Feeding and Nutrition in the Preterm Infant - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443073786, 9780702039577

Feeding and Nutrition in the Preterm Infant

1st Edition

Authors: Elizabeth Jones Caroline King
eBook ISBN: 9780702039577
Paperback ISBN: 9780443073786
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd September 2005
Page Count: 228
Description

A practical handbook for healthcare professionals that covers all aspects of pre-term nutrition, using evidence-based information to promote safe and effective practice. Readers will discover problem-solving strategies, interventions, and information on meeting the nutritional requirements of pre-term infants.

Key Features

  • Easily accessible information on all aspects of pre-term and neonatal nutrition
  • Includes the latest research-based information on mammary physiology and the dynamics of milk expression
  • Discusses the nutritional requirements of the pre-term breastfed infant - and how to succeed in meeting these needs
  • Provides effective interventions to prevent pre-term breastfeeding failures
  • Problem-solving strategies ensure a smooth transition from nasogastric to breastfeeding

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Benefits of Human Milk for the Preterm Baby

Chapter 2. Nutritional Requirements

Chapter 3. Ensuring Nutritional Adequacy of Human Milk Fed Preterm Babies

Chapter 4. Mammary Anatomy and Physiology

Chapter 5. Milk Expression

Chapter 6. Milk Banking

Chapter 7. Enteral Feeding

Chapter 8. Monitoring Growth and Outcome

Chapter 9. Feeding Development

Chapter 10. Transition from Tube to Breast

Chapter 11. Feeding Problems

Chapter 12. Benchmarking, Standards, Audit and Education

Glossary

Resources

Index

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702039577
Paperback ISBN:
9780443073786

About the Author

Elizabeth Jones

Affiliations and Expertise

Breastfeeding Specialist (Neonatal Unit), North Staffordshire Hospital (NHS) Trust, UK

Caroline King

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Neonatal and Paediatric Dietitian Department of Nutrition & Dietetics, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK

