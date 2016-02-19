Feelings and Emotions
1st Edition
The Loyola Symposium
Feelings and Emotions: The Loyola Symposium covers knowledge in the field of emotion. The book discusses the theories of emotions based on biological considerations; the neural and physiological correlates of feeling and emotion; and cognitive theories of feeling and emotion.
The text also describes the psychological approaches to the study of emotion; the mood theory and measurement; as well as the developments related to the search for significant relations between private events and both behavioral and physiological events. The role of feelings and emotions in personality is also encompassed. Psychologists, physiologists, anthropologists, sociologists, biochemists, psychiatrists, and students taking psychology courses will find the book useful.
Preface v
Part I. Theories Based on Biological Considerations
Chapter 1 Emotions, Evolution, and Adaptive Processes
What Should a Theory of Emotion Do?
What a Theory of Emotion Is Not
Evolution and Emotion
The Concept of Prototype Emotions
Some Implications of the Theory
References
Chapter 2 The Biological Origin of Love and Hate
Range and the Sympathetic Nervous System
Lust and the Pamsympathetic Nervous System
Emotion and the Hypothalamus
Role of the Parasympathetic Nervous System
Orbital Cortex and Feelings
The Sense of Guilt
The Structure of Cyclothymia
Feelings and Willed Behavior
Why Emotion Overrules Reason
The Biochemistry of Emotion
References
Part II. Physiological Correlates of Feeling and Emotion
Chapter 3 Feelings as Monitors
Feelings and Emotions
Feelings and Sensations
Appetites and Affects
Appraisal, Arousal, and Salience
Feelings as Monitors
References
Chapter 4 The Affective Dimension of Pain
The Motivational Dimension of Pain
Affect and Emotion
Summary
References
Chapter 5 Emotion: Some Conceptual Problems and Psychophysiological Experiments
Some Conceptual Considerations
Some Psychophysiological Experiments
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Affect as the Primary Motivational System
Reference
Chapter 7 The Assumption of Identity and Peripheralist-Centralist Controversies in Motivation and Emotion
Emotion and the Assumption of Identity
References
Part III. Cognitive Theories of Feeling and Emotion
Chapter 8 C. G. Jung's Contributions to "Feelings and Emotions": Synopsis and Implications
Modern Theories of Feeling
Jung's Feeling Function
Emotion and Affect
Jungs Concept of the Complex
Perry's "Affect-Ego"
Implications for Therapy
References
Chapter 9 Cognition and Feeling
First-order Emotions or Protoemotions
Second-order Emotions
Third-order Emotions
References
Chapter 10 The Information Theory of Emotion
Emotion and the Generalization of Conditioned Reflexes
Emotion and the Orienting Reflex
Positive Emotions
Classification of Emotions
The Neurophysiological Basis of Emotion
Conclusion
References
Chapter 11 The Motivational and Perceptual Properties of Emotions as Indicating Their Fundamental Character and Role
The Concept of Emotions as Motives
The Concept of Emotions as Perceptions
Implications of a Motivational-Perceptual Theory of Emotions
Summary
References
Chapter 12 Perennial Problems in the Field of Emotion
Origin of Emotion
Effects of Emotion
Perennial Problems
Emotion: Static or Dynamic?
Emotion as Matrix of Experience and as a Personal Reaction
Emotion as Organizing and as Disturbing
Emotion and Physiological Changes
References
Chapter 13 The Education of the Emotions
Emotions as Forms of Cognition
Emotions and Passivity
Emotions and Wishes
The Development of Appropriate Appraisals
The Controland Canalization of Passivity
Upshot
References
Part IV. Psychological Approaches to the Study of Emotion
Chapter 14 Towards a Cognitive Theory of Emotion
The Place of Emotion in Psychology
Perspectives on Emotion
Methodological Problems in Research on Emotion
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 15 The Attitudinal Character of Emotion
Some Remarks on Classification and Nomenclature
The Negative Phase
References
Chapter 16 Emotion and Recognition of Emotion
Emotion as Seen by the Observer
The Relation of Behavior to Emotion
The Hierarchical Model of Emotion
Differentiation of Emotional Expression
Implications for a Theory of Emotion
References
Chapter 17 A Dictionary and Grammar of Emotion
Definitions
A Grammar
Conclusions
References
Part V. Mood
Chapter 18 Mood: Behavior and Experience
Drugs and the Renewal of Interest in Mood
Mood Theory
Mood Measurement
Recent Developments
Appendix
References
Part VI. The role of Feelings and Emotions in Personality
Chapter 19 Emotional Polarity in Personality Structure
The Principle of Polarity
Other Polarities
Conclusion
References
Chapter 20 Feeling as Basis of Knowing and Recognizing the Other as an Ego
Merleau-Ponty's Concept of Body-Subject (Corps-Sujet)
Defining the Premises
The Preobjective Stage of Development
Primacy of the Subject-Subject Relation
Physiognomic Perception
The Role of Feeling
Awareness without Ego-Awareness
What is an Emotion?
Emotional Dimensions
Objectification
Conclusions
References
