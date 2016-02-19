Feeding of Non-ruminant Livestock
1st Edition
Description
Feeding of Non-Ruminant Livestock focuses on the nutrition of non-ruminant livestock.
The book first discusses the feeding of non-ruminants, including regulation of feed intake and intake requirements and recommendations. The text highlights the energy value of feeds for non-ruminants; protein, vitamin, mineral, and nutrition of non-ruminants; and nutrition of rabbits. The book also underscores the nutrition of growing and breeding pigs, including gilts, boars, and sows.
The text describes the nutrition of rapidly growing broilers. Presentation of diets and choice of energy level; proteins and amino acids; characteristics of production system; and mineral, vitamins, and additives are considered. The book also discusses the nutrition of laying hens and turkeys. Nutrition of rearing pullets; nutrition of hens during lay; meat turkeys; and nutrition of breeder turkeys during rearing are described. The text also highlights the nutrition of ducks, Japanese quails, and roasting geese. The book is a good source of information for readers wanting to study the nutrition demands of non-ruminant livestock.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I General Information on the Feeding of Non-Ruminants
1 Intake, Requirements, Recommendations
2 Energy Value of Feeds for Non-Ruminants
3 Protein Nutrition of Non-Ruminants
4 Mineral Nutrition of Non-Ruminants
5 Vitamin Nutrition of Non-Ruminants
Part II Dietary Recommendations
6 Nutrition of Growing Pigs
7 Nutrition of Breeding Pigs
8 Nutrition of Rabbits
9 Nutrition of Rapidly Growing Broilers
10 Nutrition of Laying Hens
11 Nutrition of Turkeys
12 Nutrition of Guinea-Fowl
13 Nutrition of Ducks
14 Nutrition of Geese
15 Nutrition of Japanese Quail
16 Nutrition of Pheasants and Partridges
Part III Composition of Raw Materials
17 Comments on Raw Materials
18 Tables of Raw Material Composition
Index of Feed Ingredients
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 28th January 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100319