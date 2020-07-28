Feline Practice: Integrating Medicine and Well-Being (Part I), An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323734035

Feline Practice: Integrating Medicine and Well-Being (Part I), An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 50-4

1st Edition

Editors: Margie Scherk
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323734035
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Margie Scherk, is the first of two issues on Feline Practice: Integrating Medicine and Well-Being. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to: Analgesia; Feline Chronic Pain and Degenerative Joint Disease; Feline Neuropathic Pain; Inevitability of Feline Aging: Meeting Physical, Psychological, and Psychoemotional Needs; Stress and Feline Health (Idiopathic Cystitis and the Pandora Syndrome); Environment and Feline Health At Home and in the Clinic; Behavior Problem or Problem Behavior?; Behavior as an Illness Indicator; News in FeLV; Understanding FIP - Update on Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Treatment; New Tests in Feline Medicine; Dermatophytoses/Nasal Planum Diseases; Ethical Questions in Feline Medicine (Declawing, Housing, Prolonging Life); and Incorporating Genetics into Clinical Feline Practice.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th July 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323734035

About the Editors

Margie Scherk

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.