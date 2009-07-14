Feline Orthopedic Surgery and Musculoskeletal Disease is the first book dedicated specifically to treating cats with disorders in this specific area. The practice of feline orthopedic surgery and traumatology has developed to a great extent over the last ten years as cat ownership is increasing and this textbook discusses new veterinary diagnostic procedures and surgical techniques that have been developed that veterinarians, residents and students working in the field of internal medicine need to know about.