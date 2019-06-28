FELTEN - HANSEN - WASCHKE - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788491137191

FELTEN - HANSEN - WASCHKE

1st Edition

Editors: David Felten John Hansen Jens Waschke
Paperback ISBN: 9788491137191
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2019
Details

About the Editor

David Felten

DAVID L. FELTEN, MD, PhD, is Assoc. Dean of Clinical Sciences and Prof. Neurosciences at UMHS and Chairman of the Board for Clerisy Corp. He’s former VP for Research and Medical Director of Research at William Beaumont Health System and Founding Associate Dean for their School of Medicine. He previously served as Dean of Grad Med Ed at Seton Hall; Founding Executive Director of the Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine and Prof of Anatomy and Neurobiology at UC Irvine; Founding Director of the Center for Neuroimmunology at Loma Linda School of Medicine; and the Kilian J. and Caroline F. Schmitt Professor and Chair of Department of Neurobiology, and Director of Markey Charitable Trust Institute for Neurobiology and Neurodegenerative Diseases and Aging at U of Rochester. His pioneering studies of autonomic innervation of lymphoid organs and neural-immune signaling underling psychoneuroimmunology has been featured on Bill Moyer’s, “Healing and the Mind,” “20/20,” and many other media venues. He served for over a decade on NBME, including Chair of the Neurosciences Committee for the USMLE.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Clerisy Corporation, Pittsford, New York

John Hansen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurobiology and Anatomy, Associate Dean for Admissions, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, New York

Jens Waschke

