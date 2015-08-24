Feline Behavioral Health and Welfare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455774012, 9780323249751

Feline Behavioral Health and Welfare

1st Edition

Authors: Ilona Rodan Sarah Heath
eBook ISBN: 9780323249751
eBook ISBN: 9781455774029
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455774012
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th August 2015
Page Count: 480
Description

Learn to manage the physical and psychological well-being of your feline patients with Feline Behavioral Medicine: Prevention and Treatment. From house soiling problems to aggression, this all-new reference offers detailed guidance on assessing, treating, and preventing the full spectrum of feline behavioral problems. Material is organized by both topic and life stage for quick access to the information you need. Plus its incorporation of patient education materials, instructive images, and the latest AAFP guidelines, makes it an invaluable addition to any vet clinicians library.

"This book ... will undoubtedly become THE reference in that very specific field." Reviewed by: Fabienne Dethioux on behalf of Royal Canin: Vets Today, January 2016

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Focus on the prevention of behavior problems is found throughout the majority of the book to show clinicians how to incorporate behavioral considerations into general practice.
  • Comprehensive, holistic care fusing the physical and psychological well-being of feline patients serves as a foundation for all content.
  • International team of expert contributors provides in-depth, authoritative guidance using the most up-to-date information available.
  • Updated information on preventive advice and treatment recommendations follows the guidelines set forth by the AAFP.
  • Client handouts and behavior questionnaires in the book help vets clearly communicate with clients about their cat’s behavior.

Table of Contents

PART 1: Introduction
1. Why prevention and treatment of undesirable behavior matters
2. Approaches to feline behavior welfare

PART 2: Normal feline behavior
3. Feline communication
4. Normal social behavior
5. Feline learning

PART 3: Prevention of behavior problems: The cat at home
6. Pet selection
7. Providing appropriate healthcare
8. Providing appropriate behavioral care

PART 4: Prevention of behavior problems: The cat at the practice
9. The Cat in the Veterinary Practice
10. The Cat in the Consulting Room
11. Housing cats in the veterinary practice

PART 5: Interplay between behavior and disease
12. Stress as a risk factor for disease
13. Feline obesity
14. Acute Pain and Behavior
15. Chronic Pain and Behavior
16. Feline orofacial pain syndrome

PART 6: Management and treatment of undesirable behaviors
17. Understanding the Cat’s Emotion
18. Use of Pheromones in Feline Practice
19. Tools of the trade: Psychopharmacology and Nutrition

PART 7: Approaching problem behavior within the veterinary practice
20. Providing Feline-Friendly Consultations
21. Handling the painful cat
22. Handling the challenging cat

PART 8: Approaching problem behavior at home
23. Undesirable but normal behavior
24. House soiling problems
25. Behavior Problems of the Senior Cat
26. Inter-cat Conflict
27. Human-Directed Aggression in Cats

About the Author

Ilona Rodan

Sarah Heath

Affiliations and Expertise

European Veterinary Specialist in Behavioural Medicine (Companion Animals), Chester, UK

