Feline Diabetes, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773510, 9781455773787

Feline Diabetes, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 43-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jacquie Rand
eBook ISBN: 9781455773787
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773510
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2013
Description

Guest editor Jacquie Rand highlights important areas in feline diabetes for all small animal practitioners. Topics include pathogenesis and risk factors for diabetes, diet for prevention and management of diabetes, management of diabetic cats with long-acting insulin, management of cats on lente insulin, pancreatitis and diabetes, home glucose monitoring, acromegaly and hyperadrencorticism and feline diabetes, renal disease and diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar syndrome, continuous glucose monitoring, oral hypoglycemic agents, new therapies in humans relevant to cats and much more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455773787
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455773510

About the Authors

Jacquie Rand Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Queensland School of Veterinary Science, St Lucia, Australia

