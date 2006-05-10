Feline Medicine
1st Edition
A Practical Guide for Veterinary Nurses and Technicians
Authors: Martha Cannon Myra Forster-van Hijfte
eBook ISBN: 9780702032424
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th May 2006
Page Count: 256
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It
is the first book to present all aspects of feline medicine in a form that is specifically relevant to Nurses and Technicians. This book explores the role of the Nurse and Technician and offers a practical, ‘hands-on' approach to feline veterinary care.
Key Features
- This is the first comprehensive guide to feline medicine aimed at the veterinary nurse and technician.
- Explains in detail the physiological and behavioral differences between dogs and cats — and how these differences impact veterinary care.
- Provides complete coverage of caring for cats — from basic handling techniques to advanced nursing skills.
- Includes tips from the experts on how to get a finicky cat to eat and how to pacify aggressive cats quickly and easily.
Table of Contents
- Feline Behavior
2. Preventative Health Care
3. Nutrition
4. The Hospitalized Cat
5. Techniques
6. Nursing Common Diseases
7. Emergency Care and First Aid
8. Anesthesia and Analgesia
9. Owner Communication
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 10th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032424
About the Author
Martha Cannon
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist in Feline Medicine; Director, Oxfordshire Cat Clinic Ltd.
Myra Forster-van Hijfte
Affiliations and Expertise
European and RCVS specialist in small animal medicine
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.