Feigin and Cherry's Textbook of Pediatric Infectious Diseases - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781455711772, 9780323186605

Feigin and Cherry's Textbook of Pediatric Infectious Diseases

7th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print, 2-Volume Set

Authors: James Cherry Gail Demmler-Harrison Sheldon Kaplan William Steinbach Peter Hotez
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711772
eBook ISBN: 9780323186605
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th October 2013
Page Count: 3904
Description

Feigin and Cherry's Textbook of Pediatric Infectious Diseases helps you put the very latest knowledge to work for your young patients with unparalleled coverage of everything from epidemiology, public health, and preventive medicine through clinical manifestations, diagnosis, treatment, and much more. Ideal for all physicians, whether in an office or hospital setting, Feigin and Cherrys equips you with trusted answers to your most challenging clinical infectious disease questions.

"Excellent coverage of most uptodate advances in the basic sciences relating to the understanding of Infectious agents and mechanism behind their infectivity is at the heart of this edition." Reviewed by BACCH Newsletter, March 2015

"The book should meet the expectations of pure academic readers to that of busy clinicians challenged with critical decision making in the care of sick children anywhere." Reviewed by BACCH Newsletter, March 2015

Key Features

  • Meet your most difficult clinical challenges in pediatric infectious disease, including today’s more aggressive infectious and resistant strains as well as emerging and re-emerging diseases, with unmatched, comprehensive coverage of immunology, epidemiology, public health, preventive medicine, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, treatment, and much more.

  • Find the answers you need quickly thanks to an organization both by organ system and by etiologic microorganism, allowing you to easily approach any topic from either direction.

  • Search the complete text and download all of the images online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

VOLUME 1

PART I: Host-Parasite Relationships and the Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases

1. Molecular Determinants of Microbial Pathogenesis

2. Normal and Impaired Immunologic Responses to Infection

3. Metabolic Response of the Host to Infections

4. Fever: Pathogenesis and Treatment

5. The Human Microbiome

6. Epidemiology and Biostatistics of Infectious Diseases

 

Part II: Infection of Specific Organ Systems

Section I Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

7. The Common Cold

8. Infections of the Oral Cavity

9. Pharyngitis (Pharyngitis, Tonsillitis, Tonsillopharyngitis, and Nasopharyngitis)

10. Uvulitis

11. Peritonsillar, Retropharyngeal and Parapharyngeal Abscesses

12. Cervical Lymphadenitis

13. Parotitis

14. Rhinosinusitis

15. Otitis Externa

16. Otitis Media

17. Mastoiditis

18. Croup (Laryngitis, Laryngotracheitis, Spasmodic Croup, Laryngotracheobronchitis, Bacterial Tracheitis, and Laryngotracheobronchopneumonitis) and Epiglottitis (Supraglottitis)

Section II Lower Respiratory Tract Infections

19. Acute Bronchitis

20. Chronic Bronchitis

21. Bronchiolitis and Infectious Asthma

22. Pediatric Community-Acquired Pneumonia

23. Children's Interstitial Lung Disease and Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

24. Complications of Pneumonia

25. Cystic Fibrosis

Section III Infections of the Heart

26. Infective Endocarditis

27. Infectious Pericarditis

28. Myocarditis

29. Acute Rheumatic Fever

30. Mediastinitis

Section IV Central Nervous System Infections

31. Bacterial Meningitis Beyond the Neonatal Period

32. Parameningeal Infections

33. Fungal Meningitis

34. Eosinophilic Meningitis

35. Aseptic Meningitis and Viral Meningitis

36. Encephalitis and Meningoencephalitis

37. Parainfections and Postinfectious Disorders of the Nervous System

37-A. Parainfections and Postinfections Demyelinating Disorders of the Central Nervous System

