Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 36-3

Pelvic Floor Dysfunction is reviewed in this issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Joseph Schaffer. Authorities in the field have come together to pen articles on Anatomy of the Pelvic Floor Dysfunction; Epidemiology of Pelvic Floor Dysfunction; Clinical Approach and Office Evaluation of the Patient with Pelvic Floor Dysfunction; Pathophysiology of Urinary Incontinence, Voiding Dysfunction, and Overactive Bladder; Behavioral Management of Urinary Incontinence, Voiding Dysfunction, and Overactive Bladder; Pharmacologic Management of Urinary Incontinence, Voiding Dysfunction, and Overactive Bladder; Surgery for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder; Pathophysiology of Pelvic Organ Prolapse; Non-Surgical Management of Pelvic Organ Prolapse; Vaginal Surgery for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair; Abdominal, Laparoscopic, and Robotic Surgery for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair; Use of Mesh and Materials in Pelvic Floor Surgery; Obliterative Surgery for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair; Pathophysiology of Anal Incontinence, Constipation, and Defecatory Dysfunction; Evaluation and Treatment of Anal Incontinence, Constipation, and Defecatory Dysfunction Pathophysiology of Pelvic Floor Related Pelvic Pain; and Evaluation and Treatment of Pelvic Floor Related Pelvic Pain.