Feedback Systems: Input-output Properties
1st Edition
Description
Feedback Systems: Input-output Properties deals with the basic input-output properties of feedback systems. Emphasis is placed on multiinput-multioutput feedback systems made of distributed subsystems, particularly continuous-time systems. Topics range from memoryless nonlinearities to linear systems, the small gain theorem, and passivity. Norms and general theorems are also considered. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins with an overview of a few simple facts about feedback systems and simple examples of nonlinear systems that illustrate the important distinction between the questions of existence, uniqueness, continuous dependence, and boundedness with respect to bounded input and output. The next chapter describes a number of useful properties of norms and induced norms and of normed spaces. Several theorems are then presented, along with the main results concerning linear systems. These results are used to illustrate the applications of the small gain theorem to different classes of systems. The final chapter outlines the framework necessary to discuss passivity and demonstrate the applications of the passivity theorem. This monograph will be a useful resource for mathematically inclined engineers interested in feedback systems, as well as undergraduate engineering students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Note to Reader
List of Symbols
I Memoryless Nonlinearities
1 Sector Conditions
2 Linear Feedback around a Nonlinearity (Memoryless Case)
3 Multiple Nonlinearities
Notes and References
II Norms
1 Norms: Definitions and Examples
2 Equivalent Norms
3 Relations between Normed Spaces
4 Geometric Interpretation of Norms
5 Induced Norms of Linear Maps
6 Two Examples
7 Norms and Spectral Radius
8 The Measure of a Matrix
Notes and References
III General Theorems
1 Setting of the Problem
2 Small Gain Theorem
3 Small Gain Theorem: Incremental Form
4 A Boundedness Result
5 An Existence and Uniqueness Theorem
6 Loop Transformation Theorem
7 L Stability
8 General Feedback Formula
Notes and References
IV Linear Systems
0 Introduction
1 Linear Feedback Systems with Rational Transfer Functions
2 Necessary and Sufficient Conditions: Factorization Method
3 Linear Feedback Systems with Dynamics in the Feedback Path (Rational Transfer Functions Case)
4 Convolution Feedback Systems
5 Graphical Test
6 Discrete-Time Systems
7 Linear Time-Varying Systems
8 Slowly Varying Systems
9 Linearization
Notes and References
V Applications of the Small Gain Theorem
1 Continuous-Time Systems—LP Stability
2 L2 Stability—Circle Criterion
3 Exponential Weighting—L∞ Stability
4 Discrete-Time Systems—LP Stability
5 Slowly-Varying Linear Systems
6 Nonlinear Circuit Example
7 Existence of Periodic Solutions
8 Popov Criterion
9 Instability
Notes and References
VI Passivity
0 Introduction
1 Motivation from Circuit Theory
2 Scalar Products
3 Formal Framework
4 Passive Systems: Definition and Examples
5 Passivity Theorem
6 The Popov Criterion
7 Discrete-Time Case
8 Average Logarithmic Variation Criterion
9 Multiplier Theory
10 Relation between the Passivity Theorem and the Small Gain Theorem
11 Invertibility of I + H
12 Instability Theorems
Notes and References
Appendixes
A Integrals and Series
A.1 Regulated Functions
A.2 Integrals
A.3 Series
B Fourier Transforms
B.1 L1 Theory
B.2 L2 Theory
B.3 Laplace Transform
C Convolution
C.1 Introduction
C.2 Convolution of Functions
C.3 Convolution of a Measure and a Function
C.4 Convolution of Sequences
D Algebras
D.1 Algebras
D.2 Ideals
D.3 Inverses in A
E Bellman-Gronwall Lemma
References
Index
