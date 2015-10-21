Feedlot Production Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 31-3
1st Edition
Authors: Brad White
eBook ISBN: 9780323413596
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323413589
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st October 2015
Description
As a Follow-up to their Arrival Cattle Management issue, Drs. Brad White and Daniel Thomson explore Feedlot Production Medicine in this issue. Articles feature an expert panel of authors on topics such as: Epidemiology for feedlots, Outbreak investigation, Sick animal identification, Necropsy & Euthanasia, BVD management in feedlot, Reference Intervals in Avian and Exotic Hematology, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 21st October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413596
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323413589
About the Authors
Brad White Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Sciences Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine Manhattan KS
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.