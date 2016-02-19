Feeding of Non-ruminant Livestock - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407004603, 9781483100319

Feeding of Non-ruminant Livestock

1st Edition

Editors: Julian Wiseman
eBook ISBN: 9781483100319
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th January 1987
Page Count: 228
Description

Feeding of Non-Ruminant Livestock focuses on the nutrition of non-ruminant livestock. The book first discusses the feeding of non-ruminants, including regulation of feed intake and intake requirements and recommendations. The text highlights the energy value of feeds for non-ruminants; protein, vitamin, mineral, and nutrition of non-ruminants; and nutrition of rabbits. The book also underscores the nutrition of growing and breeding pigs, including gilts, boars, and sows.
The text describes the nutrition of rapidly growing broilers. Presentation of diets and choice of energy level; proteins and amino acids; characteristics of production system; and mineral, vitamins, and additives are considered. The book also discusses the nutrition of laying hens and turkeys. Nutrition of rearing pullets; nutrition of hens during lay; meat turkeys; and nutrition of breeder turkeys during rearing are described. The text also highlights the nutrition of ducks, Japanese quails, and roasting geese. The book is a good source of information for readers wanting to study the nutrition demands of non-ruminant livestock.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part I General Information on the Feeding of Non-Ruminants

1 Intake, Requirements, Recommendations

2 Energy Value of Feeds for Non-Ruminants

3 Protein Nutrition of Non-Ruminants

4 Mineral Nutrition of Non-Ruminants

5 Vitamin Nutrition of Non-Ruminants

Part II Dietary Recommendations

6 Nutrition of Growing Pigs

7 Nutrition of Breeding Pigs

8 Nutrition of Rabbits

9 Nutrition of Rapidly Growing Broilers

10 Nutrition of Laying Hens

11 Nutrition of Turkeys

12 Nutrition of Guinea-Fowl

13 Nutrition of Ducks

14 Nutrition of Geese

15 Nutrition of Japanese Quail

16 Nutrition of Pheasants and Partridges

Part III Composition of Raw Materials

17 Comments on Raw Materials

18 Tables of Raw Material Composition

Index of Feed Ingredients

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483100319

About the Editor

Julian Wiseman

