Federated Identity Primer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124071896, 9780124072077

Federated Identity Primer

1st Edition

Authors: Derrick Rountree
eBook ISBN: 9780124072077
Paperback ISBN: 9780124071896
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 10th December 2012
Page Count: 96
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
16.99
14.44
24.95
21.21
27.23
23.15
19.95
16.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
15.99
13.59
42.68
36.28
19.95
16.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Identity authentication and authorization are integral tasks in today's digital world. As businesses become more technologically integrated and consumers use more web services, the questions of identity security and accessibility are becoming more prevalent. Federated identity links user credentials across multiple systems and services, altering both the utility and security landscape of both. In Federated Identity Primer, Derrick Rountree.

Key Features

  • Learn about Internet authentication
  • Learn about federated authentication
  • Learn about ADFS 2.0

Readership

This book is aimed at IT professionals responsible for authentication in their organization as well as web application developers responsible for developing apps with authentication capabilities

Table of Contents

Preface

What to Expect from this Book

Chapter 1. Introduction to Identity

Information in this chapter:

1.1. Introduction

1.2. What Is Identity?

1.3. The Internet Identity Problem

1.4. Summary

Chapter 2. What Is Federated Identity?

Information in this chapter:

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Authentication and Authorization

2.3. Access Control

2.4. Federated Service Model

2.5. Federated Identity

2.6. Summary

Chapter 3. Federated Identity Technologies

Information in this chapter:

3.1. Introduction

3.2. OpenID

3.3. OAuth

3.4. Security Tokens

3.5. Web Service Specifications

3.6. Windows Identity Foundation

3.7. Claims-Based Identity

3.8. Summary

Chapter 4. Deployment Options

Information in this chapter:

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Making a Choice

4.3. Active Directory Federation Services

4.4. Microsoft ACS

4.5. Summary

Details

No. of pages:
96
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780124072077
Paperback ISBN:
9780124071896

About the Author

Derrick Rountree

Derrick Rountree (CISSP, CASP, MCSE) has been in the IT field for almost 20 years. He has a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering. Derrick has held positions as a network administrator, IT consultant, a QA engineer, and an Enterprise Architect. He has experience in network security, operating system security, application security, and secure software development. Derrick has contributed to several other Syngress and Elsevier publications on Citrix, Microsoft, and Cisco technologies.

Affiliations and Expertise

(CISSP, CASP, MCSE) has been in the IT field for almost 20 years.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.