Feline Practice: Integrating Medicine and Well-Being (Part II), An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 50-5
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Margie Scherk, is the second of two issues on Feline Practice: Integrating Medicine and Well-Being. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to: Nutrition and risks of weight and muscle loss; Importance of maintaining muscle and weight: controversies in what to feed; Nutrition: How to feed; Nutrition: assessing requirements and current intake; Stem cell therapy and cats; Complex disease management: managing a cat with comorbidities; Hyperaldosteronism in cats, Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism in cats; Updates in feline diabetes; Feline pancreatitis; Triaditis; Hypertension in cats; Feline gallbladder diseases; Oral health and disease; and Newly recognized neurological entities.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 12th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323754422
About the Editor
Margie Scherk
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.