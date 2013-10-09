Feigin and Cherry's Textbook of Pediatric Infectious Diseases
Feigin and Cherry's Textbook of Pediatric Infectious Diseases helps you put the very latest knowledge to work for your young patients with unparalleled coverage of everything from epidemiology, public health, and preventive medicine through clinical manifestations, diagnosis, treatment, and much more. Ideal for all physicians, whether in an office or hospital setting, Feigin and Cherrys equips you with trusted answers to your most challenging clinical infectious disease questions.
"Excellent coverage of most uptodate advances in the basic sciences relating to the understanding of Infectious agents and mechanism behind their infectivity is at the heart of this edition." Reviewed by BACCH Newsletter, March 2015
"The book should meet the expectations of pure academic readers to that of busy clinicians challenged with critical decision making in the care of sick children anywhere." Reviewed by BACCH Newsletter, March 2015
- Meet your most difficult clinical challenges in pediatric infectious disease, including today’s more aggressive infectious and resistant strains as well as emerging and re-emerging diseases, with unmatched, comprehensive coverage of immunology, epidemiology, public health, preventive medicine, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, treatment, and much more.
- Find the answers you need quickly thanks to an organization both by organ system and by etiologic microorganism, allowing you to easily approach any topic from either direction.
- Search the complete text and download all of the images online at Expert Consult.
VOLUME 1
PART I: Host-Parasite Relationships and the Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases
1. Molecular Determinants of Microbial Pathogenesis
2. Normal and Impaired Immunologic Responses to Infection
3. Metabolic Response of the Host to Infections
4. Fever: Pathogenesis and Treatment
5. The Human Microbiome
6. Epidemiology and Biostatistics of Infectious Diseases
Part II: Infection of Specific Organ Systems
Section I Upper Respiratory Tract Infections
7. The Common Cold
8. Infections of the Oral Cavity
9. Pharyngitis (Pharyngitis, Tonsillitis, Tonsillopharyngitis, and Nasopharyngitis)
10. Uvulitis
11. Peritonsillar, Retropharyngeal and Parapharyngeal Abscesses
12. Cervical Lymphadenitis
13. Parotitis
14. Rhinosinusitis
15. Otitis Externa
16. Otitis Media
17. Mastoiditis
18. Croup (Laryngitis, Laryngotracheitis, Spasmodic Croup, Laryngotracheobronchitis, Bacterial Tracheitis, and Laryngotracheobronchopneumonitis) and Epiglottitis (Supraglottitis)
Section II Lower Respiratory Tract Infections
19. Acute Bronchitis
20. Chronic Bronchitis
21. Bronchiolitis and Infectious Asthma
22. Pediatric Community-Acquired Pneumonia
23. Children's Interstitial Lung Disease and Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
24. Complications of Pneumonia
25. Cystic Fibrosis
Section III Infections of the Heart
26. Infective Endocarditis
27. Infectious Pericarditis
28. Myocarditis
29. Acute Rheumatic Fever
30. Mediastinitis
Section IV Central Nervous System Infections
31. Bacterial Meningitis Beyond the Neonatal Period
32. Parameningeal Infections
33. Fungal Meningitis
34. Eosinophilic Meningitis
35. Aseptic Meningitis and Viral Meningitis
36. Encephalitis and Meningoencephalitis
37. Parainfections and Postinfectious Disorders of the Nervous System
37-A. Parainfections and Postinfections Demyelinating Disorders of the Central Nervous System
37-B. Infection-Associated Myelitis and Meylopathies of the Spinal Cord
Section V Genitourinary Tract Infections
38. Urethritis
39. Cystitis and Pyelonephritis
40. Renal Abscess
41. Prostatitis
42. Genital Infections
Section VI Gastrointestinal Tract Infections
43. Esophagitis
