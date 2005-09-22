Feeding and Nutrition in the Preterm Infant
1st Edition
Description
A practical handbook for healthcare professionals that covers all aspects of pre-term nutrition, using evidence-based information to promote safe and effective practice. Readers will discover problem-solving strategies, interventions, and information on meeting the nutritional requirements of pre-term infants.
Key Features
- Easily accessible information on all aspects of pre-term and neonatal nutrition
- Includes the latest research-based information on mammary physiology and the dynamics of milk expression
- Discusses the nutritional requirements of the pre-term breastfed infant - and how to succeed in meeting these needs
- Provides effective interventions to prevent pre-term breastfeeding failures
- Problem-solving strategies ensure a smooth transition from nasogastric to breastfeeding
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Benefits of Human Milk for the Preterm Baby
Chapter 2. Nutritional Requirements
Chapter 3. Ensuring Nutritional Adequacy of Human Milk Fed Preterm Babies
Chapter 4. Mammary Anatomy and Physiology
Chapter 5. Milk Expression
Chapter 6. Milk Banking
Chapter 7. Enteral Feeding
Chapter 8. Monitoring Growth and Outcome
Chapter 9. Feeding Development
Chapter 10. Transition from Tube to Breast
Chapter 11. Feeding Problems
Chapter 12. Benchmarking, Standards, Audit and Education
Glossary
Resources
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 22nd September 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039577
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443073786
About the Author
Elizabeth Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Breastfeeding Specialist (Neonatal Unit), North Staffordshire Hospital (NHS) Trust, UK
Caroline King
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Neonatal and Paediatric Dietitian Department of Nutrition & Dietetics, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK