Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Preface v

Part I. Theories Based on Biological Considerations

Chapter 1 Emotions, Evolution, and Adaptive Processes

What Should a Theory of Emotion Do?

What a Theory of Emotion Is Not

Evolution and Emotion

The Concept of Prototype Emotions

Some Implications of the Theory

References

Chapter 2 The Biological Origin of Love and Hate

Range and the Sympathetic Nervous System

Lust and the Pamsympathetic Nervous System

Emotion and the Hypothalamus

Role of the Parasympathetic Nervous System

Orbital Cortex and Feelings

The Sense of Guilt

The Structure of Cyclothymia

Feelings and Willed Behavior

Why Emotion Overrules Reason

The Biochemistry of Emotion

References

Part II. Physiological Correlates of Feeling and Emotion

Chapter 3 Feelings as Monitors

Feelings and Emotions

Feelings and Sensations

Appetites and Affects

Appraisal, Arousal, and Salience

Feelings as Monitors

References

Chapter 4 The Affective Dimension of Pain

The Motivational Dimension of Pain

Affect and Emotion

Summary

References

Chapter 5 Emotion: Some Conceptual Problems and Psychophysiological Experiments

Some Conceptual Considerations

Some Psychophysiological Experiments

Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 Affect as the Primary Motivational System

Reference

Chapter 7 The Assumption of Identity and Peripheralist-Centralist Controversies in Motivation and Emotion

Emotion and the Assumption of Identity

References

Part III. Cognitive Theories of Feeling and Emotion

Chapter 8 C. G. Jung's Contributions to "Feelings and Emotions": Synopsis and Implications

Modern Theories of Feeling

Jung's Feeling Function

Emotion and Affect

Jungs Concept of the Complex

Perry's "Affect-Ego"

Implications for Therapy

References

Chapter 9 Cognition and Feeling

First-order Emotions or Protoemotions

Second-order Emotions

Third-order Emotions

References

Chapter 10 The Information Theory of Emotion

Emotion and the Generalization of Conditioned Reflexes

Emotion and the Orienting Reflex

Positive Emotions

Classification of Emotions

The Neurophysiological Basis of Emotion

Conclusion

References

Chapter 11 The Motivational and Perceptual Properties of Emotions as Indicating Their Fundamental Character and Role

The Concept of Emotions as Motives

The Concept of Emotions as Perceptions

Implications of a Motivational-Perceptual Theory of Emotions

Summary

References

Chapter 12 Perennial Problems in the Field of Emotion

Origin of Emotion

Effects of Emotion

Perennial Problems

Emotion: Static or Dynamic?

Emotion as Matrix of Experience and as a Personal Reaction

Emotion as Organizing and as Disturbing

Emotion and Physiological Changes

References

Chapter 13 The Education of the Emotions

Emotions as Forms of Cognition

Emotions and Passivity

Emotions and Wishes

The Development of Appropriate Appraisals

The Controland Canalization of Passivity

Upshot

References

Part IV. Psychological Approaches to the Study of Emotion

Chapter 14 Towards a Cognitive Theory of Emotion

The Place of Emotion in Psychology

Perspectives on Emotion

Methodological Problems in Research on Emotion

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 15 The Attitudinal Character of Emotion

Some Remarks on Classification and Nomenclature

The Negative Phase

References

Chapter 16 Emotion and Recognition of Emotion

Emotion as Seen by the Observer

The Relation of Behavior to Emotion

The Hierarchical Model of Emotion

Differentiation of Emotional Expression

Implications for a Theory of Emotion

References

Chapter 17 A Dictionary and Grammar of Emotion

Definitions

A Grammar

Conclusions

References

Part V. Mood

Chapter 18 Mood: Behavior and Experience

Drugs and the Renewal of Interest in Mood

Mood Theory

Mood Measurement

Recent Developments

Appendix

References

Part VI. The role of Feelings and Emotions in Personality

Chapter 19 Emotional Polarity in Personality Structure

The Principle of Polarity

Other Polarities

Conclusion

References

Chapter 20 Feeling as Basis of Knowing and Recognizing the Other as an Ego

Merleau-Ponty's Concept of Body-Subject (Corps-Sujet)

Defining the Premises

The Preobjective Stage of Development

Primacy of the Subject-Subject Relation

Physiognomic Perception

The Role of Feeling

Awareness without Ego-Awareness

What is an Emotion?

Emotional Dimensions

Objectification

Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index