44. Approach to Patients with Gastrointestinal Tract Infections and Food Poisoning
45. Antibiotic-Associated Colitis
46. Whipple Disease
Section VII Liver DiseaseS
47. Hepatitis
48. Cholangitis and Cholecystitis
49. Pyogenic Liver Abscess
50. Reye Syndrome
Section VIII Other Intra-Abdominal Infections
51. Appendicitis and Pelvic Abscess
52. Pancreatitis
53. Peritonitis and Intra-abdominal Abscess
54. Retroperitoneal Infections
Section IX Musculoskeletal Infections
55. Osteomyelitis
56. Septic Arthritis
57. Bacterial Myositis and Pyomyositis
Section X Skin Infections
58. Cutaneous Manifestatiions of Systemic Infections
59. Roseola Infantum (Exanthem Subitum)
60. Skin Infections
60-A. Bacterial Skin Infections
60-B. Viral and Fungal Skin Infections
Section XI Ocular Infectious Diseases
61. Ocular Infections
Section XII Systemic Infectious Diseases
62. Bacteremia and Septic Shock
63. Fever Without Source and Fever of Unknown Origin
64. Toxic Shock Syndrome
65. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome in Children
Section XIII Infections of the Fetus and Newborn
66. Approach to the Infections in the Fetus and Neonate
Section XIV Infections of the Compromised Host
67. Primary Immunodeficiencies
68. The Febril Neutropenic Patient
69. Opportunistic Infections in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
70. Infections in Pediatric Heart Transplantation
71. Infections in Pediatric Lung Transplantation
72. Opportunistic Infections in Liver and Intestinal Transplantation
73. Opportunistic Infections in Kidney Transplantation
74. Infections Related to Prosthetic or Artificial Devices
75. Infections Related to Craniofacial Surgical Procedures
76. Infections in Burn Patients
Section XV Unclassified Infectious Diseases
77. Kawasaki Disease
78. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Part III: Infections with Specific Microorganisms
Section XVI Bacterial Infections
79. Nomenclature for Aerobic and Anaerobic Bacteria
Subsection 1 Gram-Positive Cocci
80. Staphylococcus Aureus Infections (Coagulase-Positive Staphylococci)
81. Coagulase -Negative Staphylococcal Infections
82. Group A, Group C and Group G Beta - Hemolytic Streptococcal Infection
83. Group B Streptococcal Infections
84. Enterococcal and Viridans Streptococcal Infections
85. Pneumococcal Infections
86. Miscellaneous Gram Positive Cocci
Subsection 2 Gram-Negative Cocci
87. Moraxella Catarrhalis
88. Meningococcal Disease
89. Gonococcal Infections
Subsection 3 Gram-Positive Bacilli
90. Diptheria
91. Anthrax
92. Bacillus Cereus
93. Arcanobacterium Haemolyticum
94. Erysipelothrix Rhusiopathiae
95. Listeriosis
96. Tuberculosis
97. Other Mycobacteria
98. Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer: The Major Cutaneous Mycobacterioses
99. Nocardia
100. Corynebacterium and Rhodococcus
Subsection 4 Gram-Negative Bacilli
101. Citrobacter
102. Enterobacter
103. Extraintestinal Pathogenic Escherichia Coli
104. Diarrhea-Causing and Dysentery-Causing Escherichia coli
105. Klebsiella
106. Morganella Morganii
107. Proteus
108. Providencia
109. Shigella
110. Serratia
111. Salmonella
112. Plague (Yersinia Species)
113. Other Yersinia Species
114. Miscellaneoud Enterobacteriaceae
115. Aeromonas
116. Pasteurella Multocida
117. Cholera
118. Vibrio Parahaemolyticus
119. Vibrio Vulnificus
120. Miscellaneous Non-Enterobacteriaceae Fermentative Bacilli
121. Acinetobacter
122. Achromobacter (Alcaligenes)
123. Eikenella Corrodens
124. Elizabethkingia and Chryseobacterium Species
125. Pseudomonas and Related Genera
126. Stenotrophomonas (Xanthomonas) Maltophilia
Subsection 5 Gram-Negative Coccobacilli
127. Aggregatibacter Actinomycetemcomitans
128. Brucellosis
129. Pertussis and Other Bordetella Infections
130. Calymmatobacterium Granulomatis
131. Campylobacter Jejuni
132. Tularemia
133. Haemophilus Influenzae
