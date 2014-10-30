Felson's Principles of Chest Roentgenology, A Programmed Text
4th Edition
Description
Popular for its easy-to-use format, Felsons Principles of Chest Roentgenology remains the must-have primer of chest radiology. With the inclusion of the latest imaging approaches and terminology, its unique programmed learning approach presented in a highly interactive styledemystifies reading and interpreting radiologic images. High-quality images and diagrams are accompanied by multiple-choice review questions to reinforce key concepts. Additional online images plus self-assessment tests help you sharpen your skills and build confidence!
"A must for anyone who fancies him/herself as a competent general radiologist." Reviewed by: John Reid, Borders General Hospital on behalf of RAD Magazine, December 2015
Key Features
- Quickly grasp the radiology fundamentals you need to know —including basic science, image interpretation, and terminology—with the popular "programmed learning" approach, which promotes fast learning and reference.
- Discern the nuances between modalities by comparing CT and MR images as well as traditional radiographs.
Table of Contents
1. The Radiographic Examination: The Basics
2. Cross-sectional Imaging Techniques
3. The Normal Chest X-Ray: Reading Like the Pros
4. Chest CT: Putting It All Together
5. Lobar Anatomy
6. The Silhouette Sign
7. The Air Bronchogram Sign
8. Signs of Lung and Lobar Collapse
9. Patterns of Lung Disease
10. Understanding The Mediastinum
11. The Pleural and Extrapleural Space
12. Cardiovascular Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 30th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455774838
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295710
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323265751
About the Author
Lawrence Goodman
Professor, Diagnostic Radiology and Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care, Director, Cardiothoracic Imaging, Medical College of Wisconsin / Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin