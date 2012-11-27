Federal Cloud Computing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597497374, 9781597497398

Federal Cloud Computing

1st Edition

The Definitive Guide for Cloud Service Providers

Authors: Matthew Metheny
eBook ISBN: 9781597497398
Paperback ISBN: 9781597497374
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 27th November 2012
Page Count: 448
Description

Federal Cloud Computing: The Definitive Guide for Cloud Service Providers offers an in-depth look at topics surrounding federal cloud computing within the federal government, including the Federal Cloud Computing Strategy, Cloud Computing Standards, Security and Privacy, and Security Automation.

You will learn the basics of the NIST risk management framework (RMF) with a specific focus on cloud computing environments, all aspects of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) process, and steps for cost-effectively implementing the Assessment and Authorization (A&A) process, as well as strategies for implementing Continuous Monitoring, enabling the Cloud Service Provider to address the FedRAMP requirement on an ongoing basis.

Key Features

  • Provides a common understanding of the federal requirements as they apply to cloud computing
  • Provides a targeted and cost-effective approach for applying the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Risk Management Framework (RMF)
  • Provides both technical and non-technical perspectives of the Federal Assessment and Authorization (A&A) process that speaks across the organization

Readership

Executives (CIOs/CFOs), IT Security Professionals (Security Auditors, Security Engineers, Compliance Specialists, etc.), IT Professionals (Virtualization Specialists, Software Developers, Consultants, etc.)

Table of Contents

Dedication 1

Dedication 2

About the Author

About the Technical Editor

Foreword by William Corrington

Foreword by Jim Reavis

Chapter 1. Introduction to the Federal Cloud Computing Strategy

Introduction

A Historical View of Federal IT

Cloud Computing: Drivers in Federal IT Transformation

Decision Framework for Cloud Migration

Summary

References

Chapter 2. Cloud Computing Standards

Introduction

Standards Development Primer

Cloud Computing Standardization Drivers

Identifying Standards for Federal Cloud Computing Adoption

Summary

References

Chapter 3. A Case for Open Source

Introduction

Open Source and the Federal Government

OSS Adoption Challenges: Acquisition and Security

OSS and Federal Cloud Computing

Summary

References

Chapter 4. Security and Privacy in Public Cloud Computing

Introduction

Security and Privacy in the Context of the Public Cloud

Federal Privacy Laws and Policies

Safeguarding Privacy Information

Security and Privacy Issues

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Applying the NIST Risk Management Framework

Introduction to FISMA

Risk Management Framework Overview

NIST RMF Process

Summary

References

Chapter 6. Risk Management

Introduction to Risk Management

Federal Information Security Risk Management Practices

Overview of Enterprise-Wide Risk Management

NIST Risk Management Process

Comparing the NIST and ISO/IEC Risk Management Processes

Summary

References

Chapter 7. Comparison of Federal and International Security Certification Standards

Introduction

Overview of Certification and Accreditation

NIST and ISO/IEC Information Security Standards

Summary

References

Chapter 8. FedRAMP Primer

Introduction to FedRAMP

FedRAMP Policy Memo

FedRAMP Concept of Operations

Third Party Assessment Organization Program

Summary

References

Chapter 9. The FedRAMP Cloud Computing Security Requirements

Security Control Selection Process

FedRAMP Cloud Computing Security Requirements

Summary

References

Chapter 10. Security Assessment and Authorization: Governance, Preparation, and Execution

Introduction to the Security Assessment Process

Governance in the Security Assessment

Preparing for the Security Assessment

Executing the Security Assessment Plan

Summary

References

Chapter 11. Strategies for Continuous Monitoring

Introduction to Continuous Monitoring

The Continuous Monitoring Process

Continuous Monitoring within FedRAMP

Summary

References

Chapter 12. Cost-Effective Compliance Using Security Automation

Introduction

CM Reference Architectures

Security Automation Standards and Specifications

Operational Visibility and Continuous Monitoring

Summary

References

Chapter 13. A Case Study for Cloud Service Providers

Case Study Scenario: “Healthcare Exchange”

Applying the Risk Management Framework within FedRAMP

References

Index

About the Author

Matthew Metheny

Matthew Metheny

Matthew Metheny, PMP, CISSP, CAP, CISA, CSSLP, CRISC, CCSK, is an Information Security Executive and Professional with twenty years of experience in the areas of finance management, information technology, information security, risk management, compliance programs, security operations and capabilities, secure software development, security assessment and auditing, security architectures, information security policies/processes, incident response and forensics, and application security and penetration testing.

Mr. Metheny is the Chief Information Security Officer and Director of Cyber Security Operations at the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency (CSOSA), and is responsible for managing CSOSA’s enterprise-wide information security and risk management program, and cyber security operations. Prior to joining CSOSA, Mr. Metheny was employed at the US Government Publishing Office (GPO), where he led the Agency Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) Program and served as the Agency subject matter expert for cloud security, responsible for evaluating service provider solutions against federal and industry security standards and integrating Agency and service provider security services. Mr. Metheny was the founder and instructor at CloudSecurityTraining.com, a business unit of One Enterprise Consulting Group, LLC, which was an approved training partner with the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). He was also the Co-Chair for the CSA CloudTrust Protocol (CTP) Working Group, a Founding Member and Member of the Board of Director for the CSA-DC Chapter which was CSA’s Federal Cloud Center of Excellence, and a Founding Member of the OpenStack DC user group focused on expanding the knowledge of OpenStack within the Washington, DC metro area. Mr. Metheny received a Bachelor’s degree in Computer and Information Science from the University of Maryland University College and a Master's degree in Information Assurance from University of Maryland University College. He also holds the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Controls (CRISC), Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Authorization Professional (CAP), Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certificate in Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) Certifications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Information Security Officer and Director of Cyber Security Operations, Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency (CSOSA)

