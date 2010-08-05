Female Entrepreneurship in East and South-East Asia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843343981, 9781780632421

Female Entrepreneurship in East and South-East Asia

1st Edition

Opportunities and Challenges

Authors: Philippe Debroux
eBook ISBN: 9781780632421
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843343981
Paperback ISBN: 9780081014547
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 5th August 2010
Page Count: 260
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
100.00
85.00
109.00
92.65
155.44
132.12
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
109.00
92.65
87.50
74.38
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction; The rising tide of entrepreneurship; Historical and current socio-political and economic context of female entrepreneurship; Evolution of the concept of female entrepreneurship and the reality of women-owned businesses; The institutional environment of female entrepreneurship; Women in the labour market; Public policy supporting female entrepreneurship; Results of the field survey; Conclusions.

Description

This detailed study of female entrepreneurship in Asia examines the high economic growth that is increasingly driven by market-oriented economic reforms favouring entrepreneurship. There is a higher awareness by women of their political and socio-economic rights and recognition by society at large of social legitimacy of women pursuing business activities in their own right. This book assesses socio-cultural and economic factors influencing female entrepreneurship in Asia as well as the process and the tools and challenges that accompany it.

Key Features

  • Opportunity to acquire knowledge on the socio-economic roles played by women as entrepreneurs in the region
  • Description and analysis of the issue in countries at different stages of economic development and with different socio-economic and cultural environment
  • A broad approach encompassing historical, political, sociological, economics and businesses-related aspects of female entrepreneurship

Readership

Students and academics in Asian studies, international business managers

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632421
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843343981
Paperback ISBN:
9780081014547

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Philippe Debroux Author

Professor Philippe Debroux is a Professor of International Management at Soka University (Japan). He is also visiting Professor of International Management and Human Resource Management on a regular basis at Hanoi Economic University, Tsukuba University (Japan), Rennes University Center for Japanese Studies (France) and Brussels Solvay Business School MBA program.

Affiliations and Expertise

Soka University, Japan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.