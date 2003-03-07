Feline Behavior - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721694986, 9781416064251

Feline Behavior

2nd Edition

Authors: Bonnie Beaver
eBook ISBN: 9781416064251
eBook ISBN: 9781455757305
Paperback ISBN: 9780721694986
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th March 2003
Page Count: 360
Description

This book covers all common behavior problems pertaining to the cat, including the history of feline development to social and communicative behavior. An excellent resource for both professionals and pet owners alike, it features a clear format and easily accessible information. Discussions focus on the changing role of a cat's behavior for humans, as well as new treatments that arise as more is understood about cat behavior.

Key Features

  • Chapters are written in a clear, concise manner, making it easy for the reader to fully comprehend the different behavior patterns in cats, including:
    • Neurologic and sensory behavior
    • Communicative behavior
    • Social behavior
    • Sexual behavior
    • Ingestive hehavior
    • Eliminative behavior
    • Locomotive behavior
    • Grooming behavior

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Feline Behavior
    2. Feline Behavior of Sensory and Neural origin
    3. Feline Communicative Behavior
    4. Feline Social Behavior
    5. Male Feline Sexual Behavior
    6. Female Feline Sexual Behavior
    7. Feline Ingestive Behavior
    8. Feline Eliminative Behavior
    9. Feline Locomotive Behavior
    10. Feline Grooming Behavior

    Appendix A. Phonetics of Feline Vocalization
    Appendix B. Sensory Response Development
    Appendix C. Motor Response Development
    Appendix D. Miscellaneous Response Development
    Appendix E. Psychopharmacologic Agents Used in Cats

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416064251
eBook ISBN:
9781455757305
Paperback ISBN:
9780721694986

About the Author

Bonnie Beaver

Professor, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine

Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA

Recognized internationally, Dr. Beaver has given more than 250 presentations, authored more than 175 articles and 9 books on animal welfare and behavior. She has been president of the American Veterinary Society for Animal Behavior, American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, American College of Animal Welfare, and American Veterinary Medical Association and served on special advisory committees for USDHEW, National Research Council, PEW National Veterinary Education Program, and ILAR. Honors include Distinguished Practitioner-National Academies of Practice, AVMA Animal Welfare Award, Friskies PetCare Award, Bustad Companion Animal Veterinarian of the Year Award, Legend in Veterinary Medicine (1 of 12), and an honorary DSc degree.

Dr. Beaver also co-authored Efficient Livestock Handling: The Practical Application of Animal Welfare and Behavioral Science (2015) and was a section editor for the highly respected Encyclopedia of Animal Behavior (which won the PROSE Award and CHOICE Outstanding Academic Title), both published by Elsevier/Academic Press.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA

