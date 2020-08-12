Feline Practice: Integrating Medicine and Well-Being (Part II), An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 50-5

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Margie Scherk, is the second of two issues on Feline Practice: Integrating Medicine and Well-Being. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to: Nutrition and risks of weight and muscle loss; Importance of maintaining muscle and weight: controversies in what to feed; Nutrition: How to feed; Nutrition: assessing requirements and current intake; Stem cell therapy and cats; Complex disease management: managing a cat with comorbidities; Hyperaldosteronism in cats, Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism in cats; Updates in feline diabetes; Feline pancreatitis; Triaditis; Hypertension in cats; Feline gallbladder diseases; Oral health and disease; and Newly recognized neurological entities.