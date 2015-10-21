Feedlot Production Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323413589, 9780323413596

Feedlot Production Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 31-3

1st Edition

Authors: Brad White
eBook ISBN: 9780323413596
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323413589
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st October 2015
Description

As a Follow-up to their Arrival Cattle Management issue, Drs. Brad White and Daniel Thomson explore Feedlot Production Medicine in this issue. Articles feature an expert panel of authors on topics such as: Epidemiology for feedlots, Outbreak investigation, Sick animal identification,  Necropsy & Euthanasia, BVD management in feedlot, Reference Intervals in Avian and Exotic Hematology, and more!

About the Authors

Brad White Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Sciences Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine Manhattan KS

