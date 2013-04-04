Feline Diabetes, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 43-2

Guest editor Jacquie Rand highlights important areas in feline diabetes for all small animal practitioners. Topics include pathogenesis and risk factors for diabetes, diet for prevention and management of diabetes, management of diabetic cats with long-acting insulin, management of cats on lente insulin, pancreatitis and diabetes, home glucose monitoring, acromegaly and hyperadrencorticism and feline diabetes, renal disease and diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar syndrome, continuous glucose monitoring, oral hypoglycemic agents, new therapies in humans relevant to cats and much more!