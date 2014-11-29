Felson's Principles of Chest Roentgenology, A Programmed Text - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131242599

Felson's Principles of Chest Roentgenology, A Programmed Text

1st Edition

Authors: Lawrence Goodman
Paperback ISBN: 9788131242599
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th November 2014
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

1. The Radiographic Examination: The Basics

2. Cross-sectional Imaging Techniques

3. The Normal Chest X-Ray: Reading Like the Pros

4. Chest CT: Putting It All Together

5. Lobar Anatomy

6. The Silhouette Sign

7. The Air Bronchogram Sign

8. Signs of Lung and Lobar Collapse

9. Patterns of Lung Disease

10. Understanding The Mediastinum

11. The Pleural and Extrapleural Space

12. Cardiovascular Disease

About the Author

Lawrence Goodman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Diagnostic Radiology and Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care, Director, Cardiothoracic Imaging, Medical College of Wisconsin / Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

