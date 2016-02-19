Feed Water Systems and Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750603683, 9780080937953

Feed Water Systems and Treatment

1st Edition

Authors: G T H FLANAGAN
eBook ISBN: 9780080937953
Paperback ISBN: 9780750603683
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 128
Table of Contents

Feed systems; Condensers; Extraction pumps; Air ejectors; Low temperature heat exchangers; Regenerative feed heating; Feed pumps; Feed water control systems; Feed and boiler water treatment; Application and control of treatment; Cleaning and storage of boilers; Evaporators; Index.

About the Author

G T H FLANAGAN

Affiliations and Expertise

CEng, FIMarE, MRINA

