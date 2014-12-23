Feline Medicine - review and test

Unlike many feline self-assessment reviews, Feline Medicine – Review & Test goes in-depth into more than 70 clinical cases from a panel of international experts. This handy manual covers common health conditions in cats with descriptive and diagnostic images and clinical and laboratory data. It challenges you to formulate a differential diagnosis, suggest a recommended therapy pathway, provide an educated prognosis, and propose ways of prevention — then reveals the definitive diagnosis, treatment, preventative medicine, and final comments at the end of each case. You can also self-test on the go with the mobile-optimized companion website.