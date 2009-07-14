Feline Orthopedic Surgery and Musculoskeletal Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702029868, 9780702037337

Feline Orthopedic Surgery and Musculoskeletal Disease

1st Edition

Editors: P. M. Montavon Katja Voss Sorrel Langley-Hobbs
eBook ISBN: 9780702037337
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702029868
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 14th July 2009
Page Count: 582
Description

Feline Orthopedic Surgery and Musculoskeletal Disease is the first book dedicated specifically to treating cats with disorders in this specific area. The practice of feline orthopedic surgery and traumatology has developed to a great extent over the last ten years as cat ownership is increasing and this textbook discusses new veterinary diagnostic procedures and surgical techniques that have been developed that veterinarians, residents and students working in the field of internal medicine need to know about.

Key Features

  • Covers the basics of feline anesthesia, analgesia, preoperative and postoperative care of the patient, orthopedic instrumentation and implants
  • Contains detailed sections on investigation and diagnosis of feline orthopedic diseases and injuries, with specific chapters on diseases of the footpads and nails, tumors of the musculoskeletal system, and polytrauma
  • Surgical techniques of feline orthopedic diseases and injuries are explained step-by-step with many schematic illustrations
  • Presents both classical treatments using cost-effective implants and new osteosynthesis techniques using modern implants
  • Over 20 new and original surgical methods are included

Table of Contents


  • Clinical Approach to the Orthopedic Patient

  • Musculoskeletal Diseases

  • Polytrauma

  • Introduction to Musculoskeletal Injuries

  • The Surgical Patient

  • Orthopedic Materials, Instruments, Implants and Techniques

  • Treatment of Selected Surgical Diseases and Injuries

Details

No. of pages:
582
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702037337
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702029868

About the Editor

P. M. Montavon

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinic for Small Animal Surgery, Vetsuisse Faculty University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland

Katja Voss

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinic for Small Animal Surgery, Vetsuisse Faculty University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland

Sorrel Langley-Hobbs

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Small Animal Orthopaedic Surgery European Specialist in Small Animal Surgery School of Veterinary Sciences University of Bristol

