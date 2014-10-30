Felson's Principles of Chest Roentgenology, A Programmed Text - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455774838, 9780323295710

Felson's Principles of Chest Roentgenology, A Programmed Text

4th Edition

Authors: Lawrence Goodman
Paperback ISBN: 9781455774838
eBook ISBN: 9780323295710
eBook ISBN: 9780323265751
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th October 2014
Page Count: 288
Description

Popular for its easy-to-use format, Felsons Principles of Chest Roentgenology remains the must-have primer of chest radiology. With the inclusion of the latest imaging approaches and terminology, its unique programmed learning approach presented in a highly interactive styledemystifies reading and interpreting radiologic images. High-quality images and diagrams are accompanied by multiple-choice review questions to reinforce key concepts. Additional online images plus self-assessment tests help you sharpen your skills and build confidence!

"A must for anyone who fancies him/herself as a competent general radiologist." Reviewed by: John Reid, Borders General Hospital on behalf of RAD Magazine, December 2015

Key Features

  • Quickly grasp the radiology fundamentals you need to know—including basic science, image interpretation, and terminology—with the popular "programmed learning" approach, which promotes fast learning and reference.

  • Discern the nuances between modalities by comparing CT and MR images as well as traditional radiographs.

Table of Contents

1. The Radiographic Examination: The Basics

2. Cross-sectional Imaging Techniques

3. The Normal Chest X-Ray: Reading Like the Pros

4. Chest CT: Putting It All Together

5. Lobar Anatomy

6. The Silhouette Sign

7. The Air Bronchogram Sign

8. Signs of Lung and Lobar Collapse

9. Patterns of Lung Disease

10. Understanding The Mediastinum

11. The Pleural and Extrapleural Space

12. Cardiovascular Disease

About the Author

Lawrence Goodman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Diagnostic Radiology and Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care, Director, Cardiothoracic Imaging, Medical College of Wisconsin / Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