134. Other Haemophilus Species (Ducreyi, Haemolyticus, Influenzae Biogroup Aegyptius, Parahaemolyticus and Parainfluenzae) and Aggregatibacter (Haemophilus) Aphrophilus
135. Helicobacter Pylori
136. Kingella Kingae
137. Legionnaires’ Disease, Pontiac Fever, and Related Illness
138. Streptobacillus Moniliformis (Rat Bite Fever)
139. Bartonella Infections
Subsection 6 Treponemataceae
140. Borrelia
140-A. Lyme Disease
140-B. Relapsing Fever
141. Leptospirosis
142. Spirillum Minus (Rat Bite Fever)
143. Syphylis
144. Nonvenereal Treponematoses
Subsection 7 Anaerobic Bacteria
145. Clostridial Intoxication and Infection
146. Infant Botulism
147. Tetanus
148. Actinomycosis
149. Bacteroides Fusobacterium and Prevotella
VOLUME 2
Section XVII: Viral Infections
150. Classification and Nomenclature of Viruses
DNA Viruses - Subsection 1 Parvoviridae
151. Human Parvovirus
152. Human Bocaviruses
DNA Viruses - Subsection 2 Polyomaviridae
153. Human Polyomaviruses
154. Human Papillomaviruses
DNA Viruses - Subsection 3 Adenovirses
155. Adneoviruses
DNA Viruses - Subsection 4 Hepatoviridae
156. Hepatitis B and D Viruses
DNA Viruses - Subsection 5 Herpesvididae
157. Herpes Simplex Viruses 1 and 2
158. Cytomegalovirus
159. Epstein Barr Virus
160. Human Herpesviruses 6, 7 and 8
161. Varicella Zoster Virus
DNA Viruses - Subsection 6 Poxviridae
162. Smallpox (Variola Virus)
163. Monkey Pox and Other Pox Viruses
164. Mimiviruses
RNA Viruses - Subsection 1 Picornaviridae
165. Enteroviruses and parechoviruses
166. Rhinoviruses
167. Hepatitis A Virus
RNA Viruses - Subsection 2 Caliciviridae
168. Caliciviruses
169. Hepatitis E Virus
RNA Viruses - Subsection 3 Reoviridae
170. Reoviruses
171. Orbiviruses, Coltiviruses, and Seadornaviruses
172. Rotaviruses
RNA Viruses - Subsection 4 Togaviridae
173. Rubella Virus
174. Alphaviruses
174-A: Eastern Equine Encephalitis
174-B: Western Equine Encephalitis
174-C: Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis
174-D: Chikungunya
174-E: Ross River Virus Arthritis
174-F: Other Alphaviral Infections
Subsection 5 Flaviviridae
175. Flaviviruses
175-A: St. Louis Encephalitis
175-B West Nile Virus
175-C: Yellow Fever
175-D: Dengue, Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever, and Severe Dengue
175-E: Japanese Encephalitis
175-F: Murray Valley Encephalitis
175-G: Tick-Borne Encephalitis
175-H: Other Flaviviral Infections
176. Hepatitis C Virus
Subsection 6 Orthomyxoviridae
177. Influenza Viruses
Subsection 7 Paramyxoviridae
178. Parainfluenza Viruses
179. Measles Virus
180. Mumps Virus
181. Respiratory Syncytial Virus
182. Human Metapneumovirus
Subsection 8 Rhabdoviridae
183. Rabies Virus
Subsection 9: Arenaviridae and Filoviridae
184. Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus
185. Arenaviral Hemorrhagic Fevers
186. Filoviral Hemorrhagic Fever: Marburg and Ebola Virus Fevers
Subsection 10: Coronaviridae and Toroviridae
187. Coronaviruses and Toroviruses, Including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome
Subsection 11: Bunyaviridae
188. Hantaviruses
189. La Crosse Encephalitis and Other California Serogroup Viruses
190. Other Bunyaviridae
190-A: Rift Valley Fever
190-B: Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever
190-C: Phlebotomus Fever (Sandfly Fever)
190-D: Oropouche Fever
190-E: Toscana Virus
Subsection 12: Retroviridae
191. Human Retroviruses
191-A: Oncoviruses (Human T-Cell Lymphotropic Viruses) and Lentiviruses (human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 2)
191-B: Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
Subsection 13: Prion Related Diseases
192. Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies (Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinkeer Disease, Kuru, Fatal Familial Insomnia, New Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Sporadic Fatal Insomnia)
Section XVIII Chlamydia
193. Chlamydia Infections
Section XIX Rickettsial Diseases
194. Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Diseases
