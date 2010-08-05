Female Entrepreneurship in East and South-East Asia
1st Edition
Opportunities and Challenges
Table of Contents
Introduction; The rising tide of entrepreneurship; Historical and current socio-political and economic context of female entrepreneurship; Evolution of the concept of female entrepreneurship and the reality of women-owned businesses; The institutional environment of female entrepreneurship; Women in the labour market; Public policy supporting female entrepreneurship; Results of the field survey; Conclusions.
Description
This detailed study of female entrepreneurship in Asia examines the high economic growth that is increasingly driven by market-oriented economic reforms favouring entrepreneurship. There is a higher awareness by women of their political and socio-economic rights and recognition by society at large of social legitimacy of women pursuing business activities in their own right. This book assesses socio-cultural and economic factors influencing female entrepreneurship in Asia as well as the process and the tools and challenges that accompany it.
Key Features
- Opportunity to acquire knowledge on the socio-economic roles played by women as entrepreneurs in the region
- Description and analysis of the issue in countries at different stages of economic development and with different socio-economic and cultural environment
- A broad approach encompassing historical, political, sociological, economics and businesses-related aspects of female entrepreneurship
Readership
Students and academics in Asian studies, international business managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 5th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632421
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843343981
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014547
About the Authors
Philippe Debroux Author
Professor Philippe Debroux is a Professor of International Management at Soka University (Japan). He is also visiting Professor of International Management and Human Resource Management on a regular basis at Hanoi Economic University, Tsukuba University (Japan), Rennes University Center for Japanese Studies (France) and Brussels Solvay Business School MBA program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Soka University, Japan