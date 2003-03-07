Feline Behavior

Professor, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine

Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA

Recognized internationally, Dr. Beaver has given more than 250 presentations, authored more than 175 articles and 9 books on animal welfare and behavior. She has been president of the American Veterinary Society for Animal Behavior, American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, American College of Animal Welfare, and American Veterinary Medical Association and served on special advisory committees for USDHEW, National Research Council, PEW National Veterinary Education Program, and ILAR. Honors include Distinguished Practitioner-National Academies of Practice, AVMA Animal Welfare Award, Friskies PetCare Award, Bustad Companion Animal Veterinarian of the Year Award, Legend in Veterinary Medicine (1 of 12), and an honorary DSc degree.

Dr. Beaver also co-authored Efficient Livestock Handling: The Practical Application of Animal Welfare and Behavioral Science (2015) and was a section editor for the highly respected Encyclopedia of Animal Behavior (which won the PROSE Award and CHOICE Outstanding Academic Title), both published by Elsevier/Academic Press.