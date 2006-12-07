Felson's Principles of Chest Roentgenology Text with CD-ROM - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416029236, 9781437720877

Felson's Principles of Chest Roentgenology Text with CD-ROM

3rd Edition

Authors: Lawrence Goodman
eBook ISBN: 9781437720877
eBook ISBN: 9780323244688
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th December 2006
Page Count: 272
Description

This classic text is the must-have primer of chest radiology. The Third Edition reflects the latest imaging approaches and terminology while retaining the easy-to-use format that has always made this book so popular. Images and diagrams appear on the left-hand pages while text and multiple-choice review questions appear on the corresponding right-hand pages. An accompanying CD-ROM includes additional images plus self-assessment tests representing three different levels of difficulty - to help you build your diagnostic skills regardless of your current degree of expertise.

Key Features

  • Uses the popular "programmed learning" approach to promote fast learning and reference.
  • Covers every aspects of chest radiology, including basic science, image interpretation, and terminology.

Table of Contents

  1. The Radiographic Examination

    2. Cross-sectional Imaging Techniques

    3. The Normal Chest X-Ray

    4. Lobar Anatomy

    5. Segmental Anatomy

    6. The Silhouette Sign

    7. The Air Bronchogram Sign

    8. Lobar and Segmental Collapse

    9. Patterns of Lung Disease

    10. The Mediastinum

    11. The Pleural and Extrapleural Space

    12. Cardiovascular Disease


    Appendix: Felson’s Ten Axioms for a Lifetime of Medical Learning

About the Author

Lawrence Goodman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Diagnostic Radiology and Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care, Director, Cardiothoracic Imaging, Medical College of Wisconsin / Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

