Felson's Principles of Chest Roentgenology, A Programmed Text
1st Edition
Authors: Lawrence Goodman
Paperback ISBN: 9788131242599
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th November 2014
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents
1. The Radiographic Examination: The Basics
2. Cross-sectional Imaging Techniques
3. The Normal Chest X-Ray: Reading Like the Pros
4. Chest CT: Putting It All Together
5. Lobar Anatomy
6. The Silhouette Sign
7. The Air Bronchogram Sign
8. Signs of Lung and Lobar Collapse
9. Patterns of Lung Disease
10. Understanding The Mediastinum
11. The Pleural and Extrapleural Space
12. Cardiovascular Disease
About the Author
Lawrence Goodman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Diagnostic Radiology and Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care, Director, Cardiothoracic Imaging, Medical College of Wisconsin / Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