37-B. Infection-Associated Myelitis and Meylopathies of the Spinal Cord

Section V Genitourinary Tract Infections

38. Urethritis

39. Cystitis and Pyelonephritis

40. Renal Abscess

41. Prostatitis

42. Genital Infections

Section VI Gastrointestinal Tract Infections

43. Esophagitis

44. Approach to Patients with Gastrointestinal Tract Infections and Food Poisoning

45. Antibiotic-Associated Colitis

46. Whipple Disease

Section VII Liver DiseaseS

47. Hepatitis

48. Cholangitis and Cholecystitis

49. Pyogenic Liver Abscess

50. Reye Syndrome

Section VIII Other Intra-Abdominal Infections

51. Appendicitis and Pelvic Abscess

52. Pancreatitis

53. Peritonitis and Intra-abdominal Abscess

54. Retroperitoneal Infections

Section IX Musculoskeletal Infections

55. Osteomyelitis

56. Septic Arthritis

57. Bacterial Myositis and Pyomyositis

Section X Skin Infections

58. Cutaneous Manifestatiions of Systemic Infections

59. Roseola Infantum (Exanthem Subitum)

60. Skin Infections

60-A. Bacterial Skin Infections

60-B. Viral and Fungal Skin Infections

Section XI Ocular Infectious Diseases

61. Ocular Infections

Section XII Systemic Infectious Diseases

62. Bacteremia and Septic Shock

63. Fever Without Source and Fever of Unknown Origin

64. Toxic Shock Syndrome

65. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome in Children

Section XIII Infections of the Fetus and Newborn

66. Approach to the Infections in the Fetus and Neonate

Section XIV Infections of the Compromised Host

67. Primary Immunodeficiencies

68. The Febril Neutropenic Patient

69. Opportunistic Infections in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

70. Infections in Pediatric Heart Transplantation

71. Infections in Pediatric Lung Transplantation

72. Opportunistic Infections in Liver and Intestinal Transplantation

73. Opportunistic Infections in Kidney Transplantation

74. Infections Related to Prosthetic or Artificial Devices

75. Infections Related to Craniofacial Surgical Procedures

76. Infections in Burn Patients

Section XV Unclassified Infectious Diseases

77. Kawasaki Disease

78. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

 

Part III: Infections with Specific Microorganisms

Section XVI Bacterial Infections

79. Nomenclature for Aerobic and Anaerobic Bacteria

Subsection 1 Gram-Positive Cocci

80. Staphylococcus Aureus Infections (Coagulase-Positive Staphylococci)

81. Coagulase -Negative Staphylococcal Infections

82. Group A, Group C and Group G Beta - Hemolytic Streptococcal Infection

83. Group B Streptococcal Infections

84. Enterococcal and Viridans Streptococcal Infections

85. Pneumococcal Infections

86. Miscellaneous Gram Positive Cocci

Subsection 2 Gram-Negative Cocci

87. Moraxella Catarrhalis

88. Meningococcal Disease

89. Gonococcal Infections

Subsection 3 Gram-Positive Bacilli

90. Diptheria

91. Anthrax

92. Bacillus Cereus

93. Arcanobacterium Haemolyticum

94. Erysipelothrix Rhusiopathiae

95. Listeriosis

96. Tuberculosis

97. Other Mycobacteria

98. Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer: The Major Cutaneous Mycobacterioses

99. Nocardia

100. Corynebacterium and Rhodococcus

Subsection 4 Gram-Negative Bacilli

101. Citrobacter

102. Enterobacter

103. Extraintestinal Pathogenic Escherichia Coli

104. Diarrhea-Causing and Dysentery-Causing Escherichia coli

105. Klebsiella

106. Morganella Morganii

107. Proteus

108. Providencia

109. Shigella

110. Serratia

111. Salmonella

112. Plague (Yersinia Species)

113. Other Yersinia Species

114. Miscellaneoud Enterobacteriaceae

115. Aeromonas

116. Pasteurella Multocida

117. Cholera

118. Vibrio Parahaemolyticus

119. Vibrio Vulnificus

120. Miscellaneous Non-Enterobacteriaceae Fermentative Bacilli

121. Acinetobacter

122. Achromobacter (Alcaligenes)

123. Eikenella Corrodens

124. Elizabethkingia and Chryseobacterium Species

125. Pseudomonas and Related Genera

126. Stenotrophomonas (Xanthomonas) Maltophilia

Subsection 5 Gram-Negative Coccobacilli

127. Aggregatibacter Actinomycetemcomitans

128. Brucellosis

129. Pertussis and Other Bordetella Infections

130. Calymmatobacterium Granulomatis

131. Campylobacter Jejuni

132. Tularemia

133. Haemophilus Influenzae

134. Other Haemophilus Species (Ducreyi, Haemolyticus, Influenzae Biogroup Aegyptius, Parahaemolyticus and Parainfluenzae) and Aggregatibacter (Haemophilus) Aphrophilus

