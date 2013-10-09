Feigin and Cherry's Textbook of Pediatric Infectious Diseases helps you put the very latest knowledge to work for your young patients with unparalleled coverage of everything from epidemiology, public health, and preventive medicine through clinical manifestations, diagnosis, treatment, and much more. Ideal for all physicians, whether in an office or hospital setting, Feigin and Cherrys equips you with trusted answers to your most challenging clinical infectious disease questions.

"Excellent coverage of most uptodate advances in the basic sciences relating to the understanding of Infectious agents and mechanism behind their infectivity is at the heart of this edition." Reviewed by BACCH Newsletter, March 2015

"The book should meet the expectations of pure academic readers to that of busy clinicians challenged with critical decision making in the care of sick children anywhere." Reviewed by BACCH Newsletter, March 2015