Feline Orthopedic Surgery and Musculoskeletal Disease
1st Edition
Description
Feline Orthopedic Surgery and Musculoskeletal Disease is the first book dedicated specifically to treating cats with disorders in this specific area. The practice of feline orthopedic surgery and traumatology has developed to a great extent over the last ten years as cat ownership is increasing and this textbook discusses new veterinary diagnostic procedures and surgical techniques that have been developed that veterinarians, residents and students working in the field of internal medicine need to know about.
Key Features
- Covers the basics of feline anesthesia, analgesia, preoperative and postoperative care of the patient, orthopedic instrumentation and implants
- Contains detailed sections on investigation and diagnosis of feline orthopedic diseases and injuries, with specific chapters on diseases of the footpads and nails, tumors of the musculoskeletal system, and polytrauma
- Surgical techniques of feline orthopedic diseases and injuries are explained step-by-step with many schematic illustrations
- Presents both classical treatments using cost-effective implants and new osteosynthesis techniques using modern implants
- Over 20 new and original surgical methods are included
Table of Contents
- Clinical Approach to the Orthopedic Patient
- Musculoskeletal Diseases
- Polytrauma
- Introduction to Musculoskeletal Injuries
- The Surgical Patient
- Orthopedic Materials, Instruments, Implants and Techniques
- Treatment of Selected Surgical Diseases and Injuries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2009
- Published:
- 14th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037337
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702029868
About the Editor
P. M. Montavon
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinic for Small Animal Surgery, Vetsuisse Faculty University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Katja Voss
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinic for Small Animal Surgery, Vetsuisse Faculty University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Sorrel Langley-Hobbs
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Small Animal Orthopaedic Surgery European Specialist in Small Animal Surgery School of Veterinary Sciences University of Bristol