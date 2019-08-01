Felines of the World
1st Edition
Discoveries in Taxonomic Classification and History
Description
Felines of the World: Discoveries in Taxonomic Classification and History provides the most recent taxonomic, paleontological, phylogenetic and DNA advances of wild felid and domestic cat species following guidelines dictated by the IUCN SSC Cat Specialist Group. It highlights the importance of felines and their role as predators in maintaining the ecological biome balance in which they have evolved. The book delves into the anatomical, evolutionary and zoogeographic features of fossil and current felid species. Each species is described in detail, detailing its classification, habitat and biological habits. This book also presents the most updated threat and conservation status of each species.
This book is an ideal resource for zoologists and paleontologists, primarily those interested in the evolution and features of extinct and extant felines.
Key Features
- Details the lineage, features and habits of over 40 felid species
- Covers all species within the Felidae family, including lions, lynxes, pumas and domestic cats
- Features detailed and colorful illustrations, diagrams and species location maps
- Informs readers on endangered species, current threats and conservation efforts
Readership
Researchers and specialists in zoology, natural history, palaeontology, evolutionary biology, and feline studies
Table of Contents
1. Order of Carnivores
2. Family Felidae
3. Zoogeography of Felines
Gallery of All Species of Felidae
4. Pantherinae
5. Felinae
6. Ecology
7. Ethology
8. Genetics
9. The Felidae and Man
10. Conservation of Felidae
Details
434
- 434
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
1st August 2019
- 1st August 2019
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780128165034
- 9780128165034
About the Author
Giovanni Bellani
Dr. Giovanni Giuseppe Bellani is a zoology consultant for some of the most prestigious natural history museums in Italy, including his recent past affiliation with the Natural History Museum “Faraggiana Ferrandi” of Novara, where he organized the classification of the collections and the restructuring, planning, and following production of the new permanent exhibitions. He received his Ph.D. in natural sciences from the University of Pavia. He is a member of the Scientific Committee for the Design of Watercourses and participates in an exhibition of the Ecomuseum of the Sesia River Valley, which is part of the Piedmontese ecomuseum project. Dr. Bellani has published four books on natural sciences and has collaborated with two other books and on numerous scientific journal publications on zoology, museology, conservation and environmental sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Zoology Consultant, Natural History Museum of Novara, Italy