135. Helicobacter Pylori

136. Kingella Kingae

137. Legionnaires’ Disease, Pontiac Fever, and Related Illness

138. Streptobacillus Moniliformis (Rat Bite Fever)

139. Bartonella Infections

Subsection 6 Treponemataceae

140. Borrelia

140-A. Lyme Disease

140-B. Relapsing Fever

141. Leptospirosis

142. Spirillum Minus (Rat Bite Fever)

143. Syphylis

144. Nonvenereal Treponematoses

Subsection 7 Anaerobic Bacteria

145. Clostridial Intoxication and Infection

146. Infant Botulism

147. Tetanus

148. Actinomycosis

149. Bacteroides Fusobacterium and Prevotella

 

VOLUME 2

Section XVII: Viral Infections

150. Classification and Nomenclature of Viruses

DNA Viruses - Subsection 1 Parvoviridae

151. Human Parvovirus

152. Human Bocaviruses

DNA Viruses - Subsection 2 Polyomaviridae

153. Human Polyomaviruses

154. Human Papillomaviruses

DNA Viruses - Subsection 3 Adenovirses

155. Adneoviruses

DNA Viruses - Subsection 4 Hepatoviridae

156. Hepatitis B and D Viruses

DNA Viruses - Subsection 5 Herpesvididae

157. Herpes Simplex Viruses 1 and 2

158. Cytomegalovirus

159. Epstein Barr Virus

160. Human Herpesviruses 6, 7 and 8

161. Varicella Zoster Virus

DNA Viruses - Subsection 6 Poxviridae

162. Smallpox (Variola Virus)

163. Monkey Pox and Other Pox Viruses

164. Mimiviruses

RNA Viruses - Subsection 1 Picornaviridae

165. Enteroviruses and parechoviruses

166. Rhinoviruses

167. Hepatitis A Virus

RNA Viruses - Subsection 2 Caliciviridae

168. Caliciviruses

169. Hepatitis E Virus

RNA Viruses - Subsection 3 Reoviridae

170. Reoviruses

171. Orbiviruses, Coltiviruses, and Seadornaviruses

172. Rotaviruses

RNA Viruses - Subsection 4 Togaviridae

173. Rubella Virus

174. Alphaviruses

174-A: Eastern Equine Encephalitis

174-B: Western Equine Encephalitis

174-C: Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis

174-D: Chikungunya

174-E: Ross River Virus Arthritis

174-F: Other Alphaviral Infections

Subsection 5 Flaviviridae

175. Flaviviruses

175-A: St. Louis Encephalitis

175-B West Nile Virus

175-C: Yellow Fever

175-D: Dengue, Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever, and Severe Dengue

175-E: Japanese Encephalitis

175-F: Murray Valley Encephalitis

175-G: Tick-Borne Encephalitis

175-H: Other Flaviviral Infections

176. Hepatitis C Virus

Subsection 6 Orthomyxoviridae

177. Influenza Viruses

Subsection 7 Paramyxoviridae

178. Parainfluenza Viruses

179. Measles Virus

180. Mumps Virus

181. Respiratory Syncytial Virus

182. Human Metapneumovirus

Subsection 8 Rhabdoviridae

183. Rabies Virus

Subsection 9: Arenaviridae and Filoviridae

184. Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus

185. Arenaviral Hemorrhagic Fevers

186. Filoviral Hemorrhagic Fever: Marburg and Ebola Virus Fevers

Subsection 10: Coronaviridae and Toroviridae

187. Coronaviruses and Toroviruses, Including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome

Subsection 11: Bunyaviridae

188. Hantaviruses

189. La Crosse Encephalitis and Other California Serogroup Viruses

190. Other Bunyaviridae

190-A: Rift Valley Fever

190-B: Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

190-C: Phlebotomus Fever (Sandfly Fever)