Section XX Mycoplasma
195. Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma Infections
Section XXI Fungal Diseases
196. Classification of Fungi
197. Aspergillosis
198. Blastomycosis
199. Candidiasis
200. Coccidioidomycosis
201. Paracoccidioidomycosis
202. Cryptococcosis
203. Histoplasmosis
204. Sporotrichosis
205. Mucormycosis and Entomopthoramycosis (Formerly Zygomycosis)
206. Fusariosis and Scedosporiosis
207. Miscellaneous Mycoses
Section XXII Parasitic Diseases
208. Classification and Nomenclature of Human Parasites
Subsection 1 Protozoa
209. Amebiasis
210. Blastocystis Hominis and Blastocystis SPP. Infection
211. Entamoeba Coli Infection
212. Giardiasis
213. Dientamoeba Fragilis Infections
214. Trichomonas Infections
215. Balantidium Coli Infection
216. Cryptosporidiosis
217. Cyclosporiasis, Cystoisosporiasis and Microsporidiosis
218. Babesiosis
219. Malaria
220. Leishmaniasis
221. Trypanosomiasis
222. Naegleria, Acanthamoeba, and Balamuthia Infections
223. Toxoplasmosis
224. Pneumocystis Pneumonia
Subsection 2: Nematodes
225. Parasitic Nematode Infections
Subsection 3: Cestodes
226. Cestodes
Subsection 4: TrematodeS
227. Foodborne Trematodes
228. Schistosomiasis
Subsection 5: Arthropods
229. Arthropods
Section XXIII Global Health
230. Global Health
231. International Travel Issues for Children
232. Infectious Disease Considerations in International Adoptees and Refugees
Part IV: Therapeutics
233. Antibiotic Resistance
234. The Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Interface: Determinants of Anti-Infective Drug Action and Efficacy in Pediatrics
235. Antibacterial Therapeutic Agents
236. Antimicrobial Prophylaxis
237. Outpatient Intravenous Antimicorbial Therapy for Serious Infections
238. Antiviral Agents
239. Antifungal Agents
240. Drugs for Parasitic Infections
241. Immunomodulating Agents
242. Probiotics
Part V: Prevention of Infectious Diseases
243. Health Care- Associated Infections
244. Active Immunizing Agents
245. Passive Immunization
Section XXIV Other Preventive Considerations
246. Public Health Aspects of Infectious Disease Control
247. Infections in Child Care Environments
248. Animal and Human Bites
249. Bioterrorism
Part VI: Approach to the Laboratory Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
250. Bacterial Laboratory Diagnosis
251. Fungal Laboratory Analysis: Specimen Collection, Direct Detection and Culture
252. Viral Laboratory Diagnosis
253. Parasitic Laboratory Diagnosis
- No. of pages:
- 3904
- English
- © Saunders 2014
- 9th October 2013
- Saunders
- 9781455711772
- 9780323186605
James Cherry
Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Attending Physician, Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA, Los Angeles, CA
Gail Demmler-Harrison
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Section of Infectious Diseases, Baylor College of Medicine; Attending Physician, Infectious Diseases Service, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX
Sheldon Kaplan
Professor and Vice-Chairman for Clinical Affairs, Head, Section of Infectious Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine; Chief, Infectious Disease Service, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX
William Steinbach
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Department of Pediatrics, Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Attending Physician, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina
Peter Hotez
Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Professor, Pediatrics and Molecular & Virology and Microbiology, Head, Section of Pediatric Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine; Texas Children’s Hospital Endowed Chair of Tropical Pediatrics, Director, Sabin Vaccine Institute and Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, President, Sabin Vaccine Institute, Houston, Texas, USA