect Repair—T. Muir



Chapter 75: Posterior Repair Using Cadaveric Fascia—G. Leach/S. Rueff



Chapter 76: Perineocele—N. Rosenblum/C. Twiss



Chapter 77: Complications of Vaginal Prolapse Surgery—R. Foster/ C. Amundsen/G. Webster



• Pain

• Recurrance

• Bleeding

• Dyspareunia

• Vaginal Shortening

• Ureteral Obstruction and Fistula

• Erosion of Materials



Section 8: Defecatory Function and Dysfunction



Chapter 78: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Defecatory Dysfunction—T. Hull/M. Zutshi



Section 9: Fistula and Diverticula



Chapter 79: Urethrovaginal Fistula—P. Zimmern/J. Gilleran



Chapter 80: Reconstruction of the Absent or Damaged Urethra—J. Sandhu/J. Blaivas



Chapter 81: Vaginal Approach for the Treatment of Vesicovaginal Fistula—M. Ruttman/D.Deng/L. Rodriguez/S. Raz



Chapter 82: Abdominal Approach for the Treatment of Vesicovaginal Fistula—W. Artibani/M. Mancini



Chapter 83: Recto-Vaginal Fistula—M. Rutman/D. Deng/L. Rodriguez/S. Raz



Chapter 84: Uretero-Vaginal Fistula—D. Ginsberg



Chapter 85: Urethral Diverticula—E. Rovner



Section 10: Pelvic Pan and Inflammatory Conditions



Chapter 86: Urinary Tract Infections in Women—A. Macejko/A. Schaeffer



Chapter 87: Vulvar and Vaginal Disorders: Chronic Pain and Abnormal Discharge—A. Rapkin/M. Lee



Chapter 88: Benign Cystic Lesions of the Vagina and Vulva—K. Eilber



Chapter 89: Pathophysiology of Pelvic Pain—U. Wesselmann



Chapter 90: Neuroendocrine Role in Chronic Pelvic Pain—T. Buffington



Chapter 91: Role of Myofascial Release in Pelvic Pain—R. Anderson



Chapter 92: Interstitial Cystitis (& Pelvic Dysfunction)—C. Payne



Section 11: Geriatric Urology



Chapter 93: Epidemiology of Incontinence and Voiding Dysfunction in the Elderly—A. Diokno/V. Petero



Chapter 94: Normal Lower Urinary Tract Function in the Elderly—J. Ouslander/T. Johnson



Chapter 95: Urodynamic Evaluation in the Elderly—P. O’Donnell



Section 12: Reconstruction



Chapter 96: Use of Bowel in Lower Urinary Tract Reconstruction in the Female—J. Thuroff/C. Wiesner



Chapter 97: Surgical Closure of the Bladder Neck in the Treatment of Urinary Incontinence—R. Cespedes



Chapter 98: Tissue Engineering for Reconstruction of the Urinary Tract and Treatment of SUI—A. Atala/D. Eberli



Chapter 99: Vaginoplasty – Construction of Neovagina—M. Lesavoy/E. Carter