190-D: Oropouche Fever

190-E: Toscana Virus

Subsection 12: Retroviridae

191. Human Retroviruses

191-A: Oncoviruses (Human T-Cell Lymphotropic Viruses) and Lentiviruses (human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 2)

191-B: Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

Subsection 13: Prion Related Diseases

192. Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies (Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinkeer Disease, Kuru, Fatal Familial Insomnia, New Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Sporadic Fatal Insomnia)

Section XVIII Chlamydia

193. Chlamydia Infections

Section XIX Rickettsial Diseases

194. Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Diseases

Section XX Mycoplasma

195. Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma Infections

Section XXI Fungal Diseases

196. Classification of Fungi

197. Aspergillosis

198. Blastomycosis

199. Candidiasis

200. Coccidioidomycosis

201. Paracoccidioidomycosis

202. Cryptococcosis

203. Histoplasmosis

204. Sporotrichosis

205. Mucormycosis and Entomopthoramycosis (Formerly Zygomycosis)

206. Fusariosis and Scedosporiosis

207. Miscellaneous Mycoses

Section XXII Parasitic Diseases

208. Classification and Nomenclature of Human Parasites

Subsection 1 Protozoa

209. Amebiasis

210. Blastocystis Hominis and Blastocystis SPP. Infection

211. Entamoeba Coli Infection

212. Giardiasis

213. Dientamoeba Fragilis Infections

214. Trichomonas Infections

215. Balantidium Coli Infection

216. Cryptosporidiosis

217. Cyclosporiasis, Cystoisosporiasis and Microsporidiosis

218. Babesiosis

219. Malaria

220. Leishmaniasis

221. Trypanosomiasis

222. Naegleria, Acanthamoeba, and Balamuthia Infections

223. Toxoplasmosis

224. Pneumocystis Pneumonia

Subsection 2: Nematodes

225. Parasitic Nematode Infections

Subsection 3: Cestodes

226. Cestodes

Subsection 4: TrematodeS

227. Foodborne Trematodes

228. Schistosomiasis

Subsection 5: Arthropods

229. Arthropods

Section XXIII Global Health

230. Global Health

231. International Travel Issues for Children

232. Infectious Disease Considerations in International Adoptees and Refugees

 

Part IV: Therapeutics

233. Antibiotic Resistance

234. The Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Interface: Determinants of Anti-Infective Drug Action and Efficacy in Pediatrics

235. Antibacterial Therapeutic Agents

236. Antimicrobial Prophylaxis

237. Outpatient Intravenous Antimicorbial Therapy for Serious Infections

238. Antiviral Agents

239. Antifungal Agents

240. Drugs for Parasitic Infections

241. Immunomodulating Agents

242. Probiotics

 

Part V: Prevention of Infectious Diseases

243. Health Care- Associated Infections

244. Active Immunizing Agents

245. Passive Immunization

Section XXIV Other Preventive Considerations

246. Public Health Aspects of Infectious Disease Control

247. Infections in Child Care Environments

248. Animal and Human Bites

249. Bioterrorism

 

Part VI: Approach to the Laboratory Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

250. Bacterial Laboratory Diagnosis

251. Fungal Laboratory Analysis: Specimen Collection, Direct Detection and Culture

252. Viral Laboratory Diagnosis

253. Parasitic Laboratory Diagnosis

About the Author

James Cherry

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Attending Physician, Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA, Los Angeles, CA

Gail Demmler-Harrison

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Section of Infectious Diseases, Baylor College of Medicine; Attending Physician, Infectious Diseases Service, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX

Sheldon Kaplan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice-Chairman for Clinical Affairs, Head, Section of Infectious Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine; Chief, Infectious Disease Service, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX

William Steinbach

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Department of Pediatrics, Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Attending Physician, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina

Peter Hotez

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Professor, Pediatrics and Molecular & Virology and Microbiology, Head, Section of Pediatric Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine; Texas Children’s Hospital Endowed Chair of Tropical Pediatrics, Director, Sabin Vaccine Institute and Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, President, Sabin Vaccine Institute, Houston, Texas, USA

