Feline Behavioral Health and Welfare

PART 1: Introduction

1. Why prevention and treatment of undesirable behavior matters

2. Approaches to feline behavior welfare

PART 2: Normal feline behavior

3. Feline communication

4. Normal social behavior

5. Feline learning

PART 3: Prevention of behavior problems: The cat at home

6. Pet selection

7. Providing appropriate healthcare

8. Providing appropriate behavioral care

PART 4: Prevention of behavior problems: The cat at the practice

9. The Cat in the Veterinary Practice

10. The Cat in the Consulting Room

11. Housing cats in the veterinary practice

PART 5: Interplay between behavior and disease

12. Stress as a risk factor for disease

13. Feline obesity

14. Acute Pain and Behavior

15. Chronic Pain and Behavior

16. Feline orofacial pain syndrome

PART 6: Management and treatment of undesirable behaviors

17. Understanding the Cat’s Emotion

18. Use of Pheromones in Feline Practice

19. Tools of the trade: Psychopharmacology and Nutrition

PART 7: Approaching problem behavior within the veterinary practice

20. Providing Feline-Friendly Consultations

21. Handling the painful cat

22. Handling the challenging cat

PART 8: Approaching problem behavior at home

23. Undesirable but normal behavior

24. House soiling problems

25. Behavior Problems of the Senior Cat

26. Inter-cat Conflict

27. Human-Directed Aggression in Cats

