Feline Practice: Integrating Medicine and Well-Being (Part I), An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 50-4

Feline Practice: Integrating Medicine and Well-Being (Part I), An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323734035

Editors: Beth Marchitelli Margie Scherk Tami Shearer
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323720762
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323734035
Published Date: 28th July 2020
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Margie Scherk, is the first of two issues on Feline Practice: Integrating Medicine and Well-Being. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to: Analgesia; Feline Chronic Pain and Degenerative Joint Disease; Feline Neuropathic Pain; Inevitability of Feline Aging: Meeting Physical, Psychological, and Psychoemotional Needs; Stress and Feline Health (Idiopathic Cystitis and the Pandora Syndrome); Environment and Feline Health At Home and in the Clinic; Behavior Problem or Problem Behavior?; Behavior as an Illness Indicator; News in FeLV; Understanding FIP - Update on Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Treatment; New Tests in Feline Medicine; Dermatophytoses/Nasal Planum Diseases; Ethical Questions in Feline Medicine (Declawing, Housing, Prolonging Life); and Incorporating Genetics into Clinical Feline Practice.

About the Editors

