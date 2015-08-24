Feline Behavioral Health and Welfare
1st Edition
Description
Learn to manage the physical and psychological well-being of your feline patients with Feline Behavioral Medicine: Prevention and Treatment. From house soiling problems to aggression, this all-new reference offers detailed guidance on assessing, treating, and preventing the full spectrum of feline behavioral problems. Material is organized by both topic and life stage for quick access to the information you need. Plus its incorporation of patient education materials, instructive images, and the latest AAFP guidelines, makes it an invaluable addition to any vet clinicians library.
"This book ... will undoubtedly become THE reference in that very specific field." Reviewed by: Fabienne Dethioux on behalf of Royal Canin: Vets Today, January 2016
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Focus on the prevention of behavior problems is found throughout the majority of the book to show clinicians how to incorporate behavioral considerations into general practice.
- Comprehensive, holistic care fusing the physical and psychological well-being of feline patients serves as a foundation for all content.
- International team of expert contributors provides in-depth, authoritative guidance using the most up-to-date information available.
- Updated information on preventive advice and treatment recommendations follows the guidelines set forth by the AAFP.
- Client handouts and behavior questionnaires in the book help vets clearly communicate with clients about their cat’s behavior.
Table of Contents
PART 1: Introduction
1. Why prevention and treatment of undesirable behavior matters
2. Approaches to feline behavior welfare
PART 2: Normal feline behavior
3. Feline communication
4. Normal social behavior
5. Feline learning
PART 3: Prevention of behavior problems: The cat at home
6. Pet selection
7. Providing appropriate healthcare
8. Providing appropriate behavioral care
PART 4: Prevention of behavior problems: The cat at the practice
9. The Cat in the Veterinary Practice
10. The Cat in the Consulting Room
11. Housing cats in the veterinary practice
PART 5: Interplay between behavior and disease
12. Stress as a risk factor for disease
13. Feline obesity
14. Acute Pain and Behavior
15. Chronic Pain and Behavior
16. Feline orofacial pain syndrome
PART 6: Management and treatment of undesirable behaviors
17. Understanding the Cat’s Emotion
18. Use of Pheromones in Feline Practice
19. Tools of the trade: Psychopharmacology and Nutrition
PART 7: Approaching problem behavior within the veterinary practice
20. Providing Feline-Friendly Consultations
21. Handling the painful cat
22. Handling the challenging cat
PART 8: Approaching problem behavior at home
23. Undesirable but normal behavior
24. House soiling problems
25. Behavior Problems of the Senior Cat
26. Inter-cat Conflict
27. Human-Directed Aggression in Cats
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 24th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249751
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774029
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455774012
About the Author
Ilona Rodan
Sarah Heath
Affiliations and Expertise
European Veterinary Specialist in Behavioural Medicine (Companion Animals), Chester, UK