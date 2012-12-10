Federated Identity Primer
1st Edition
Description
Identity authentication and authorization are integral tasks in today's digital world. As businesses become more technologically integrated and consumers use more web services, the questions of identity security and accessibility are becoming more prevalent. Federated identity links user credentials across multiple systems and services, altering both the utility and security landscape of both. In Federated Identity Primer, Derrick Rountree.
Key Features
- Learn about Internet authentication
- Learn about federated authentication
- Learn about ADFS 2.0
Readership
This book is aimed at IT professionals responsible for authentication in their organization as well as web application developers responsible for developing apps with authentication capabilities
Table of Contents
Preface
What to Expect from this Book
Chapter 1. Introduction to Identity
Information in this chapter:
1.1. Introduction
1.2. What Is Identity?
1.3. The Internet Identity Problem
1.4. Summary
Chapter 2. What Is Federated Identity?
Information in this chapter:
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Authentication and Authorization
2.3. Access Control
2.4. Federated Service Model
2.5. Federated Identity
2.6. Summary
Chapter 3. Federated Identity Technologies
Information in this chapter:
3.1. Introduction
3.2. OpenID
3.3. OAuth
3.4. Security Tokens
3.5. Web Service Specifications
3.6. Windows Identity Foundation
3.7. Claims-Based Identity
3.8. Summary
Chapter 4. Deployment Options
Information in this chapter:
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Making a Choice
4.3. Active Directory Federation Services
4.4. Microsoft ACS
4.5. Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 96
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2013
- Published:
- 10th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124072077
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124071896
About the Author
Derrick Rountree
Derrick Rountree (CISSP, CASP, MCSE) has been in the IT field for almost 20 years. He has a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering. Derrick has held positions as a network administrator, IT consultant, a QA engineer, and an Enterprise Architect. He has experience in network security, operating system security, application security, and secure software development. Derrick has contributed to several other Syngress and Elsevier publications on Citrix, Microsoft, and Cisco technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
(CISSP, CASP, MCSE) has been in the IT field for almost 20 years.